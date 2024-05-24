What's Hot

Latex mattresses are considered to be one of the best mattresses available because they are durable, breathable, and hypoallergenic. If you’re unsure which mattress to buy, you can give a thought to latex. Below, we’ve listed some of the best options in India for you.

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: SleepyCat Latex Mattress stands out as the best latex mattress with its GOTS-certified organic cotton cover, 100% natural latex comfort layer, and high-density HR foam base, offering a balanced and comfortable sleep experience.

  • Best for Back Pain: Sleepyhead Latex - 100% Natural Pincore Latex Mattress features a 6-inch thickness with a medium firmness level, providing excellent support for the spine and relieving back pain with its orthopedic design.

  • Best for Side Sleepers: Amore Spine 100% Natural Pincore Latex & Green Tea Foam Orthopedic Mattress, with its 6-inch thickness and medium firmness, offers targeted support and pressure relief, making it ideal for side sleepers.

  • Best Budget: Wakefit Latex Mattress, with its 8-inch thickness and medium firmness, offers a comfortable sleep experience at an affordable price, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

You must have heard all about memory foam mattresses, but did you know that latex mattresses are just as good, if not better? Latex mattresses are gaining popularity for their durability, breathability, and hypoallergenic properties. Made from natural or synthetic latex, these mattresses offer a unique combination of comfort and support, making them an excellent choice for various sleep needs. 

Unlike memory foam, which can sometimes trap heat and cause discomfort, latex mattresses are naturally cooling and allow for better air circulation, ensuring a comfortable sleep environment all night long.

If you’ve been contemplating which mattress to buy, a latex mattress might be the perfect solution for you. Its combination of comfort, support, and health benefits sets it apart from other mattress types. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best latex mattress options available in India. Read on to discover the top choices that promise a restful and rejuvenating sleep.

Below is a list of best latex mattress in India

  1. SleepyCat Latex Mattress

info_icon

The SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Mattress is a top choice for those seeking a firm, orthopedic mattress in India. Featuring a 6-inch thick design with Pinhole Tech Latex and Memory Foam layers, it provides excellent airflow and 5-zone support for optimal pressure relief. The SoftTouch bamboo fabric cover is breathable, antibacterial, and easily washable. This mattress is ideal for people with orthopedic needs, ensuring restful and uninterrupted sleep. With a 10-year warranty and a 100-night free trial, SleepyCat offers a high-quality, durable solution for a comfortable and healthy sleep experience. Available in various sizes, it suits any bedroom setup.

Specifications

  • Price: 13,939  

  • Brand: SleepyCat 

  • Material Type: Hybrid Latex

  • Firmness Level: Orthopaedic Firm

  • Cover Material: Bamboo Fabric

  • Support Zones: 5-Zone Support

  • Product Dimensions: 152.4x182.88 x 15.24 cm

  • Warranty Period: 10 Years

Pros

Cons

Provides excellent pressure relief

Heavy and difficult to move

Breathable bamboo fabric cover

Good for orthopaedic needs

Moulds effortlessly to the body shape

Durable and long-lasting design

User’s Review : "Have been using this mattress for the last week and it’s absolutely amazing. Super soft yet comfy at the same time, not too hard, not too soft either. Very comfortable sleep. My back pain is gone!"

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional pressure relief and orthopaedic support. With 4.5-star ratings on Amazon, it's trusted by many satisfied customers.

Shop now

2. Sleepyhead Laxe - 100% Natural Pincore Latex Mattress

info_icon

The Sleepyhead Laxe is a premium 100% natural pincore latex mattress designed to provide unparalleled comfort and support. With its GOLS certified organic latex foam, it ensures pressure relief and personalised comfort. The mattress's pincore structure promotes constant airflow, keeping you cool and dry throughout the night. Crafted from pure natural latex derived from rubber trees, it offers exceptional durability and resilience. The breathable fabric cover is washable, enhancing hygiene and convenience. Ideal for adults seeking firm support and eco-friendly bedding, the Sleepyhead Laxe delivers a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience. Invest in quality sleep with Sleepyhead Laxe today!

Specifications:

  • Price: 15,199 (MRP 20,999 28% Off)

  • Brand: Sleepyhead

  • Size: Queen

  • Material: Latex Foam

  • Warranty: 10 Years

  • Firmness: Firm

  • Dimensions: 182.9L x 152.4W cm

  • Weight: 20.3 Kilograms

Pros

Cons

Promotes optimal pressure relief

May have initial latex odour

Provides unmatched firm support

Generates little heat

Breathable fabric cover

Durable construction

User’s Review : "I ordered it to get comfortable sleep and get rid of neck pain. Its quality is actually top class and it is really helpful for people suffering with neck and back pain. Highly recommended to buy."

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star average rating from over 5000 reviewers, it's worth buying for its proven comfort and satisfaction among a large customer base.

Shop now

3. Springtek Eurotop Hybrid Latex Mattress 

info_icon

The Springtek Eurotop Hybrid Latex Mattress is a premium choice for those seeking a firm and supportive sleeping surface. With its Euro top design and pocket spring construction, it offers unparalleled comfort and zero partner disturbance. The mattress features GOLS certified natural pincore Dunlop latex for superior breathability and support. The 5-zoned pocket spring system ensures optimal spinal alignment and a restful sleep experience. Additionally, the mattress comes with a 30-night trial period and an 8-year warranty, making it a risk-free investment. Experience luxury and comfort at an affordable price with the Springtek!.

Specifications:

  • Price: 12,855 (MRP 23,999 46% Off)

  • Brand: Springtek

  • Size: Queen Size

  • Material: Foam Construction

  • Comfort: Firm Support

  • Warranty: 8 Years

  • Coil Type: Encased Coil

  • Trial Period: 30 Nights

Pros

Cons

Promotes constant airflow

Can be too soft for some 

Incredibly comfortable 

Soft and bouncy 

Provides superior quality support 

User’s Review : "It’s my second mattress from springtek, the earlier one I purchased was of different dimensions but of same features. Overall I feel it’s value for money given that it’s a pocket spring mattress with memory foam top.Softness is medium but back support is also there.I have been using it for 8 months and it’s still as good as new so it’s a great buy.."

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because 65% of Amazon customers awarded it with 5-star ratings, highlighting its superior comfort, support, and durability.

Shop now

4. DREAMZEE Vilasa™ Latex Mattress Single Bed

info_icon

The DREAMZEE Vilasa™ Latex Mattress offers a luxurious and organic sleeping experience. Made from 100% natural monozone latex, it provides medium comfort and excellent back support, ensuring a restful night's sleep. The mattress is globally certified and free from synthetic chemicals, making it anti-bacterial and anti-dust mites. It features a GOTS certified organic cotton cover for a cosy feel. With temperature control technology, this mattress keeps you cool in summer and warm in winter. Backed by a 12-year warranty, this mattress delivers unmatched quality and safety for a peaceful sleeping environment.

Specifications:

  • Price: 19,800 (MRP 31,500 37% Off)

  • Brand: DREAMZEE

  • Material: Natural Latex

  • Size: Single Bed

  • Comfort Level: Medium

  • Dimensions: 72 x 36 x 5 Inches

  • Special Feature: Anti-Bacterial Shield

  • Colour: Off-White

Pros

Cons

Natural cooling effect

Little heavy in weight 

Hygienic and anti-bacterial

Difficult to find a mattress protector 

Stitches over the mattress were firmly done

Excellent back support

User’s Review : "I purchased this mattress about three months ago, and I must say, it has exceeded my expectations. It's slightly firm, which is just what I was looking for, as it provides that needed support without feeling too hard. If you're in search of a mattress that offers both comfort and support, I highly recommend this one.I haven’t observed any quality issues as of now."

Why it's worth buying: Backed by a remarkable 4.7-star rating on Amazon, it's a worthwhile investment for a rejuvenating night's rest.

Shop now

5. Livpure Smart Regal Latex Mattress

info_icon

The Livpure Smart Regal Latex Mattress provides luxury and comfort with its innovative features. Engineered with 5D SleepTech and BioCrystals, it provides customised support for stress-relieving sleep. Dow ComfortScienceTM technology ensures superior cooling comfort, while Oeko Tex certified bamboo fabric cover adds premium aesthetics and safety. This medium-firm mattress combines latex foam and HR foam for a plush, bouncy feel with motion isolation. Enhanced ergonomics and microclimate control ensure sweat-free sleep all year round. Get the holistic wellness benefits with this dust, mites, and allergen-resistant mattress, designed for durability and luxurious relaxation.

Specifications:

  • Price: 25, 606 (MRP 44,999 43% Off)

  • Brand: Livpure 

  • Size: King 78x72x8 inches

  • Material: Latex Foam

  • Special Feature: 5D Sleep Tech

  • Cover Material: Bamboo Fabric

  • Comfort Level: Medium

  • Warranty: 8 Years

Pros

Cons

Provides ergonomic support

Medium firmness may not suit everyone

Snugs the body and induces relaxation

Natural filling promotes hygiene

Premium quality fabric 

User’s Review : "The mattress initially comes vacuum packed and therefore takes around 72 hours to regain its original size and texture. The mattress snugs your body and allows you to relax down and heal to a good night's sleep. The mattress is providing just the right support required for comfortable sleep and you wake up feeling refreshed each morning. Also, I liked the cool mattress cover which doubles up as a mattress protector and is easy to remove and wash."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for enhanced sleep quality and stress-relieving biocrystals, ensuring a luxurious and rejuvenating sleep experience.

Shop now

6. RUSSO 100% Natural Latex Mattress

info_icon

The RUSSO 100% Natural Latex Mattress delivers superior comfort and support with its pure certified latex construction. Made from organic materials and free from harmful chemicals, it provides great back support and is eco-friendly. The bamboo organic fabric cover enhances absorbency and cooling effect. Certified by Eco Institut, LGA, Oeko-Tex, ABC, STORK & SATRA, it ensures quality and safety. With medium firmness suitable for all sleepers, it offers antifungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-dust mite properties. The pincore structure allows for self-ventilation, keeping the mattress naturally cool and maintaining optimal body temperature while sleeping. 

Pros

Cons

Provides great back support

None

Cooling effect helps with comfortable sleep

Highly durable and sturdy 

Suitable for all types of sleepers

User’s Review : "The mattress is very comfortable and matches the specifications perfectly. The supplier is very helpful. The overall experience was great. Would definitely recommend it."

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its organic composition and reliable back support, as reflected in its high 4.9-star Amazon ratings.

Shop now

7. Flo Anti Gravity Mattress

info_icon

The Flo Anti Gravity Mattress features 100% natural pin core latex for optimal comfort, cooling, and bounce. Its responsive foam base with Anti-Sag technology ensures orthopedic support for your spine, promoting a restful sleep. The 4-way stretch fabric cover infused with charcoal keeps the mattress free of bacteria and allergens, while the anti-skid base prevents shifting. With a 7-zoned top layer for targeted support, 3D Air-Flo technology for ventilation, and a reversible design for versatility, this mattress offers a medium firm feel. You get to enjoy a hypoallergenic, orthopaedic sleep experience with Flo's 10-year warranty and Indian craftsmanship.

Specifications 

  • Price: 17,215 (MRP 24,246 29% Off)

  • Brand: Flo 

  • Type: Latex Foam

  • Size: King

  • Firmness: Medium

  • Cover: Removable, washable

  • Warranty: 10 years

  • Certification: 100% natural latex

Pros

Cons

Cooling and breathable material

No cushioning 

Top notch comfort and quality 

Firm for some 

Supports the spine impeccably

Economical price 

User’s Review : "I had been using a memory foam mattress for quite some time. Me and my wife used to get up in the morning with stiff backs since the mattress had lost its shape in the centre. After some browsing we decided to buy a Flo mattress and we are delighted with it's comfort. Our quality of sleep has improved greatly. We would definitely recommend Flo mattress to our friends."

Why it's worth buying: Amazon's choice with high ratings attests to its quality and satisfaction.

Shop now

8. Wakefit Latex Mattress 

info_icon

The Wakefit ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Mattress provides firm comfort and exceptional support with its 7-zone design. Crafted with ErgoTech Natural Latex, Responsive Support Foam, and High-Density Foam Base, it ensures lasting quality and resilience. The mattress evenly distributes body pressure across different zones, providing customised comfort and support where needed. Its breathable premium fabric cover enhances airflow for a cool and comfortable sleep experience. With Wakefit's TruDensity technology, this mattress maintains its shape over time, offering a reliable solution for restful nights. Invest in a healthier sleep with Wakefit's eco-friendly, durable, and supportive latex mattress.

Specifications:

  • Price: 7.437 (MRP 12,399 40% Off)

  • Brand: Wakefit 

  • Mattress Size: Single

  • Comfort Level: Firm

  • Construction Type: Foam

  • Cover Material: Breathable Fabric

  • Mattress Thickness: 8 inches

Pros

Cons

High-density foam base

Requires care to avoid sagging

Evenly distributes body pressure

Inadequate back support

Provides customised comfort

Breathable fabric

User’s Review : "Wakefit always surprised me and my entire family with packaging and quality of the product. First time ever I am giving a 5/5 rating to this mattress. I gifted it to my mother and she was very happy with the comfort and quality of the product. Love you wakefit team."

Why it's worth buying: With its 4.4-star rating on Amazon from over 4000+ reviewers, this mattress offers a compelling blend of comfort, support, and durability, making it a worthwhile investment for a restful night's sleep.

Shop now

9. Amore Spine 100% Natural Pincore Latex & Green Tea Foam Orthopedic Mattress

info_icon

The Amore Spine Orthopedic Mattress comes with 100% Natural GOLS certified Pin-core Latex foam and Green Tea-infused foam for exceptional comfort and support. This hypoallergenic mattress features Anti-sag Technology and adjusts to body contours, providing pressure relief and enhanced breathability. With a dual comfort support design, it offers the flexibility to be flipped and used on either side according to preference, with one side soft and the other medium. Crafted from organic farms of Thailand, this mattress delivers a uniquely firm yet responsive feel, ensuring a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience for users seeking orthopaedic support.

Specifications:

  • Price: 10,146 (MRP 21,360 53% Off)

  • Brand: Amore 

  • Material: Latex Foam

  • Size: 72x48 inches

  • Firmness: Medium

  • Construction: Foam

  • Care: Hand Wash Only

  • Special Feature: Orthopaedic, Hypoallergenic

Pros

Cons

Dual comfort with reversible sides

None

Hypoallergenic and pressure-relieving

Optimal temperature regulation

Provides reliable body support

User’s Review : "I have been using this mattress for the past 10 days and it is very comfortable. if you are seeking a good mattress this is for you ."

Why it's worth buying: Its green tea-infused foam and anti-sag technology enhance durability and freshness, making it a long-term investment in quality sleep.

Shop now

  1. 10. Loom & Needles Gravity Zero Partner Disturbance Mattress

info_icon

The Loom & Needles Gravity Hybrid Euro Top Pocket Spring Latex Mattress combines premium materials and advanced technology for a balanced and comfortable sleep experience. With its 5 distinct zones and 7-layered foam construction, including memory gel and plush layers, it offers medium-firm support that cradles the body while promoting healthy spinal alignment. The mattress minimizes partner disturbance, adapts to individual preferences with its versatile comfort, and provides exceptional pressure relief. Featuring pocketed coils, natural latex, and a high-density foam core, it ensures stability, durability, and dust mite resistance. The removable and washable cover adds convenience, making it an ideal choice for quality sleep.

Specifications:

  • Price: 15,984 (MRP 34,260 53% Off)

  • Brand: Loom & Needles

  • Size: Queen Size

  • Material: Hybrid Foam

  • Comfort: Medium Firm

  • Warranty: 8 Years

  • Layers: 7 Layered Construction

  • Dimensions: 72x60x6 Inches

Pros

Cons

Offers pressure relief from aches

Could be a bit more firmer

Promotes healthier sleep

Edges could sag

Soft bouncy and restful

Keeps the person cool and comfortable

User’s Review : "The mattress is very good and it's worth buying. I bought the king size and used it for more than three weeks. It is very comfortable, no pain while sleeping. The mattress is worth buying and simply an awesome product."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high customer satisfaction, with 69% of Amazon reviewers rating it 5 stars.

Shop now

Types of latex mattress 

  • Natural Latex Mattresses: Made from 100% natural latex derived from rubber tree sap, these mattresses are eco-friendly, durable, and offer excellent breathability and comfort.

  • Synthetic Latex Mattresses: Composed of man-made materials, synthetic latex mattresses are more affordable but may lack the same level of durability and environmental benefits as natural latex.

  • Blended Latex Mattresses: These mattresses combine natural and synthetic latex, offering a balance between cost and performance, providing a durable and comfortable sleeping surface at a more affordable price.

Things to consider before shopping for a latex mattress 

  • Firmness Level: Choose the right firmness based on your sleeping position and personal preference. Options range from soft to extra firm.

  • Thickness: Ensure the mattress thickness suits your comfort needs. Thicker mattresses provide more cushioning and support.

  • Dunlop vs. Talalay: Understand the difference between Dunlop and Talalay latex. Dunlop is denser and firmer, while Talalay is lighter and more responsive.

  • Allergy Concerns: Check if the latex is hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, mould, and mildew, especially if you have allergies.

  • Breathability: Look for a mattress with good air circulation to maintain a cool sleeping surface, especially in warmer climates.

  • Motion Isolation: Consider the mattress’s ability to isolate motion if you share the bed, to prevent disturbances from your partner’s movements.

  • Edge Support: Evaluate the edge support to ensure the mattress maintains its shape and provides a stable sleeping surface. 

  • Certifications: Look for certifications such as GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) or OEKO-TEX, which ensure the mattress meets specific safety and environmental standards.

How we picked them for you

  • Performance Evaluation: We meticulously evaluated each latex mattress based on key factors such as, comfort, breathability, support, and hypoallergenic properties.

  • Comparison Analysis: We compared various latex mattresses, weighing their pros and cons, to ensure you get the best value for your investment.

  • Quality Assessment: We prioritised mattresses made from high-quality materials, including natural and certified latex, ensuring durability and eco-friendliness.

  • Customer Reviews: We carefully examined customer reviews and ratings to gauge overall satisfaction and identify common issues or praises for each mattress.

  • Brand Reputation: We selected mattresses from reputable brands known for their quality, customer service, and commitment to sustainability.

  • Value for Money: We compared prices and features to find mattresses that offer the best value for your investment without compromising on quality.

Usage and Maintenance tips for latex mattress 

  • Rotate your latex mattress regularly to promote even wear and prevent sagging. It's recommended to rotate it every 3-6 months.

  • Use a mattress protector to shield your latex mattress from spills, stains, and dust mites, which can prolong its lifespan.

  • Avoid placing heavy objects or jumping on the mattress, as this can damage the latex foam.

  • Use a suitable bed frame or foundation to provide adequate support for your latex mattress. Ensure that the slats are no more than 3 inches apart to prevent sagging.

  • Keep your mattress clean by vacuuming it regularly to remove dust and debris. Spot clean any stains promptly with mild detergent and water, and avoid using harsh chemicals.

  • Allow your mattress to breathe by airing it out occasionally. Open windows or use a fan to circulate air around the mattress.

  • Avoid exposing your latex mattress to direct sunlight, as this can cause the latex foam to deteriorate over time.

  • If your mattress becomes compressed or loses its shape, you can rejuvenate it by placing it in a well-ventilated area for a few hours or using a mattress topper.

  • Follow the manufacturer's guidelines for flipping or rotating your mattress, as some models are designed to be one-sided and should not be flipped.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best latex mattress?

  • The best latex mattress typically depends on individual preferences such as firmness level, size, and budget. Consider factors like certifications, materials used, and customer reviews to determine the best option for you.

Are latex mattresses good for back pain?

  • Latex mattresses are often recommended for back pain due to their supportive and pressure-relieving properties. The natural elasticity of latex helps align the spine and alleviate pressure points, promoting a more restful sleep.

How long do latex mattresses last?

  • Latex mattresses are known for their durability and can last between 10 to 15 years with proper care. Regular rotation, using a mattress protector, and maintaining proper support can help extend the lifespan of your latex mattress.

Do latex mattresses sleep hot?

  • Natural latex mattresses are breathable and often feature open-cell construction, allowing for better airflow and heat dissipation. Look for latex mattresses with cooling technologies or breathable covers to mitigate heat retention.

Can you use a regular bed frame with a latex mattress?

  • Latex mattresses require proper support to prevent sagging and maintain their integrity. Ensure your bed frame has sturdy slats or a solid foundation with no more than 3 inches apart to provide adequate support for your latex mattress.

In conclusion

Latex mattresses offer a compelling choice for those seeking a comfortable and supportive sleep surface. Their natural resilience and ability to conform to the body's contours provide a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience. Choosing from our list of recommended latex mattresses ensures not only quality and durability but also peace of mind, knowing that you're investing in a product that promotes sustainable living and eco-friendly practices. With their hypoallergenic and breathable properties, latex mattresses are a wise choice for anyone looking to improve their sleep quality and overall well-being.

