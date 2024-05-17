10 Best Laptops from Top Brands Like Apple, HP, Dell, and More!

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out as the best laptop in India with its versatile 2-in-1 design, powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD, offering a seamless blend of performance and portability.
Best with High Performance: The with M1 chip boasts exceptional performance with its Apple M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient operation for demanding tasks.
Best Battery Life: The impresses with its long-lasting battery life, offering up to 11.5 hours of usage on a single charge, coupled with its vibrant 14-inch OLED display, Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.
Best Budget: The provides excellent value for money with its affordable price point, featuring an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, making it ideal for everyday computing tasks without breaking the bank.
are expensive, often costing an arm and a leg, especially when you're searching for a high-end model. It's understandable to feel apprehensive about choosing a particular brand with so many options available. Each year, dozens of major manufacturers release new models, adding to the complexity of your decision.
While some companies have earned a reputation for producing high-quality products, even the top laptop brands can at times make compromises. Issues such as inadequate after-sale customer support, and other manufacturer-specific problems are not uncommon.
The truth is, there isn't a universally "best" laptop brand. Your ideal choice depends entirely on your specific requirements and preferences. Brands like Apple, Dell, and are often praised for their standout models, but what works for one person may not suit another.
To help you navigate this crowded market and make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the best laptops from leading brands. Whether you're looking for performance, design, or value, our list has something for everyone.
Factors to consider when shopping for a best laptop online
Purpose: Determine the primary use of the laptop (e.g., work, gaming, multimedia) to narrow down your options.
Budget: Set a realistic budget range and look for laptops within that price range to avoid overspending.
Specifications: Pay attention to key specifications such as processor speed, RAM, storage capacity, and graphics card if applicable, based on your usage requirements.
Portability: Consider the laptop's size, weight, and battery life, especially if you need it for frequent travel or on-the-go use.
Operating System: Choose between Windows, macOS, or Chrome OS based on your familiarity and preference.
Brand Reputation: Research the reputation of the brand, including customer reviews and reliability ratings, to ensure quality and after-sales support.
Display Quality: Look for features like screen resolution, panel type (e.g., IPS, OLED), and colour accuracy for an optimal viewing experience.
Connectivity: Check the laptop's ports and wireless connectivity options (e.g., USB-C, HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) to ensure compatibility with your peripherals and devices.
Build Quality: Assess the build materials and construction of the laptop for durability and longevity.
Warranty and Support: Review the warranty coverage and customer support options offered by the manufacturer to address potential issues or repairs.
How we chose them for you when curating the list
Performance Evaluation: We conducted a thorough performance evaluation, analysing key features such as processor speed, RAM, storage capacity, and graphics capabilities to ensure each laptop meets your expectations for performance.
Comparisons: We compared each laptop's strengths and weaknesses, considering factors like build quality, display technology, battery life, and portability to provide you with a comprehensive overview of your options.
User Feedback: We incorporated user feedback from various sources, including customer reviews, expert opinions, and community forums, to gauge real-world experiences and satisfaction levels with each laptop model.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of each brand, assessing factors such as reliability, customer service, and overall satisfaction to ensure we included laptops from reputable manufacturers known for their quality and support.
Value Assessments: We conducted value assessments to determine the price-to-performance ratio of each laptop, ensuring that you get the best bang for your buck without compromising on quality or features.
Alignment with Needs: We prioritised laptops that catered to different needs and preferences, whether you're a student, professional, gamer, or creative enthusiast. Each recommendation was chosen with specific user profiles and use cases in mind.
Below we have listed the best laptop brands in India that are making waves
The HP Envy x360 15 is a powerful 2-in-1 laptop that delivers exceptional performance for students and office going people alike Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it provides smooth multitasking and ample storage. The 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen display offers crisp visuals, while the AMD Radeon Graphics ensure smooth graphics performance. With Windows 11, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, and a range of connectivity options including USB Type-C and Wi-Fi 6E, this laptop offers everything you need for productivity and entertainment on the go.
Specifications:
Price: 71,990 (
MRP 87,76318% Off)
Brand: HP
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5
Memory: 16GB LPDDR5
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen
Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth multitasking experience
|Speaker volume is not that loud
|Crisp and vibrant touchscreen display
|Hinges are fragile
|Large storage capacity
|Good battery backup
What's in the box?
Laptop
Power Adapter
User Manual
Pen
User’s Testimonial: "There's nothing to dislike about this laptop. Purchased it and instantly fell in love with this beautiful machine. It's fast, boot time takes 3 seconds to take you to windows hello screen and 2 seconds to your desktop. I use it for my office work and heavy spreadsheets run like silk. Also syncs seamlessly with my Samsung galaxy note and tablet completing the ecosystem. Screen is vibrant, blacks are as deep as an amoled screen although it's ips LCD panel. The laptop is very sleek and the finish is beautiful. Overall I am happy I chose it over macbook air."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatility, performance, and recognized quality as an Amazon Choice product with 4-star ratings.
The Dell Inspiron 7420 2-in-1 laptop is a versatile device designed for productivity and entertainment. With an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking and ample storage space. The 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen display provides crisp visuals, while the integrated graphics ensure smooth graphics performance. Additionally, it features Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, and a range of connectivity options, including USB Type-C and HDMI. This laptop is perfect for users looking for a reliable and efficient device for work or play.
Specifications:
Price: 77,490 (
MRP 1,21,55636% Off)
Brand: Dell
Power Source: Battery Powered
Display Size: 14 Inches
Processor: Intel Core i7
RAM: 16 GB
Storage: 512 GB SSD
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful performance
|Average battery life
|Smooth and sleep touch display
|CPU throttles under load
|Solid build quality
|Fast and responsive SSD
|Convenient backlit keyboard
What's in the box?
Laptop
Battery
AC Adapter
User Guide
Manuals
Dell Active Pen
User’s Testimonial: "It's a good and solid laptop . I use it normally and have no problems . It works smoothly and has a good screen ( for me atleast) the size and weight is also of my liking. Though please note that the 8gb variant does not come with a pen. The touch screen in my opinion is fine I won't say the best but it's good."
Why it's worth buying: As an Amazon Choice product, it offers quality and reliability from a trusted brand. Grab yours now for a seamless computing experience!
The Acer Aspire Lite laptop is a sleek and lightweight device made for high performance. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, it offers seamless multitasking and efficient computing. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers sharp visuals, while the Intel Iris Xe Graphics ensure smooth graphics performance. With up to 8 hours of battery life and a range of connectivity options, including Type-C and HDMI ports, this laptop is perfect for productivity on the go. Additionally, Nahimic Audio technology enhances the overall audio experience for immersive sound quality during entertainment or communication.
Specifications:
Price: 50,570 (
MRP 65,99023% Off)
Brand: Acer
Display Size: 15.6 Inches
Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U
RAM: 16 GB DDR4
Storage: 512 GB SSD
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
|Pros
|Cons
|High-performance processor
|No backlight keyboard
|Lightweight and portable design
|Poor sound quality
|Sharp and vibrant display
|Efficient multitasking capabilities
What's in the box?
1 Laptop
Power cord
Adapter
User Manual
User’s Testimonial: "Great configuration in this budget range. Highly recommend it. Fast boot and all that goes with it.So far so good, been using for almost 3-4 months now."
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident with over 100+ people purchasing it on Amazon just last month, indicating its reliability.
The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is a powerhouse when it comes to performance and productivity. Featuring an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with integrated AI capabilities, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it offers seamless multitasking and fast performance. The 14-inch FHD+ OLED display delivers vibrant visuals, while the sleek all-metal design ensures uncompromising mobility. With a range of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E, and features like a privacy shutter and AI-enhanced camera and audio system, this laptop provides a secure and immersive computing experience.
Specifications:
Price: 96,990 (
MRP 1,18,99018% Off)
Brand: ASUS
Display: OLED 14"
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 16GB RAM
Storage: 1TB SSD
Operating System: Windows 11
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|Pros
|Cons
|Exceptional display quality
|Limited availability of ports
|Fast and reliable connectivity options
|Gets warm under load
|Enhanced security features
|Good audio quality
|Upgradable storage
What's in the box?
Laptop
Adapter
User Manual
Laptop Sleeve
User’s Testimonial: "This ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is the best business laptop I've ever used. Its sleek design and lightweight build make it perfect for travel, while the powerful Intel Core processor ensures smooth performance for all my business tasks."
Why it's worth buying: With 61% of customers awarding it 5-star ratings, it's a testament to its quality and satisfaction among users.
The Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip is quite popular and most beloved for the user in the Apple ecosystem. Powered by the M1 chip, it delivers fast and efficient computing, enabling seamless multitasking and smooth operation. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a stunning 13.3-inch Retina display, and advanced features like Touch ID and a high-definition camera, it's perfect for work, study, and entertainment on the go. Additionally, its lightweight and durable design make it easy to take anywhere.
Specifications:
Price: 73,990 (
MRP 92,90020% Off)
Brand: Apple
Processor: M1 Chip
Display: Retina Display
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB SSD
Operating System: macOS 10.14 Mojave
Weight: 1.29 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast performance
|Limited ports for connectivity
|Brilliant Retina display
|Fixed RAM and storage configuration
|Quiet fanless design
|Powerful and efficient processor
|Premium build quality
What's in the box?
MacBook Air
USB-C Charge Cable (2 m)
30W USB-C Power Adapter
User’s Testimonial: "I got my product delivered earlier this week. My first impression was that it is thinner than I had anticipated, which is great. Looks sleek, but is very powerful. Though I admit I haven’t done much except some streaming, browsing and document creation work, it has worked flawlessly so far, with absolutely no lag. I would say that despite only 8 GB, it would beat any 16GB, Core i5 PC hands down on performance."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional performance and stunning Retina display, backed by overwhelmingly positive reviews with a 4.7 average rating from over 4000+ users.
The Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop is an affordable option for those looking to enter the gaming PC world. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, it offers excellent gaming performance without breaking the bank. The hyper chamber thermal design keeps the laptop cool during intense gaming sessions, while the slim profile enhances portability. With ample memory and storage options, it's a future-proof choice for both gaming and schoolwork.
Specifications:
Price: 67,900 (
MRP 95,89029% Off)
Brand: Lenovo
Processor: Intel Core i5
Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050
Display: 15.6" FHD IPS
Memory: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 512GB SSD
Operating System: Windows 11
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent gaming performance
|Speaker could be improved
|Ample memory and storage options
|Battery backup needs to be better
|High-quality display
|Strong and durable build quality
What's in the box?
Laptop
Battery
User Guide
User’s Testimonial: "The 100% SRGB gives much better visual experience, Can play latest games with higher configuration smoothly without any stuttering. Temps always under 90 the new cooling feature definitely helps with this aspect."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating and over 200 purchases last month on Amazon, it's a popular choice among gamers seeking high performance.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a stylish and modern laptop made for productivity and creativity. With its 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, it delivers fast and reliable performance. The 15.6" Super AMOLED touchscreen display with S Pen support provides a vibrant and interactive experience. Plus, with features like Windows 11, Microsoft Office, and a fingerprint sensor, it offers convenience and security for everyday use.
Specifications
Price: 99,990 (
MRP 1,43,99031% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Screen Type: Super AMOLED
Processor: Intel Core i5
RAM Size: 16 GB
Storage Capacity: 512 GB SSD
Operating System: Windows 11
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast performance
|Sensitive touch screen
|Vibrant display
|Build could be better
|Ample storage space
|Lightweight and portable
What's in the box?
Laptop
65W TA
Quick Start Guide(Paper)
Warranty Information(Paper)
S-Pen
User’s Testimonial: "This laptop feels super premium in hand. Battery life is amazing. Its light weight makes it really easy to carry around."
Why it's worth buying: Its versatile 2-in-1 design and S Pen support add flexibility and creativity to your daily tasks.
The LG Gram 16 features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for efficient performance. Its 16-inch WQXGA IPS touch display with stylus support offers vivid visuals. This lightweight laptop, weighing 1.48 kg, includes a 90WH battery for long life, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and AI-driven privacy and productivity tools.
Specifications:
Price: 1,18,499 (
MRP 1,82,00035% Off)
Brand: LG
Processor: Intel i7
Screen Size: 16 inches
Memory: 16GB RAM
Storage: 512GB SSD
Battery Life: 90WH
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent performance speed
|Higher price point
|Lightweight and portable
|High-resolution display
|Smooth multitasking
|Fast charging
What's in the box?
Laptop
Stylus Pen
Adapter USB C Type
USB-C to RJ45 Adapter
User’s Testimonial: "Overall a great 2in1 laptop. Reasonably powerful and ultra-light weight for the size. High res screen. Overall a great combination. Will update about the long-term use down the road. For now, it is great."
Why it's worth buying: Its lightweight design and long battery life add exceptional portability, earning it a 4.3-star rating on Amazon.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet. With a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen, Intel Evo 12th Gen processor, and up to 15.5 hours of battery life, it's perfect for productivity and entertainment. Featuring Thunderbolt 4 ports, Surface Pro 9 offers seamless connectivity and versatility for various tasks.
Specifications:
Price: 1,13,990 (
MRP 1,16,9993% Off)
Brand: Microsoft
Screen: 13" PixelSense Touchscreen
Processor: Intel Evo 12th Gen
Battery: Up to 15.5 hours
Ports: Thunderbolt 4
Storage: 256 GB and above
|Pros
|Cons
|High-performance processor
|High price point
|Long battery life
|Heating issues
|Responsive touchscreen
|Stylish and portable design
What's in the box?
Laptop
Power Adopter
Manual Book
User’s Testimonial: "Overall a great 2in1 laptop. Reasonably powerful and ultra-light weight for the size. High res screen. Overall a great combination. Will update about the long-term use down the road. For now, it is great."
Why it's worth buying: With 66% of customers giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for users seeking efficiency and functionality in a portable device.
1
The HONOR MagicBook X16 Pro 2024 comes with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for smooth performance. The 16-inch FHD IPS anti-glare screen with TÜV Rheinland certification ensures eye comfort. With a lightweight aluminium body, backlit keyboard, and long-lasting battery, it is perfect for professionals and students. Comes with Windows 11 Home.
Specifications
Price:
58,990(MRP 84,990 31% Off)
Brand: HONOR
Processor: Intel i5-13420H
RAM: 16GB LPDDR4x
Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD
Display: 16-inch FHD
Weight: 1.75 kg
OS: Windows 11 Home
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent multitasking performance
|Low quality webcam
|Fast charging capability
|Battery life could be improved
|Good build quality
|Crisp and smooth display
|Lightweight and portable design
What's in the box?
Laptop
Charger
Data Cable
Warranty Card
User Manual
User’s Testimonial: "Honor consistently delivers laptops that deliver a great combination of performance and value. It’s easy on the eyes as the display is amazing. “The most attractive laptop I’ve seen this year. But this laptop is not just about looks, the performance is also brilliant."
Why it's worth buying: Its long battery life and eye comfort display enhance productivity and user experience, earning it a 4.2-star rating as an Amazon Choice product.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much RAM do I need in a laptop?
For general use and light multitasking, 8GB of RAM is usually sufficient. If you plan to run more demanding applications or multitask heavily, consider opting for 16GB or more.
What is the difference between SSD and HDD?
SSD (Solid State Drive) is faster, more durable, and consumes less power compared to HDD (Hard Disk Drive). SSDs provide quicker boot times and faster file access, while HDDs offer more storage at a lower cost.
How long should a laptop battery last?
Laptop battery life varies based on usage and hardware, but most modern laptops offer between 6 to 12 hours of battery life. High-performance laptops or those with advanced displays might have shorter battery life.
What is the best screen size for a laptop?
The best screen size depends on your needs; 13-14 inches offers portability and balance, while 15-17 inches provides a better viewing experience for tasks like gaming or graphic design. Smaller screens are ideal for travel, while larger screens are better for productivity and media consumption.
Do I need a laptop with a dedicated graphics card?
A dedicated graphics card is essential for tasks like gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering. For general use, web browsing, and office applications, integrated graphics are usually sufficient.
In Conclusion
Laptops are essential tools for both work and leisure, providing the flexibility and power needed to handle a variety of tasks. Investing in a top laptop brand from our list of recommendations ensures reliable performance, ease of use, and long-term value. With careful consideration of user reviews and key specifications, our curated selection helps you find a device that meets your needs and enhances your productivity.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change