What's Hot

10 Best Laptops from Top Brands Like Apple, HP, Dell, and More!

If you've stumbled upon this article, you're likely searching for a laptop. We understand how overwhelming it can be with so many brands on the market. To make your search a bit easier, we've compiled a list of the best laptops from top brands in India.

10 Best Laptops from Top Brands Like Apple, HP, Dell, and More!
info_icon

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: The HP Envy x360 stands out as the best laptop in India with its versatile 2-in-1 design, powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD, offering a seamless blend of performance and portability.

  • Best with High Performance: The Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M1 chip boasts exceptional performance with its Apple M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient operation for demanding tasks.

  • Best Battery Life: The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) impresses with its long-lasting battery life, offering up to 11.5 hours of usage on a single charge, coupled with its vibrant 14-inch OLED display, Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

  • Best Budget: The Dell Inspiron 7420 2in1 Laptop provides excellent value for money with its affordable price point, featuring an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, making it ideal for everyday computing tasks without breaking the bank.

Laptops are expensive, often costing an arm and a leg, especially when you're searching for a high-end model. It's understandable to feel apprehensive about choosing a particular brand with so many options available. Each year, dozens of major manufacturers release new models, adding to the complexity of your decision.

While some companies have earned a reputation for producing high-quality products, even the top laptop brands can at times make compromises. Issues such as inadequate after-sale customer support, and other manufacturer-specific problems are not uncommon.

The truth is, there isn't a universally "best" laptop brand. Your ideal choice depends entirely on your specific requirements and preferences. Brands like Apple, Dell, and Hp are often praised for their standout models, but what works for one person may not suit another.

To help you navigate this crowded market and make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the best laptops from leading brands. Whether you're looking for performance, design, or value, our list has something for everyone.

Factors to consider when shopping for a best laptop online 

  • Purpose: Determine the primary use of the laptop (e.g., work, gaming, multimedia) to narrow down your options.

  • Budget: Set a realistic budget range and look for laptops within that price range to avoid overspending.

  • Specifications: Pay attention to key specifications such as processor speed, RAM, storage capacity, and graphics card if applicable, based on your usage requirements.

  • Portability: Consider the laptop's size, weight, and battery life, especially if you need it for frequent travel or on-the-go use.

  • Operating System: Choose between Windows, macOS, or Chrome OS based on your familiarity and preference.

  • Brand Reputation: Research the reputation of the brand, including customer reviews and reliability ratings, to ensure quality and after-sales support.

  • Display Quality: Look for features like screen resolution, panel type (e.g., IPS, OLED), and colour accuracy for an optimal viewing experience.

  • Connectivity: Check the laptop's ports and wireless connectivity options (e.g., USB-C, HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) to ensure compatibility with your peripherals and devices.

  • Build Quality: Assess the build materials and construction of the laptop for durability and longevity.

  • Warranty and Support: Review the warranty coverage and customer support options offered by the manufacturer to address potential issues or repairs.

How we chose them for you when curating the list 

  • Performance Evaluation: We conducted a thorough performance evaluation, analysing key features such as processor speed, RAM, storage capacity, and graphics capabilities to ensure each laptop meets your expectations for performance.

  • Comparisons: We compared each laptop's strengths and weaknesses, considering factors like build quality, display technology, battery life, and portability to provide you with a comprehensive overview of your options.

  • User Feedback: We incorporated user feedback from various sources, including customer reviews, expert opinions, and community forums, to gauge real-world experiences and satisfaction levels with each laptop model.

  • Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of each brand, assessing factors such as reliability, customer service, and overall satisfaction to ensure we included laptops from reputable manufacturers known for their quality and support.

  • Value Assessments: We conducted value assessments to determine the price-to-performance ratio of each laptop, ensuring that you get the best bang for your buck without compromising on quality or features.

  • Alignment with Needs: We prioritised laptops that catered to different needs and preferences, whether you're a student, professional, gamer, or creative enthusiast. Each recommendation was chosen with specific user profiles and use cases in mind.

Below we have listed the best laptop brands in India that are making waves

  1. HP Envy x360

info_icon

The HP Envy x360 15 is a powerful 2-in-1 laptop that delivers exceptional performance for students and office going people alike Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it provides smooth multitasking and ample storage. The 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen display offers crisp visuals, while the AMD Radeon Graphics ensure smooth graphics performance. With Windows 11, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, and a range of connectivity options including USB Type-C and Wi-Fi 6E, this laptop offers everything you need for productivity and entertainment on the go.

Specifications:

  • Price: 71,990 (MRP 87,763 18% Off)

  • Brand: HP

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5

  • Memory: 16GB LPDDR5

  • Storage: 512GB SSD

  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen

  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Pros Cons
Smooth multitasking experience Speaker volume is not that loud
Crisp and vibrant touchscreen display Hinges are fragile
Large storage capacity
Good battery backup

What's in the box?

  • Laptop

  • Power Adapter

  • User Manual

  • Pen

User’s Testimonial: "There's nothing to dislike about this laptop. Purchased it and instantly fell in love with this beautiful machine. It's fast, boot time takes 3 seconds to take you to windows hello screen and 2 seconds to your desktop. I use it for my office work and heavy spreadsheets run like silk. Also syncs seamlessly with my Samsung galaxy note and tablet completing the ecosystem. Screen is vibrant, blacks are as deep as an amoled screen although it's ips LCD panel. The laptop is very sleek and the finish is beautiful. Overall I am happy I chose it over macbook air."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatility, performance, and recognized quality as an Amazon Choice product with 4-star ratings.

Shop Now!

2. Dell Inspiron 7420 2in1 Laptop

The Dell Inspiron 7420 2-in-1 laptop is a versatile device designed for productivity and entertainment. With an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking and ample storage space. The 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen display provides crisp visuals, while the integrated graphics ensure smooth graphics performance. Additionally, it features Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, and a range of connectivity options, including USB Type-C and HDMI. This laptop is perfect for users looking for a reliable and efficient device for work or play.

Specifications:

  • Price: 77,490 (MRP 1,21,556 36% Off)

  • Brand: Dell 

  • Power Source: Battery Powered

  • Display Size: 14 Inches

  • Processor: Intel Core i7

  • RAM: 16 GB

  • Storage: 512 GB SSD

  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons
Powerful performance Average battery life
Smooth and sleep touch display CPU throttles under load
Solid build quality
Fast and responsive SSD
Convenient backlit keyboard

What's in the box?

  • ‎‎‎Laptop

  • Battery

  • AC Adapter

  • User Guide

  • Manuals

  • Dell Active Pen

User’s Testimonial: "It's a good and solid laptop . I use it normally and have no problems . It works smoothly and has a good screen ( for me atleast) the size and weight is also of my liking. Though please note that the 8gb variant does not come with a pen. The touch screen in my opinion is fine I won't say the best but it's good."

Why it's worth buying: As an Amazon Choice product, it offers quality and reliability from a trusted brand. Grab yours now for a seamless computing experience!

Shop Now!

3. Acer Aspire Lite Thin and Light Metal Laptop

The Acer Aspire Lite laptop is a sleek and lightweight device made for high performance. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, it offers seamless multitasking and efficient computing. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers sharp visuals, while the Intel Iris Xe Graphics ensure smooth graphics performance. With up to 8 hours of battery life and a range of connectivity options, including Type-C and HDMI ports, this laptop is perfect for productivity on the go. Additionally, Nahimic Audio technology enhances the overall audio experience for immersive sound quality during entertainment or communication.

Specifications:

  • Price: 50,570 (MRP 65,990 23% Off)

  • Brand: Acer 

  • Display Size: 15.6 Inches

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

  • RAM: 16 GB DDR4

  • Storage: 512 GB SSD

  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons
High-performance processor No backlight keyboard
Lightweight and portable design Poor sound quality
Sharp and vibrant display
Efficient multitasking capabilities

What's in the box?

  • ‎1 Laptop 

  • Power cord 

  • Adapter

  • User Manual 

User’s Testimonial: "Great configuration in this budget range. Highly recommend it. Fast boot and all that goes with it.So far so good, been using for almost 3-4 months now."

Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident with over 100+ people purchasing it on Amazon just last month, indicating its reliability.

Shop Now!

4. ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2024)

info_icon

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is a powerhouse when it comes to performance and productivity. Featuring an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with integrated AI capabilities, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it offers seamless multitasking and fast performance. The 14-inch FHD+ OLED display delivers vibrant visuals, while the sleek all-metal design ensures uncompromising mobility. With a range of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E, and features like a privacy shutter and AI-enhanced camera and audio system, this laptop provides a secure and immersive computing experience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 96,990 (MRP 1,18,990 18% Off)

  • Brand: ASUS 

  • Display: OLED 14"

  • Processor: Intel Core i5

  • Memory: 16GB RAM

  • Storage: 1TB SSD

  • Operating System: Windows 11

  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Pros Cons
Exceptional display quality Limited availability of ports
Fast and reliable connectivity options Gets warm under load
Enhanced security features
Good audio quality
Upgradable storage

What's in the box?

  • ‎Laptop

  • Adapter

  • User Manual

  • Laptop Sleeve

User’s Testimonial: "This ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is the best business laptop I've ever used. Its sleek design and lightweight build make it perfect for travel, while the powerful Intel Core processor ensures smooth performance for all my business tasks."

Why it's worth buying: With 61% of customers awarding it 5-star ratings, it's a testament to its quality and satisfaction among users.

Shop Now!

5. Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip

info_icon

The Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip is quite popular and most beloved for the user in the Apple ecosystem. Powered by the M1 chip, it delivers fast and efficient computing, enabling seamless multitasking and smooth operation. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a stunning 13.3-inch Retina display, and advanced features like Touch ID and a high-definition camera, it's perfect for work, study, and entertainment on the go. Additionally, its lightweight and durable design make it easy to take anywhere.

Specifications:

  • Price: 73,990 (MRP 92,900 20% Off)

  • Brand: Apple

  • Processor: M1 Chip

  • Display: Retina Display

  • RAM: 8GB

  • Storage: 256GB SSD

  • Operating System: macOS 10.14 Mojave

  • Weight: 1.29 kg

Pros Cons
Fast performance Limited ports for connectivity
Brilliant Retina display Fixed RAM and storage configuration
Quiet fanless design
Powerful and efficient processor
Premium build quality

What's in the box?

  • MacBook Air

  • USB-C Charge Cable (2 m)

  • 30W USB-C Power Adapter

User’s Testimonial: "I got my product delivered earlier this week. My first impression was that it is thinner than I had anticipated, which is great. Looks sleek, but is very powerful. Though I admit I haven’t done much except some streaming, browsing and document creation work, it has worked flawlessly so far, with absolutely no lag. I would say that despite only 8 GB, it would beat any 16GB, Core i5 PC hands down on performance."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional performance and stunning Retina display, backed by overwhelmingly positive reviews with a 4.7 average rating from over 4000+ users.

Shop Now!

6. Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop

The Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop is an affordable option for those looking to enter the gaming PC world. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, it offers excellent gaming performance without breaking the bank. The hyper chamber thermal design keeps the laptop cool during intense gaming sessions, while the slim profile enhances portability. With ample memory and storage options, it's a future-proof choice for both gaming and schoolwork.

Specifications:

  • Price: 67,900 (MRP 95,890 29% Off)

  • Brand: Lenovo

  • Processor: Intel Core i5

  • Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050

  • Display: 15.6" FHD IPS

  • Memory: 16GB DDR5

  • Storage: 512GB SSD

  • Operating System: Windows 11

Pros Cons
Excellent gaming performance Speaker could be improved
Ample memory and storage options Battery backup needs to be better
High-quality display
Strong and durable build quality

What's in the box?

  • Laptop

  • Battery

  • User Guide

User’s Testimonial: "The 100% SRGB gives much better visual experience, Can play latest games with higher configuration smoothly without any stuttering. Temps always under 90 the new cooling feature definitely helps with this aspect."

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating and over 200 purchases last month on Amazon, it's a popular choice among gamers seeking high performance. 

Shop Now!

7. Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 

info_icon

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a stylish and modern laptop made for productivity and creativity. With its 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, it delivers fast and reliable performance. The 15.6" Super AMOLED touchscreen display with S Pen support provides a vibrant and interactive experience. Plus, with features like Windows 11, Microsoft Office, and a fingerprint sensor, it offers convenience and security for everyday use.

Specifications 

  • Price: 99,990 (MRP 1,43,990 31% Off)

  • Brand: Samsung

  • Screen Type: Super AMOLED

  • Processor: Intel Core i5

  • RAM Size: 16 GB

  • Storage Capacity: 512 GB SSD

  • Operating System: Windows 11

Pros Cons
Fast performance Sensitive touch screen
Vibrant display Build could be better
Ample storage space
Lightweight and portable

What's in the box?

  • Laptop

  • 65W TA

  • Quick Start Guide(Paper)

  • Warranty Information(Paper)

  • S-Pen

User’s Testimonial: "This laptop feels super premium in hand. Battery life is amazing. Its light weight makes it really easy to carry around."

Why it's worth buying: Its versatile 2-in-1 design and S Pen support add flexibility and creativity to your daily tasks.

Shop Now!

8. LG Gram16 Laptop

info_icon

The LG Gram 16 features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for efficient performance. Its 16-inch WQXGA IPS touch display with stylus support offers vivid visuals. This lightweight laptop, weighing 1.48 kg, includes a 90WH battery for long life, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and AI-driven privacy and productivity tools. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,18,499 (MRP 1,82,000 35% Off)

  • Brand: LG 

  • Processor: Intel i7

  • Screen Size: 16 inches

  • Memory: 16GB RAM

  • Storage: 512GB SSD

  • Battery Life: 90WH

  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe

Pros Cons
Excellent performance speed Higher price point
Lightweight and portable
High-resolution display
Smooth multitasking
Fast charging

What's in the box?

  • Laptop

  • Stylus Pen

  • Adapter USB C Type

  • USB-C to RJ45 Adapter

User’s Testimonial: "Overall a great 2in1 laptop. Reasonably powerful and ultra-light weight for the size. High res screen. Overall a great combination. Will update about the long-term use down the road. For now, it is great."

Why it's worth buying: Its lightweight design and long battery life add exceptional portability, earning it a 4.3-star rating on Amazon.

Shop Now!

9. Microsoft New Surface Pro9

info_icon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet. With a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen, Intel Evo 12th Gen processor, and up to 15.5 hours of battery life, it's perfect for productivity and entertainment. Featuring Thunderbolt 4 ports, Surface Pro 9 offers seamless connectivity and versatility for various tasks.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,13,990 (MRP 1,16,999 3% Off)

  • Brand: Microsoft 

  • Screen: 13" PixelSense Touchscreen

  • Processor: Intel Evo 12th Gen

  • Battery: Up to 15.5 hours

  • Ports: Thunderbolt 4

  • Storage: 256 GB and above

Pros Cons
High-performance processor High price point
Long battery life Heating issues
Responsive touchscreen
Stylish and portable design

What's in the box?

  • Laptop

  • Power Adopter

  • Manual Book

User’s Testimonial: "Overall a great 2in1 laptop. Reasonably powerful and ultra-light weight for the size. High res screen. Overall a great combination. Will update about the long-term use down the road. For now, it is great."

Why it's worth buying: With 66% of customers giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for users seeking efficiency and functionality in a portable device.

Shop Now!


1HONOR MagicBook X16 Pro 2024

info_icon

The HONOR MagicBook X16 Pro 2024 comes with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for smooth performance. The 16-inch FHD IPS anti-glare screen with TÜV Rheinland certification ensures eye comfort. With a lightweight aluminium body, backlit keyboard, and long-lasting battery, it is perfect for professionals and students. Comes with Windows 11 Home.

Specifications

  • Price: 58,990 (MRP 84,990 31% Off)

  • Brand: HONOR 

  • Processor: Intel i5-13420H

  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR4x

  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

  • Display: 16-inch FHD

  • Weight: 1.75 kg

  • OS: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons
Excellent multitasking performance Low quality webcam
Fast charging capability Battery life could be improved
Good build quality
Crisp and smooth display
Lightweight and portable design

What's in the box?

  • Laptop

  • Charger

  • Data Cable

  • Warranty Card

  • User Manual

User’s Testimonial: "Honor consistently delivers laptops that deliver a great combination of performance and value. It’s easy on the eyes as the display is amazing. “The most attractive laptop I’ve seen this year. But this laptop is not just about looks, the performance is also brilliant."

Why it's worth buying: Its long battery life and eye comfort display enhance productivity and user experience, earning it a 4.2-star rating as an Amazon Choice product.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much RAM do I need in a laptop?

  • For general use and light multitasking, 8GB of RAM is usually sufficient. If you plan to run more demanding applications or multitask heavily, consider opting for 16GB or more.

What is the difference between SSD and HDD?

  • SSD (Solid State Drive) is faster, more durable, and consumes less power compared to HDD (Hard Disk Drive). SSDs provide quicker boot times and faster file access, while HDDs offer more storage at a lower cost.

How long should a laptop battery last?

  • Laptop battery life varies based on usage and hardware, but most modern laptops offer between 6 to 12 hours of battery life. High-performance laptops or those with advanced displays might have shorter battery life.

What is the best screen size for a laptop?

  • The best screen size depends on your needs; 13-14 inches offers portability and balance, while 15-17 inches provides a better viewing experience for tasks like gaming or graphic design. Smaller screens are ideal for travel, while larger screens are better for productivity and media consumption.

Do I need a laptop with a dedicated graphics card?

  • A dedicated graphics card is essential for tasks like gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering. For general use, web browsing, and office applications, integrated graphics are usually sufficient.

In Conclusion 

Laptops are essential tools for both work and leisure, providing the flexibility and power needed to handle a variety of tasks. Investing in a top laptop brand from our list of recommendations ensures reliable performance, ease of use, and long-term value. With careful consideration of user reviews and key specifications, our curated selection helps you find a device that meets your needs and enhances your productivity.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Court Remands Bhavesh Bhinde In Custody Till May 26, Asks Why He Fled
  2. JMM Expels Sita Soren From Party's Primary Membership For 6 Years
  3. Indian Navy Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Goa Airport; Flight Operations Affected
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | In Conversation With Congress’ Nagendra Kumar Pradhan
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Avinash Pandey on Gorakhpur, Congress, Lok Sabha Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Somy Ali On Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Picking Up A Gun And Killing Someone Is Very Easy, But Greatness Lies In Forgiving Someone
  2. How To Rock A Bodycon Dress With Elegance & Panache
  3. Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone, 7 Unforgettable Debut Red Carpet Looks By Indian Actresses
  4. Deep Dive: Bhansali’s Heeramandi
  5. Cannes 2024: Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Receives A Thunderous Response At Cannes Film Festival – View Pics
Sports News
  1. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Nicholas Pooran's 29-Ball 75 Power Lucknow Set Target Of 215 Runs - RAIN STOPS Play
  2. Sports World Highlights May 17: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda
  3. Parveen Hooda's Suspension Forces India To Concede Olympics Quota, To Fight Afresh For 57kg In Final Qualifiers
  4. WSL Title Race Heads To Wire As Chelsea And Manchester City Face Final Countdown
  5. AFI Announces Equal Penalties For Coaches And Athletes For Failed Dope Tests
World News
  1. Canada: Work Permits Denied, Hundreds Of Indian Students Stage Protest Fearing Deportation| Know About It
  2. Israel-Gaza War: Bodies Of 3 Hostages Recovered, Says Israeli Army; 'Heartbroken' Says PM Netanyahu
  3. TimeOut Has Declared Porto As Most Underrated European City; Here’s Why You Should Visit There
  4. Teen Arrested In Connection With Fatal Citi Bike Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Near Soho Luxury Hotel In New York
  5. Census Bureau Reports: Detroit Sees First Population Rise After Decades
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup