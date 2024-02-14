10 Best Cold Press Juicers in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best overall: The Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer stands out with its powerful 240-watt motor, 82mm feeding chute, and patented cleaning technology, offering top-notch performance and convenience.

Best efficient juicer: The AGARO Royal Slow Juicer impresses with its 150-watt motor, 75mm large feeding tube, and 48 RPM slow pressing speed, ensuring efficient juice extraction and nutrient retention.

Best silent operation juicer: The INALSA Professional Cold Press Juicer features a super silent DC motor and low-speed juicing at 55 RPM, providing quiet operation without compromising on juice quality.

Best budget: The SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer offers affordability without sacrificing performance, with its 150-watt motor, 2-speed settings, and reverse function for smooth operation.

Cold press juicers, commonly referred to as slow juicers, revolutionise the art of juice extraction by gently crushing and pressing fruits and vegetables. Unlike conventional juicers that generate heat during operation, cold press juicers operate at lower speeds, preserving essential nutrients, enzymes, and minerals. This innovative method ensures that every glass of juice is bursting with the goodness of nature, delivering unparalleled freshness and flavour.

The demand for cold press juicers has surged given how health-conscious individuals seek appliances that not only deliver delicious juice but also preserve the nutritional integrity of their ingredients, and considering the diverse range of cold press juicers available in the market, finding the right one can be daunting.

To simplify your search, we have meticulously curated a list featuring the best options available. Whether you're a seasoned juicing enthusiast or just beginning your journey to a healthier lifestyle, our selection ensures that you can enjoy the benefits of cold press juicing with confidence and convenience.

Key factors to consider before purchasing a cold press juicer

Juicing Needs: Determine what types of fruits and vegetables you'll be juicing most frequently. Some juicers excel at extracting juice from hard produce like carrots and apples, while others are better suited for leafy greens or soft fruits.

Yield and Efficiency: Look for a juicer with high juice yield and efficiency to make the most out of your ingredients and minimise waste. Models with adjustable settings for pulp extraction can also provide more control over the consistency of your juice.

Motor Power and Speed: Consider the motor power and speed of the juicer, as these factors can impact its performance and ability to handle different types of produce. Higher wattage and lower RPM (revolutions per minute) typically result in better juice extraction and less heat generation.

Size and Design: Evaluate the size and design of the juicer to ensure it fits comfortably in your kitchen and meets your storage needs. Compact models are ideal for smaller spaces, while larger juicers may offer more capacity for juicing larger batches.

Ease of Cleaning: Opt for a juicer with removable parts that are dishwasher safe or easy to clean by hand. A juicer with fewer nooks and crannies will be simpler to disassemble and maintain, saving you time and effort.

Durability and Warranty: Invest in a juicer made from high-quality materials that are built to last. Check the warranty offered by the manufacturer to ensure you're protected against any potential defects or malfunctions.

Noise Level: Consider the noise level of the juicer, especially if you'll be using it frequently or in a shared living space. Some models feature quieter operation, which can be beneficial for maintaining a peaceful environment.