10 Best Cold Press Juicers in India (2024)

Cold press juicers, commonly referred to as slow juicers, revolutionise the art of juice extraction by gently crushing and pressing fruits and vegetables. Unlike conventional juicers that generate heat during operation, cold press juicers operate at lower speeds, preserving essential nutrients, enzymes, and minerals. This innovative method ensures that every glass of juice is bursting with the goodness of nature, delivering unparalleled freshness and flavour.
The demand for cold press juicers has surged given how health-conscious individuals seek appliances that not only deliver delicious juice but also preserve the nutritional integrity of their ingredients, and considering the diverse range of cold press juicers available in the market, finding the right one can be daunting.
To simplify your search, we have meticulously curated a list featuring the best options available. Whether you're a seasoned juicing enthusiast or just beginning your journey to a healthier lifestyle, our selection ensures that you can enjoy the benefits of cold press juicing with confidence and convenience.
Key factors to consider before purchasing a cold press juicer
Juicing Needs: Determine what types of fruits and vegetables you'll be juicing most frequently. Some juicers excel at extracting juice from hard produce like carrots and apples, while others are better suited for leafy greens or soft fruits.
Yield and Efficiency: Look for a juicer with high juice yield and efficiency to make the most out of your ingredients and minimise waste. Models with adjustable settings for pulp extraction can also provide more control over the consistency of your juice.
Motor Power and Speed: Consider the motor power and speed of the juicer, as these factors can impact its performance and ability to handle different types of produce. Higher wattage and lower RPM (revolutions per minute) typically result in better juice extraction and less heat generation.
Size and Design: Evaluate the size and design of the juicer to ensure it fits comfortably in your kitchen and meets your storage needs. Compact models are ideal for smaller spaces, while larger juicers may offer more capacity for juicing larger batches.
Ease of Cleaning: Opt for a juicer with removable parts that are dishwasher safe or easy to clean by hand. A juicer with fewer nooks and crannies will be simpler to disassemble and maintain, saving you time and effort.
Durability and Warranty: Invest in a juicer made from high-quality materials that are built to last. Check the warranty offered by the manufacturer to ensure you're protected against any potential defects or malfunctions.
Noise Level: Consider the noise level of the juicer, especially if you'll be using it frequently or in a shared living space. Some models feature quieter operation, which can be beneficial for maintaining a peaceful environment.
How we picked them for you when curating the list
User Friendliness: We evaluated the user-friendliness of each juicer, looking at ease of assembly, operation, and cleaning. Models with intuitive controls and minimal maintenance requirements were prioritised.
Quality Assessment: We assessed the build quality and materials used in each juicer to determine its durability and longevity. Juicers with high-quality construction and components were given preference.
User Feedback: We analysed user feedback and reviews from verified customers to understand real-world experiences with each juicer. Positive feedback and satisfaction ratings were taken into consideration when making our selections.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of the brands behind the juicers, prioritising those known for producing reliable and innovative juicing appliances.
Value for Money: We evaluated the overall value proposition of each juicer, taking into account its features, performance, and price point. Juicers offering the best combination of quality and affordability were included in our list.
Comparison: We compared each juicer against competitors in its category to identify its unique strengths and weaknesses. This comparative analysis helped us determine which juicers stood out as the best options in their respective segments.
Below is a list of best cold press juicers in India with their price
The Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer is a must have in any modern kitchen or home. This innovative juicer boasts patented JMCS technology, guaranteeing at least 10% more juice compared to other juicers. With its durable construction and powerful 240-watt motor, it effortlessly extracts juice from a variety of fruits, vegetables, and leafy greens, including hard nuts for nut milk. Its wide feeding tube reduces prep time, while the included smoothie and sorbet attachments offer versatile options for enjoying delicious, homemade treats. Cleaning is a breeze with the patented quick cleaning tool, making maintenance hassle-free. Backed by 12 years of product support, Kuvings ensures you can juice with confidence for years to come. Don't settle for less when it comes to your health – choose Kuvings for unparalleled juicing excellence.
Specifications:
Price: 24,900 (
MRP 43,90043% Off)
Brand: Kuvings
Power: 240 watts
Material: BPA-free Tritan plastic, stainless steel
Dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H cm
Technology: Patented JMCS
Attachments: Smoothie & sorbet
Feeding tube: Wide (76 mm)
Colour: Dark Silver
Support: 12 years
Pros
Cons
Excellent juice quality
None
Simple and fast assembly
Easy to operate and clean
Delivers exceptional performance
Doesn't make much noise
Great in taste
User’s Review: Impressed with its efficient juice extraction capabilities, ensuring maximum yield from fruits and vegetables. Users particularly appreciate its low noise operation, allowing for a peaceful juicing experience. The cold press technology stands out, retaining more nutrients and enzymes in the juice compared to conventional juicer. Special thanks to AZIELRAJA who gave a wonderful demo, patiently explaining all the process much appreciated.
Why it's worth buying: With 4.6 stars and over 11,000 ratings on Amazon, this Kuvings Cold Press Juicer is a worthwhile investment, offering exceptional performance, durability, and customer satisfaction.
The AGARO Royal Slow Juicer is a professional cold press juicer featuring innovative cold press technology, ensuring you get every drop of juice packed with nutrients. Its large 3-inch feeding tube accommodates whole fruits like oranges and apples, reducing prep time. With a powerful 240-watt AC motor and screw-shaped pulverising auger, it efficiently extracts juice from fruits and vegetables to the last drop. The 100% BPA-free highest food-grade plastic jar guarantees your health and long-term usage. Plus, with a run time of 120 minutes, it supports making high quantities of juice effortlessly. Included with 2 jars and 3 strainers, this juicer offers versatility for all your juicing needs. Backed by a 1-year warranty and 5-year warranty on the motor, AGARO ensures you juice with confidence for years to come.
Specifications
Price: 16,999 (
MRP 39,99037% Off)
Brand: AGARO
Power: 240 Watts
Material: Stainless Steel
Dimensions: 25D x 25W x 47H cm
Technology: Cold press
Attachments: 2 jars, 3 strainers
Feeding tube: Large 3 inches
Colour: Black
Warranty: 1 year on parts, 5 years on motor
Pros
Cons
Efficient juice extraction
May not properly filter the seeds
Intuitive assembly
low noise operation
Easy to use and clean
Great performance and quality
Provides flavorful juices
User’s Review: I recently purchased the Agaro cold press juicer, and after using it for a week, I can say that it is the best in the market. It's very easy to install, operate and clean. It extracts maximum juice from various fruits and vegetables (beetroot, carrot, orange, gooseberry etc.) and leaves behind a very dry residue. It can also be used to make smoothies and do wonders with frozen fruits as well. I would highly recommend this juicer to anyone who is looking for a top-notch appliance that delivers results consistently. Worth every penny!!!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its maximum juice extraction and long usage time. Amazon's best seller with a stellar 4.5-star rating.
Made with precision, the Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer in wine red masticating juicer delivers dense juice with minimal oxidation, ensuring maximum nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. With three included strainers for juice, smoothies, and sorbets, it offers unparalleled versatility. Powered by a robust 240-watt motor operating at a low noise level, this juicer ensures efficient juicing with minimal disruption. The patented auger technology guarantees natural hand-squeezed-like juice, preserving flavour and nutrition. Plus, with a heavy-duty motor and top-rated after-sales support, including a 10-year warranty on the motor, this juicer is built for reliability and longevity. Enhance your juicing experience with the Hestia Cold Press Juicer, designed to deliver exceptional performance and nutrition absorption with every use.
Specifications
Price: 13,699 (
MRP 23,99043% Off)
Brand: Hestia Appliances
Power: 240 Watts
Material: Ultem, Stainless Steel
Dimensions: 20.3 x 15.2 x 36 cm
Technology: Cold Press
Attachments: 3 Strainers Included
Feeding Tube: Large 3 inches
Colour: Wine Red
Warranty: 10 Years Motor, 1 Year Electronics, 1 Year Plastic Parts
Pros
Cons
High juice extraction efficiency
Relatively heavy at 7.5 kg
Durable construction ensures longevity
Hassle-free cleaning.
less noise and better quality
Excellent performance juicer
Maximum nutrient retention
User’s Review: So proud that an Indian brand has made this high performance juicer and the best thing is the sorbet maker makes awesome sorbets .....it's easy to assemble and clean and also the quality and quantity of the juice is great ....just that cleaning the residue chute is a task as the residue gets stuck between the silicone stopper but if cleaned immediately after use it comes out easier ....rest I am extremely satisfied with the performance can't talk about customer care as it's been a week using it ....I hope customer care is good too ....all in all a great juicer ...
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for superior juice extraction and durability, endorsed by Amazon Choice with overwhelmingly positive reviews.
The Borosil Health Pro Cold Press Slow Juicer is a go-to appliance for extracting maximum juice and preserving essential nutrients. Engineered with slow squeeze juicing technology, it ensures optimal juice extraction while maintaining nutrient integrity. With a large 8mm mouth, you can juice whole fruits and vegetables effortlessly. The spinning brush thoroughly mixes nutrients, enhancing the flavour and aroma of your juice. Equipped with a powerful yet low-noise motor, it operates smoothly and efficiently. The juicer also features an overload protector and safety lock device for added security. Easy to assemble, disassemble, and clean, it offers hassle-free maintenance. Plus, with a 2-year warranty, you can trust in its durability and performance. Upgrade your juicing experience with the Borosil Health Pro Cold Press Slow Juicer – designed to simplify and enhance your wellness journey.
Specifications
Price: 9,895 (
MRP 12,49021% Off)
Brand: Borosil
Power: 200 Watts
Material: Plastic
Dimensions: 20.5 x 42.6 x 30.3 cm
Technology: Slow squeeze
Attachments: Multiple accessories included
Feeding tube: Large 8mm mouth
Colour: Wine Red
Warranty: 2 years
Pros
Cons
Low noise operation
Performance could be improved
Easy assembly and cleaning
Durability issues
Preserves maximum nutrients
Versatile with on/off reverse function
Maximum juice extraction
User’s Review: I have been using it for the last 2-3 days and have extracted the juice of Carrot and Pineapple. Experience is superb… You don't need to press the fruit pieces everytime. Keep dropping the pieces into the feeder tube and the rotator will automatically push the fruit inside, so it decreases your time & efforts. Pulp is also coming completely dry and it extracts full juice from the fruit. I am loving using it.....Worth the money spent and will recommend everyone to go for it.....
Why it's worth buying: It is worth buying for its efficient juice extraction, quiet operation, and nutrient-preserving technology, making it a versatile and reliable addition to any kitchen.
The Balzano Cold Press Juicer is engineered in Italy to simplify all your juicing needs. With Juice Max Technology operating at a low speed of 55 RPM, this juicer extracts pure juice with minimum waste and oxidation, retaining maximum nutrients. Its slim and portable design saves counter space without compromising on nutrient-rich juices. The Power-on & Reverse Feature ensures a smooth extraction process by clearing any pulp blockages. Whether you're juicing citrus fruits, leafy greens, or preparing nut milk, this juicer delivers maximum nutrition with leak-proof and FDA-approved BPA-free parts. Easy to assemble, disassemble, and clean, it's designed for convenience. Plus, with a 1-year warranty and additional coverage upon registration, the brand ensures your satisfaction and peace of mind. Enjoy health-packed juices effortlessly Balzano
Specifications
Price: 5,999 (
MRP 6,99914% Off)
Brand: Balzano
Power: 100 Watts
Material: ABS Plastic
Dimensions: 12.7D x 13W x 36H cm
Technology: Juice Max
Attachments: 3 Strainers Included
Feeding tube: Large 8mm Mouth
Colour: Black
Warranty: 1 Year + Additional 1 Year
Pros
Cons
Fast and effective juice extraction
Motor efficiency could be improved
Compact and portable juicer
Can be efficiently assembled and disassembled
Sleek and premium design
Affordable price
User’s Review: I am thoroughly satisfied with my purchase and would highly recommend this Juicer to anyone looking for a reliable, efficient, and easy-to-use juicer. It’s definitely a great addition to my kitchen appliances!
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident with 69% of Amazon reviewers awarding it 5 stars for exceptional performance.
The INALSA Professional Cold Press Juicer, a powerful and efficient juicing solution for your kitchen. Engineered in Italy, this juicer features a 400W Super Silent DC Motor that ensures quiet operation while extracting maximum juice from whole-sized fruits and vegetables. With its slow squeeze technology operating at just 65 RPM, it preserves nutrients, enzymes, and antioxidants for fresh and healthy juice. The anti-jam reverse function prevents clogging, ensuring uninterrupted juicing. Plus, the BPA-free construction guarantees pure and untainted flavours. With a 2-year warranty and the trust of a 55-year-old brand, INALSA delivers quality and reliability.
Specifications
Price: 12,999 (
MRP 24,55047% Off)
Brand: INALSA
Power: 400 Watts
Material: Plastic
Dimensions: 21.8 x 21.8 x 57.6 cm
Technology: Slow Squeeze
Attachments: Reverse Mastication
Feeding tube: 88mm chute
Colour: Black/Silver
Warranty: 2 years
Pros
Cons
energy-efficient DC Motor
May be less durable
user-friendly design
high juice yield capacity
Preserves nutrients
Quiet operation
Easy to operate and clean
User’s Review: I've been using this juicer for almost 15 days now and I use it every day. Earlier I had ordered a different juicer called Imperial from Amazon but I was not happy with its outcome. This Inalsa juicer gives maximum juice from the fruit and the waste that comes out from the outlet is too dry which confirms that it has tried to squeeze every drop of juice from it. I've tried apples, beetroot, carrot, pomegranate, pineapple, watermelon, oranges, mosambi and coconut and many more. My juicing experience was WOW. Cleaning the juicer is also very easy. And it is easy to dismantle and assemble it again.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient juice extraction, quiet operation, and easy cleaning. Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a 4.2-star rating, promising quality and customer satisfaction.
The SOLARA Slow Juicer is an ultimate solution for effortlessly extracting nutritious juices from a variety of fruits and vegetables. With its 2-speed functionality, this cold press juicer is perfect for juicing oranges, celery, apples, carrots, and more. Its innovative 7-segment spiral masticating system ensures maximum juice yield and separates pulp efficiently. The low-speed motor and fine grinding mechanism reduce oxidation, preserving the nutritional value of your produce. Featuring hard and soft speed settings, as well as a reverse function, this juicer effectively prevents clogging and food residues. Cleaning is a breeze with its easy disassembly and dishwasher-safe parts. Enhance your juicing experience with the SOLARA Slow Juicer and enjoy richer, healthier juices with every sip.
Specifications
Price: 7,999 (
MRP 12,99938% Off)
Brand: SOLARA
Power: 150 Watts
Material: Plastic construction
Dimensions: Compact, 21 x 34 x 45 cm
Technology: 2-speed masticating system
Attachments: Includes recipes
Feeding tube: Wide, 2-speed design
Colour: Vibrant orange
Warranty: Standard manufacturer's warranty
Pros
Cons
Functions smoothly
Some parts may be fragile
Looks good and is sturdy
Limited power for tougher produce
Easy to assemble and clean
Beautiful and stylish design
Silent operation
Extracts the fruits/vegetables fully
User’s Review: It can definitely give competition to all the higher brands.Silent operation and better juice yield compared to fast juicer. Also build quality is very good plus looks very beautiful on your kitchen top. Worth the money spent. Highly recommended.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient juice extraction and low noise operation. Highly rated on Amazon with 67% 5-star reviews.
The USHA CPJ 382F Nutripress Cold Press Juicer can be your gateway to low-temperature juicing and optimal health. With its wide-mouth feeding tube, this juicer effortlessly processes whole fruits, preserving their natural taste and nutrition. Operating at a silent 67 RPM, it ensures maximum juice extraction while retaining antioxidants. Equipped with fine and coarse filters, it caters to a variety of beverages, from refreshing juices to creamy smoothies and sorbets. The juicer's spinning brush ensures pulp-free operation, while its anti-drip smart cap prevents messy spills. With a robust 200W motor and a 5-year warranty on the motor and 2 years on the product, this juicer promises longevity and reliability. Upgrade your juicing experience with the USHA and savour the goodness of fresh, nutrient-rich juices every day.
Specifications
Price: 9,604 (
MRP 10,99913% Off)
Brand: USHA
Power: 200 Watts
Material: Plastic
Dimensions: 20.8D x 31W x 42.9H Cm
Technology: Low Temperature Juicing
Attachments: Fine and Coarse Filters
Feeding tube: Wide Mouth
Colour: Black and White
Warranty: 5 Years on Motor
Pros
Cons
Effective low temperature juicing
Some fruits may get stuck in filter
Can be handled easily
Cleaning may be a hassle for some
Juice extraction speed is good
Retains taste and colour
Safety lock ensures secure operation
Wide feeding tube accommodates whole fruits
User’s Review: I like the product for the many options it offers for juicing fruits and vegetables. I struggled a little at first with the assembly, because only after the juicer is properly assembled will it operate. But in 2-3 days, I got a hang of it, and now I am quite comfortable using it. The cleaning part is a little messy considering that pulp gets stuck in the juicer parts, but I believe overall the juicer is worth it because it gives my family health at a reasonable cost and hygiene.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient cold press technology that preserves nutrients and its silent operation, ensuring a peaceful juicing experience with maximum health benefits.
The Libra Cold Pressed Whole Slow Juicer Machine, a powerhouse for extracting nutrient-rich juices from fruits and vegetables. With its 75mm large feeding tube, you can effortlessly juice whole ingredients like apples and oranges without any hassle. Utilising patented LMXQ technology, this juicer guarantees maximum yield, producing at least 10% more juice than other cold press juicers. The 240-watt motor operates at a gentle 48 RPM, ensuring all nutrients and enzymes are preserved in your juices. The upgraded juicing bowl with silicon-free technology and improved auger facilitate faster and easier juice extraction, delivering dense juice with minimal oxidation. Cleaning is easy with its unique round rotary brush, ensuring quick and thorough cleaning in just one minute. Crafted from 100% BPA-free materials, including Ultem plastic and stainless steel, this juicer prioritises safety and durability.
Specifications
Price: 10,999 (
MRP 23,99954% Off)
Brand: Libra
Power: 240 Watts
Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic
Dimensions: 23D x 30W x 53H cm
Technology: Cold Press
Attachments: Fine & Coarse Filters
Feeding tube: Large 75mm
Colour: Silver
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros
Cons
Maximum juice extraction
Some may find it difficult to clean
High-quality durable materials
Veggies may get stuck in the outlet hose
Large feeding chute minimises prep
Preserves nutrients and enzymes
Easy cleaning with rotary brush
Operation noise is low
User’s Review: Go for the juicer, it is reasonably priced and made in India. The quality of juice is better than centrifugal juicer. Works well with Hard veggies like bottle gourd, beets, amla & carrots. Reverse option is available & makes less noise. Satisfied with the product!!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high efficiency and durability, recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a stellar 4.5-star rating.
The Bosch Lifestyle Mesm731M 150-Watt Cold Press Slow Juicer is an ideal solution for extracting nutrient-rich juices effortlessly. With gentle squeezing technology operating at a low speed of 60 RPM, this juicer ensures maximum extraction of vitamins and minerals while keeping noise levels minimal. The Mix Control feature allows you to adjust the pulp level in your juice or smoothie according to your preference. Equipped with three filters for various applications, including fine filter for healthy juices, coarse filter for smoothies, and sorbet filter for refreshing treats, this juicer offers versatility in your beverage options. Cleaning is a breeze with easy self-cleaning functionality and a double-edged cleaning brush. Plus, the special recipe booklet provides inspiration for creating delicious and nutritious juices. Elevate your healthy lifestyle with Bosch Slow Juicer and experience the benefits of juicing with ease and convenience.
Specifications
Price: 16,285 (
MRP 26,90039% Off)
Brand: Bosch
Power: 150 Watts
Material: Plastic
Dimensions: 23D x 33W x 37H Cm
Technology: Gentle Squeezing
Attachments: Three Filters Included
Feeding tube: Wide Mouth
Colour: Black
Warranty: 2 Years
Pros
Cons
Easy to assemble and clean
Makes loud noise
Decent quality and performance
Expensive for features
Versatile with three filters
Compact and portable
Adjustable pulp control
User’s Review: I like the product for the many options it offers for juicing fruits and vegetables. I struggled a little at first with the assembly, because only after the juicer is properly assembled will it operate. But in 2-3 days, I got a hang of it, and now I am quite comfortable using it. The cleaning part is a little messy considering that pulp gets stuck in the juicer parts, but I believe overall the juicer is worth it because it gives my family health at a reasonable cost and hygiene.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient nutrient extraction, ease of use, and versatile performance. Rated 4 stars on Amazon for its quality and effectiveness.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are cold press juicers better than centrifugal juicers?
Cold press juicers are often preferred for their ability to preserve nutrients and enzymes due to their slower extraction process, resulting in higher quality juice with less foam and separation.
Can I juice leafy greens and hard produce with a cold press juicer?
Yes, cold press juicers are designed to effectively juice a variety of ingredients, including leafy greens like kale and spinach, as well as harder produce like carrots and apples, ensuring maximum nutrient extraction.
How long does cold-pressed juice last?
Cold-pressed juice can typically last for up to 3 days when stored properly in an airtight container in the refrigerator, although it's best consumed immediately for optimal freshness and nutritional value.
Is cleaning a cold press juicer difficult?
Cleaning a cold press juicer is relatively easy, with most parts being dishwasher safe or easily rinsed under running water, making it a convenient and hassle-free process.
Can I use frozen fruits and vegetables in a cold press juicer?
Yes, frozen fruits and vegetables can be juiced in a cold press juicer, but it's recommended to thaw them slightly beforehand to ensure smooth and efficient juicing.
In Conclusion
Wrapping up, cold press juicers deliver an efficient and convenient way to extract nutrient-rich juice from fruits and vegetables, thanks to their slow and gentle extraction process. With our carefully curated list of recommendations, you can find the perfect cold press juicer to suit your needs, whether it's for maximising nutrition, minimising waste, or enjoying delicious homemade juices. Make the healthier choice today and choose from our curated list.
