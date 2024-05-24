10 Best CCTV Security Camera Brands in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
"Better safe than sorry" is a mantra that resonates profoundly in today's world. Knowing that you can keep an eye on your home or office even when you're miles away provides an invaluable sense of security. CCTV cameras serve as impartial eyewitnesses, capturing crucial footage that can not only deter potential intruders but also serve as evidence in case of a break-in or other unfortunate events.
From residential neighbourhoods to bustling commercial hubs, the presence of surveillance cameras has become ubiquitous. And for good reason. Beyond mere deterrence, these cameras provide tangible benefits, enabling us to deter crime, monitor activities, and ensure the safety of our loved ones and assets.
To help you navigate through the plethora of options from different brands, we have curated a list of the best CCTV cameras for home and office use from top brands in India. Our selection encompasses top-rated models known for their reliability, performance, and features. With our recommendations, you can make an informed decision to enhance the security of your premises, ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones.
The Philips Smart 360° WiFi Outdoor Security CCTV Camera (HSP3800) is a reliable solution for home and outdoor security. With a weatherproof rating of IP65, it withstands extreme temperatures, delivering clear Full HD (1080p) quality video, even in challenging conditions. Its 360-degree view, auto motion tracking, and two-way audio ensure comprehensive surveillance and easy communication. The camera's smart alerts and siren alert feature provide instant notifications and deter potential intruders, while movement tracking keeps a close eye on pets' outdoor activities.
Specifications:
Price: 3,999 (
MRP 7,79549% Off)
Brand: Philips
Power Source: Electric Corded
Connectivity: Wireless Wi-Fi
Resolution: Full HD (1080p)
Weatherproof Rating: IP65
Night Vision: Color, 10m IR
Storage: Micro SD (up to 128GB)
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear, high-definition video quality
|Separate SD card needed
|Easy installation and setup
|App is slow
|Motion detection is good
|Weatherproof design
What's in the box?
1x HSP 3000 outdoor series,
1× Adaptor
1× QSG
4 x plug
4 x screw
User’s Review : "I bought this cctv camera for my office. I was not sure about which brand to go for, then it came to my knowledge. I can have a 360 degree view with this in good quality. Also I can have two way talk with the help of this camera. I can control it from anywhere through my phone. The best part of this camera is that it is water proof so I don't have to worry about it getting damaged due to rain."
Why it's worth buying: Over 500+ people purchased it last month on Amazon, reflecting its popularity and trust among users.
The Qubo Smart 360 3MP WiFi CCTV Security Camera ensures comprehensive home monitoring with 360-degree coverage, motion detection, and real-time alerts. With advanced AI features like person detection and customizable security modes, it offers peace of mind and enhanced security. Easy to install and featuring two-way talk and enhanced night vision, it's the ideal solution for indoor surveillance needs. Made in India and backed by Hero Group, it guarantees quality and reliability.
Specifications
Price: 1,890 (
MRP 3,99053% Off)
Brand: Qubo
Resolution: 3MP (1296p)
Connectivity: Wireless Wi-Fi
Special Feature: Two-way Talk
Night Vision: Enhanced
Storage: Cloud, SD Card (up to 256GB)
Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides sufficient picture clarity.
|Livestream gets stuck at times
|high-quality video and audio recording
|No fast forward feature
|User-friendly app
|Intelligent motion detection
What's in the box?
Security Camera
Cable
Power Brick
Screws
Wall Hook
User Manual
User’s Review : "The video quality is great, even in low light. Its motion detection works great, sending instant alerts to my phone. The two-way audio feature is so cool that it allows me to communicate with my family remotely. It's like having a personal security guard for my home."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon and 2K purchases last month, it's evident that this product delivers reliable performance and customer satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment.
The CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera provides ultimate security with crisp 360° panoramic views and full-colour night vision for comprehensive indoor surveillance. With AI-based motion detection and 2-way talk, stay connected and informed about any activity. Expandable storage up to 256GB ensures ample space for recordings. Enjoy hassle-free installation and seamless connectivity, even without Wi-Fi, with AP mode support. Experience unmatched security with dynamic motion tracking and instant two-way communication.
Specifications:
Price: 1,399 (
MRP 2,60046% Off)
Brand: CP
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor
Night Vision: Full Colour
Storage: SD Card (Up to 256GB)
IR Distance: 20 Metres
Controller Type: Android
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear, detailed night vision footage
|Poor sound quality
|App is convenient to use
|Wifi disconnects at times
|Good camera and video quality
|Expandable storage
What's in the box?
Camera
Power Cable
Power Adapter
Screws & User Manual
User’s Review : "Clarity is superb, coverage is brilliant, works well on 5g wifi, easy to install and view on mobile. No other smart device needed. Just their own app helps you get the visual on your mobile. I didn't try it on tv , laptop so can't say about that. It's perfect to keep an eye on my pet. Voice and mic features need improvement."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying due to top performance and reliability, with 5K purchases last month on Amazon, showcasing its popularity and trustworthiness.
The Tapo TP-Link C200 is a dependable Wi-Fi smart camera for indoor home security. With crystal-clear 1080p HD video recording, it captures every detail. Its 360-degree pan and tilt feature provide extensive coverage, while advanced night vision ensures visibility up to 30 feet. Receive instant notifications for motion detection and utilize sound and light alarms to deter intruders. With two-way audio and voice control compatibility, it offers seamless communication and control. Enjoy safe storage options with support for up to 128GB microSD cards.
Specifications:
Price: 1,999 (
MRP 3,29939% Off)
Brand: Tapo
Resolution: 1080p Full HD
Night Vision: Advanced
Connectivity: Wi-Fi
Storage: MicroSD Support
Audio: Two-Way
Control: Voice Enabled
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy setup and installation
|Slight lag in the streaming
|Effective motion detection
|WiFi pickup range is lower
|Compatible with voice assistants
|Clear video and audio quality
What's in the box?
Camera
Power Cable
Power Adapter
Screws & User Manual
User’s Review : "I bought a CP200 model. I am posting a review after 1 week of use. It's very simple and easy to install and configure. App support and video quality is good and easy to review back. Calling features and voice over is an added advantage."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its excellent features and Amazon's endorsement with 4.3-star ratings. Trusted choice for reliable home security.
The Xiaomi Mi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i comes with comprehensive home protection with its 360-degree panoramic view and enhanced night vision. With AI-powered motion and sound detection, it accurately filters false alarms and notifies you instantly. Enjoy two-way real-time calls for intimate conversations, while the 1080p Full HD resolution ensures crisp and clear video footage. Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for seamless voice control, it also features 7 days of free cloud storage and supports up to 32GB microSD cards for continuous recording. Monitor up to 9 cameras simultaneously with the Xiaomi Camera Viewer app for enhanced surveillance.
Specifications
Price: 2,299 (
MRP 4,49949% Off)
Brand: Xiaomi
Resolution: Full HD
Night Vision: Enhanced
Connectivity: Wi-Fi
Alerts: Motion Detection
Storage: MicroSD Support
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy setup and use
|Limited memory card support
|Wide coverage range
|Laggy desktop app
|Accurate motion and sound detection
|Crisp video quality, day or night
What's in the box?
Camera
Power adapter
Charging cable
Wall mounting kit
User manual
User’s Review : "Bought it to keep watch on home. Been using it continuously for 3 years without a single issue. The app to watch the video on mobile is very simple and user friendly to set up. Also works as an emergency walkie talkie when the recipient's phone is not working or the person is in another room. Simply put, it is a very good value for money device. Highly recommended for those working people who have aged parents alone at home."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional performance and user-friendly features, backed by a stellar 4.1-star rating from over 6000+ reviewers on Amazon.
The PKST 4G Sim Support PTZ Outdoor Security Camera offers advanced features for complete surveillance. With 4G SIM support, it provides a complete wireless package, allowing remote access and control. Its Smart AI technology enables custom motion detection and built-in alarm triggering for enhanced security. Equipped with two-way audio and IP66 all-weather proofing, it ensures clear communication and durability in harsh conditions. Easy installation and SD card recording options make it a versatile choice for outdoor security needs.
Specifications:
Price: 3,999 (
MRP 7,99950% Off)
Brand: PKST
Connectivity: Wireless
Motion Detection: Smart AI
Weatherproof Rating: IP66
Audio: Two-Way
Resolution: 5MP
Night Vision: Color
|Pros
|Cons
|High-resolution video
|Limited SD card storage capacity
|Excellent video quality
|Requires strong 4G signal
|Customizable motion detection
|All-weather durability
What's in the box?
PTZ Camera
Power Adapter
Mounting Screws
User Manual
User’s Review : "Bought two months ago, much further than expected. The body is very strong. At the slightest movement in the night the light goes on, even if the curtain moves, it starts. The session is good. It is easy to roam up and down all around with the mobile app."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high customer satisfaction, with 72% awarding it 5-star ratings on Amazon, as evidenced.
The Conbre UltraXR 2MP Outdoor Smart WiFi Wireless IP CCTV Security Camera offers advanced features for outdoor security. With coloured night vision and 2-way audio, it provides clear visuals and communication. Motion track and cruise mode enhance monitoring capabilities, while support for a 128GB Micro SD card slot allows for ample storage. The camera is accessible remotely via the V380 Pro app, supporting multiple devices and users for comprehensive surveillance.
Specifications
Price: 1,994 (
MRP 4,99960% Off)
Brand: Conbre
Power Source: AC/DC
Resolution: 1080p HD
Night Vision: Colored, 10m range
Storage: 128GB Micro SD
Connectivity: WiFi
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear HD resolution
|Makes noise when it moves
|Easy remote access and control
|Limited to outdoor usage
|Ample storage space
|Coloured night vision enhances visibility
What's in the box?
Conbre Camera
Mounting hardware
Power adapter
User manual
Warranty information
User’s Review : "This technology is fascinating! I appreciate how it rotates, and the camera is straightforward to install and connect. It even allows you to communicate with the person on the other end. The video quality is excellent, and the durability is impressive. Plus, it doubles as a bulb, with bright lights to illuminate my balcony."
Why it's worth buying: High ratings on Amazon reflect its reliability, making it a trusted choice for home surveillance.
The IMOU 360° 1080P Full HD Security Camera provides powerful performance with features like human detection, motion tracking, and two-way audio. With WiFi and Ethernet connection options, it ensures seamless connectivity. Supporting up to 256GB SD card, it provides ample storage. Additionally, it doubles as an attendance device, storing up to 3000 fingerprints, cards, and passwords, making it ideal for offices and clubs. Easy communication methods and cloud-based software enhance convenience.
Specifications:
Price: 1,499 (
MRP 7,50080% Off)
Brand: IMOU
Resolution: 1080P Full HD
Connectivity: WiFi & Ethernet
Storage: Up to 256GB SD
Audio: 2-Way
Vision: Night, Colored
Mounting: Embedded
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear video quality
|Poor connectivity
|Picture quality is great
|Motion detection could be better
|Good night vision capability
|Easy installation process
What's in the box?
1 Camera
1 Power Adapter
1 Power Cable
1 Mounting Plate
1 Quick Service Guide
3 sets of Screw Package
User manual
User’s Review : "Audio and picture quality are clear, installation is easy, and I didn't notice any Wi-Fi disconnections. The Imoulife app is easy to use, and both the app and cameras seem secure. It's the best and pocket-friendly IP camera with lots of features."
Why it's worth buying: Its user-friendly design and easy installation make it a top choice, trusted by 4 thousands plus on Amazon last month alone.
The EZVIZ C8C 2MP Outdoor Pan/Tilt Smart WiFi CCTV Camera provides 360° coverage, AI person detection, and color night vision. Its weatherproof design ensures reliable performance in any conditions. With H.265 video compression, it delivers high-quality video using half the storage. Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, it supports up to 256GB MicroSD storage for comprehensive security.
Specifications:
Price: 3,549 (
MRP 10,70067% Off)
Brand: EZVIZ
Power Source: Corded Electric
Resolution: 1080p Full HD
Connectivity: Wi-Fi
Storage: MicroSD, Cloud
Night Vision: Color Vision
Detection: AI Person
|Pros
|Cons
|High-quality video recording
|Cloud storage may incur costs
|Excellent weather resistance
|Disconnects frequently
|Efficient storage management
|Easy installation and setup
What's in the box?
C8C Camera
1.5-Meter Power Adapter
Screw Kit
Waterproof Kit Drill Template Regulatory Information
Quick Start Guide
User’s Review : "I have checked so many products but this one was under 2k which I thought might not be of good quality. But I was surprised with day and night quality. It does its job well and is super satisfying."
Why it's worth buying: Its weatherproof design and compatibility with smart assistants make it a versatile and efficient choice for modern home security needs.
The Trueview 4G SIM Based Pan Tilt CCTV Camera features 3MP HD resolution, motion detection, and color night vision. With its 4G connectivity, it ensures seamless monitoring indoors. Featuring two-way talk and cloud storage support, it provides comprehensive security. The camera's unique three smart night vision modes enhance visibility in low-light conditions. Compatible with Alexa, it offers convenient control via smartphone or laptop.
Specifications:
Price: 3,499 (
MRP 13,80075% Off)
Brand: Trueview
Connectivity: Wireless
Resolution: 3MP HD
Storage: SD Card (Up to 256GB)
Special Feature: Color Night Vision
Communication: 2 Way Talk
Compatibility: Smartphone, Laptop
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent video quality
|Motion detection is very quality
|Clear two-way audio
|Lag in connecting to server
|Good night vision capabilities
|Wide compatibility with devices
What's in the box?
Trueview Smart 4g Sim Based Linkage Camera
Adaptor
Mounting Screws
User’s Review : "Using it in 4G mode at my house construction site. Have put it in open on an electric pole (with a makeshift covering). Has been working fine since last one month. Though there had been two massive thunderstorms and heavy rains. The video quality during night is not very good, maybe due to distance involved, so won't be able to comment with conviction. Rest would recommend."
Why it's worth buying: Its wireless connectivity and ample storage capacity make it a convenient and reliable choice for effective surveillance.
Types of CCTV Security cameras
Dome Cameras: Dome-shaped cameras suitable for indoor and outdoor use, providing a wide viewing angle.
Bullet Cameras: Sleek, cylindrical cameras ideal for long-distance viewing, often used in outdoor settings.
PTZ Cameras: Pan-Tilt-Zoom cameras that offer remote control over viewing direction and zoom for flexible monitoring.
IP Cameras: Internet Protocol cameras that transmit data over the internet, providing high-quality footage and remote access.
Wireless Cameras: Cameras that connect to the network wirelessly, offering easy installation and flexibility in placement.
Day/Night Cameras: Cameras equipped with sensors to capture clear images in both daylight and low-light conditions.
Thermal Cameras: Cameras that detect heat signatures, ideal for areas with poor visibility or no light.
ANPR Cameras: Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras used for vehicle tracking and identification.
360-Degree Cameras: Cameras that provide a complete 360-degree view, suitable for large open areas.
Covert Cameras: Discreet cameras designed to be hidden from view for covert surveillance.
Factors to consider when shopping for a CCTV Camera
Resolution: Higher resolution cameras provide clearer images. Consider options like 720p, 1080p (Full HD), or even 4K for better clarity.
Field of View: Determine the coverage area you need and choose cameras with appropriate field of view angles to ensure complete coverage.
Night Vision: Opt for cameras with infrared (IR) LEDs for clear monitoring in low-light or no-light conditions.
Weather Resistance: If installing cameras outdoors, ensure they are weatherproof and rated for the environmental conditions they'll face.
Power Source: Decide between wired cameras requiring constant power supply or wireless cameras running on batteries or solar power.
Storage: Choose between local storage options like SD cards or network video recorders (NVRs), or cloud storage for remote access to footage.
Remote Viewing: Look for cameras that offer remote viewing capabilities via mobile apps or web browsers for convenient monitoring from anywhere.
Motion Detection: Cameras with motion detection capabilities can alert you to potential threats and save storage space by only recording when motion is detected.
Audio: Consider whether you need cameras with built-in microphones for audio recording.
Integration: Check compatibility with other smart home or security systems you may have for seamless integration and automation.
On what basis we chose them for you
Performance Evaluation: We thoroughly assessed the performance of each camera based on factors such as resolution, field of view, night vision capabilities, weather resistance, and reliability.
Comparison Analysis: We conducted a detailed comparison analysis, weighing the pros and cons of each camera model to determine its suitability for different surveillance needs and environments.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of each brand in the CCTV industry, prioritising brands known for producing high-quality, reliable products.
Customer Feedback: We reviewed customer feedback and testimonials to gauge user satisfaction and identify any recurring issues or praises regarding specific camera models.
Price Consideration: While ensuring quality and performance, we also took into account the affordability of each camera option, offering a range of choices to suit different budget constraints.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which CCTV camera is best for outdoor use?
Look for options like the PHILIPS Outdoor Weather Proof IP65 WiFi Security CCTV, CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera, or Xiaomi Mi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i for reliable outdoor surveillance.
How to install a CCTV camera at home?
Installing a CCTV camera at home involves selecting an appropriate location, mounting the camera securely, and connecting it to a power source and recording device. Follow the manufacturer's instructions provided with the camera for specific installation steps tailored to your model.
What is the difference between analog and IP CCTV cameras?
Analog CCTV cameras transmit video signals over coaxial cables and require a DVR for recording, while IP CCTV cameras send digital data over an IP network and can be viewed remotely. IP cameras generally offer higher resolution and more advanced features but may require a stronger network connection.
How does night vision work in CCTV cameras?
Night vision in CCTV cameras typically relies on infrared (IR) LEDs to illuminate the area with invisible infrared light, allowing the camera to capture clear images in low-light or no-light conditions. Some advanced models, like those with colored night vision, provide enhanced visibility even in complete darkness.
Can CCTV cameras be hacked?
While no system is entirely immune to hacking, you can minimize the risk by using strong passwords, keeping firmware updated, and using encrypted connections. Additionally, choosing reputable brands with a focus on security, like those mentioned earlier, can enhance protection against potential vulnerabilities.
In conclusion
CCTV cameras play a crucial role in enhancing security and surveillance, offering peace of mind and protection for homes and businesses.Investing in a reliable CCTV camera from our list of recommendations ensures a robust security system, backed by reputable brands known for their quality and performance. Whether for outdoor or indoor use, these cameras offer a range of features to suit various surveillance needs, making them a valuable asset for any security setup.
