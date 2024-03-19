10 Best 20000mAH Power Banks in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out with its sleek design, 22.5W super fast charging, dual Type C Power Delivery output, and universal compatibility, making it the ultimate choice for all charging needs.
Best Portable Power Bank: The stands out for its lightweight design boasting 30W for 2 USB-C ports and 22.5W for 1 USB-A port, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize charging speed.
Best for Air Travel: The , PowerCore (Series 3), earns this title with its aeroplane-safe design, advanced PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies for rapid charging, and smart adaptive IC with 12 layers of circuit protection, ensuring a safe charging experience even at 30,000 feet.
Best Budget: The , Stylo 20K, is a budget-friendly option with its 20W fast charging, triple output ports, and multi-layer protection, offering high-quality charging performance at an affordable price point.
Smartphones serve as lifelines for communication, work, and entertainment and the importance of a reliable power source cannot be overstated. Having a dependable by your side ensures that you stay connected throughout regardless if you're in a busy meeting, travelling to distant destinations, or simply enjoying an outdoor adventure.
However, not all power banks are created equal. Recognizing the escalating demand for robust portable charging solutions, we've meticulously curated a selection of the finest power banks, with a specific focus on the formidable 20,000mAh capacity range.
While a 10,000mAh power bank may suffice for a day's worth of charges, its capabilities pale in comparison to the endurance offered by a 20,000mAh powerhouse. The freedom of going for days without fretting over a dying battery is something that we all want and with the ability to replenish your smartphone over six times, these high-capacity power banks redefine convenience and reliability.
So, buckle up and let us walk you through some of the best 20000mAh power banks where you can enjoy prolonged usage of your devices without the inconvenience of constantly searching for a power outlet
Things you should be aware of before making a purchase for a power bank with 20000mAh
Capacity: 20,000mAh is a significant capacity, but ensure it meets your charging requirements. Consider how many times you need to charge your device and if the power bank can fulfil those needs.
Portability: Larger capacity power banks are often bulkier and heavier. Consider if the size and weight are manageable for your daily use or travel needs.
Charging Speed: Look for power banks with fast-charging technology to quickly recharge your devices. Some models also support fast recharging for the power bank itself, reducing downtime.
Number of Ports: Determine how many devices you need to charge simultaneously. Power banks with multiple ports allow you to charge multiple devices at once, which can be convenient, especially when travelling.
Input Charging: Consider how you will recharge the power bank. Some power banks support fast input charging, which reduces the time needed to recharge them.
Compatibility: Ensure the power bank is compatible with your devices. Check if it supports the charging protocols required by your smartphones, tablets, or other gadgets.
Build Quality and Durability: Invest in a power bank with a sturdy build and durable materials. This ensures longevity and protects your investment from accidental drops or bumps.
Safety Features: Look for features like overcharge protection, short circuit protection, and temperature control to safeguard both your devices and the power bank itself from potential damage.
How we chose them for you
Performance evaluation: We evaluated the performance of each power bank through their specifications including charging speed, efficiency, and compatibility with different devices, to ensure they meet standards of excellence.
Portability Assessment: We assessed the portability of each power bank, considering factors like size, weight, and design, to ensure they are convenient to carry and use on the go.
Feature Comparison: We compared the features of each power bank by evaluating each one's pros and cons to identify the most versatile and reliable options.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of each brand in the industry, focusing on factors like reliability, durability, and customer service, to ensure you receive the highest quality product.
Value Analysis: We analysed the overall value proposition of each power bank, considering factors like price, warranty, and additional features, to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.
User Feedback: We incorporated feedback and reviews from real users to validate our findings and ensure the selected power banks meet real-world performance expectations.
Below is a list of best 20000mAh power banks in India with their price
The MI Power Bank 3i with a robust 20,000mAh Lithium Polymer battery ensures uninterrupted power for your devices. Its triple-port output and 18W fast charging capability provide quick and efficient charging for up to three devices simultaneously. Equipped with dual input ports, including Type-C and Micro USB, recharging the power bank is hassle-free. The power delivery support enables fast charging across various devices, while smart power management ensures efficient charging for low-power devices. With advanced circuit protection and high-density batteries, this power bank guarantees safe and reliable charging every time.
Specifications:
Price: 2,143 (
MRP 2,1993% Off)
Brand: MI
Capacity: 20,000mAh
Charging: 18W fast
Ports: Triple output
Inputs: Type-C, Micro USB
Warranty: 6 months
Colour: Black
Battery: Lithium Polymer
Pros
Cons
Dual input options
Slightly heavy in weight
Power delivery support
Charging cable is not so good
Advanced circuit protection
Smart power management
Triple port output
Fast charging capability
Battery back is impressive
User’s Review: I'm writing this review after almost 2 years of use. It's absolutely a great product. Totally worth it. If you're looking for a portable power Bank in your budget. Just go for this product. This product will never disappoint you.
Why it's worth buying: With over 156,00+ global ratings and a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this power bank boasts widespread satisfaction and reliability, making it a worthy investment for your charging needs.
The Ambrane 20000mAh Premium Metallic Nano Power Bank features a sturdy outer body and advanced chipset protection for secure and reliable charging. With its 22.5W Power Delivery output, it can quickly charge your iPhone or Android device, bringing it back to 50% in just 30 minutes. The power bank itself charges rapidly with its 18W fast charging input. Its triple output ports allow you to charge three devices simultaneously, and its vast compatibility makes it suitable for all devices that can be charged via USB or Type-C port.
Specifications:
Price: 2,299 (
MRP 3,39943% Off)
Brand: Ambrane
Capacity: 20000mAh
Output: 22.5W Power Delivery
Input: 18W Fast Charging
Ports: Dual Type C & USB
Compatibility: All USB/Type-C devices
Safety: Multi-layer protection
Body: Premium metallic
Colour: Blue
Made in: India
Pros
Cons
Rapid charging speed
Durability issues
Multiple device charging
Compact and portable size
Strong build quality
Versatile compatibility
Good battery backup
User’s Review: Been using it for a couple of weeks now. Very good build quality, charging time of the powerbank itself is decent, takes about 6-8 hrs to full charge from 0. It also quickly charges phones that support USB-PD OR quick charge 3.0 and above. I have a realme X2 pro (4000 mAh battery), quick charge is supported and my phone is charged fully from 20% battery in about an hour. I am able to get 3-4 full charge cycles with this power bank. Really great product, I would definitely recommend it!!
Why it's worth buying: It ensures reliable power on the go, with a sturdy build and multi-layered protection for added peace of mind.
The URBN 20,000mAh Premium Black Edition Nano Power Bank is the epitome of portable power. With its compact size and massive capacity, it ensures you never run out of battery, whether you're travelling or on the go. Featuring ultra-fast dual Type-C Power Delivery output and Quick Charge capability, it juices up your devices in no time. Plus, with two-way fast charging, you can recharge your devices and the power bank simultaneously. With advanced circuit protection and a 1-year replacement warranty, it's a reliable device for all your charging needs.
Specifications:
Price: 2,499 (
MRP 4,99950% Off)
Brand: URBN
Capacity: 20,000mAh
Charging Speed: 22.5W
Output Ports: Dual Type-C, 1 USB
Input Ports: Type-C
Safety: 12-Layer Protection
Compatibility: Universal
Warranty: 1 year
Pros
Cons
Fast charging speed
Performance could be improved
Compact and portable design
Durable build quality
Two-way fast charging capability
Long battery backup
Premium and sophisticated look
User’s Review: This power bank is amazing, one of the best things which I liked about this power bank is that it is very small and easy to carry and that doesn't mean that it is of less power. I have been using it and it's wonderful, it has charged my phone two times in the last 3 days up to 90% which is just so amazing and I have only charged it once. I have been using it for charging my speaker, airpods and all. Very useful product. I will recommend this to everyone who is looking for a small and easy to carry power bank which is working amazingly.
Why it's worth buying: With 1,000 purchases last month and Amazon's Choice endorsement, it's a trusted and popular choice among users.
Duracell's 20000mAh Slimmest Power Bank is an efficient charging solution, delivering fast and reliable power to keep your devices running. With 1 Type C PD and 2 USB A ports, it's capable of charging 3 devices simultaneously, ensuring you're always connected. Its 22.5W fast charging capability means your devices will be juiced up quickly, while ultra-protection features safeguard against short circuits, over voltage, and over current. Plus, with auto detection of connected devices, it intelligently manages power distribution. Backed by a 2-year warranty, Duracell ensures you're covered for the long haul.
Specifications:
Price: 3,099 (
MRP 3,499911% Off)
Brand: Duracell
Capacity: 20000mAh
Ports: 1 Type C PD, 2 USB A
Charging: 22.5W
Protection: Ultra
Input: USB-C / Micro USB
Output: USB-A / USB-C
Warranty: 2 Years
Pros
Cons
Provides protection from electrical issues
Battery may drain fast
Compact and slim design
Decent quality
Capable enough to charge swiftly and efficiently
Multiple input option convenience
Can charge 3 devices simultaneously
No heating issues
User’s Review: The charging speed is quite fast and the capacity is really good. It charges my iphone multiple times along with other smaller devices like earphones etc.
The device is not very sleek but yes compared to other device’s available in market it’s quite better. The price is on a bit higher side but the trust factor of Duracell is what made me shell out extra bucks.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it's a popular choice, with over 2,000+ purchases on Amazon last month and a high rating of 4.2 stars, indicating its high performance.
Charge your devices with confidence using Redmi's 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank solution. With 18W fast charging and dual USB output ports, it ensures your devices are powered up quickly and conveniently. The power bank features advanced durability with 12-layer circuit chip protection, safeguarding against charging inefficiencies. Its Li-Poly battery offers superior efficiency compared to Li-ion batteries, while the low power mode allows for safe charging of low-power devices. Crafted with a stylish design and anti-slip edge texture, this power bank is both functional and aesthetic.
Specifications:
Price: 2,028 (
MRP 3,19937% Off)
Brand: Redmi
Capacity: 20000mAh
Ports: USB Type C, Micro USB
Charging: 18W Fast
Battery: Li-Polymer
Dual Ports: Yes
Low Power Mode: Yes
Pros
Cons
Advanced durability
Slightly bulky
Low power mode
Takes a long time to fill up
Li-Polymer battery efficiency
Fast charging speed
Dual USB output
Excellent performance and quality
User’s Review: Devices can be quickly charged thanks to its compatibility with 18W fast charging, saving time and ensuring that they are always ready for use when needed. A Micro USB port and a USB Type-C port are also included on the power bank, allowing users to charge a variety of devices more adaptably and quickly, respectively.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its fast charging, dual port convenience, and proven reliability, reflected in its impressive 4.2-star rating from over 39,000 satisfied customers.
Anker's 20000mAh PD Power Bank, PowerCore Series 3, combines reliability and speed for your charging needs. With PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies, it delivers lightning-fast charging speeds of up to 2.4A, ensuring your devices are powered up quickly and efficiently. The power bank's massive capacity allows for multiple charges, while its slim design makes it perfect for on-the-go use. Plus, with features like trickle-charging mode and NTC temperature control system, you can charge your devices safely and reliably. Travel with confidence knowing that this power bank complies with international aviation safety standards.
Specifications:
Price: 2,999 (
MRP 4,49933% Off)
Brand: Anker
Capacity: 20000mAh
Technologies: PowerIQ, VoltageBoost
Output Ports: USB-A, USB-C
Input Port: USB-C
Charging Speed: Up to 2.4A
Model Number: A1286
Weight: Ultra Slim
Pros
Cons
Lightning-fast charging speed
Big and bulky in size
Air travel friendly
Huge capacity for extended use
Reliable performance
Robust build quality
Good battery backup
Temperature control system ensures safety
User’s Review: I really like Anker products. The quality of their products is great. Packed with latest technology and the materials they use are high grade. This Power bank as well is really good. It gives almost exactly the same power charge as they advertised. Charges my phone at a good speed. The Power bank looks and feel’s sturdy. There’s one small USB-A to USB-C cable which comes with the Power bank.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for lightning-fast charging and reliable performance. With a 4.2-star rating and Amazon Choice recognition, it's a trusted and efficient power solution.
Stay powered up with URBN's 20000mAh Lithium-Polymer high-performance power bank. It offers 22.5W Super Fast Charging in an ultra-compact design. With Quick Charge and Power Delivery technology, charge your devices from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. Dual Type-C ports support both input and output, ensuring efficient charging for your devices. Smart Adaptive IC technology and 12 layers of circuit protection provide safety and reliability. BIS certified and made in India, it's compatible with a wide range of devices and comes with 6 months replacement support.
Specifications:
Price: 1,999 (
MRP 3,99950% Off)
Brand: URBN
Capacity: 20000mAh
Charging Speed: 22.5W
Ports: Dual Type-C
Technology: Quick Charge, Power Delivery
Safety: Smart Adaptive IC, 12-Layer Protection
Certification: BIS
Warranty: 6 Months
Pros
Cons
Compact portable design
May not be that durable
Super-fast charging capability
Impressive performance and quality
Dual Type-C ports
Provides reliable backup power
User’s Review: It is a very small, compact & efficient power bank. I have been using this for almost a year now & I must say it is very easy to travel with. After a full recharge, the power bank charges my iphone 13 from 20% to 80% in less than 40 minutes for 3 times & my airpods pro 2nd gen for 2 times.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for fast, efficient charging and universal compatibility. Trusted by 1K Amazon customers last month.
Spigen's 20000mAh Power Bank is a powerhouse for your devices, offering lightning-fast charging and ample power on the go. With triple output, including two 30W USB-C ports and one 22.5W USB-A port, it can charge multiple devices simultaneously. Safety is ensured with 11 passed safety tests, including overheat and over current tests. Universal compatibility makes it suitable for all devices. Charge your iPhone 15 up to 5 times or Galaxy S23 Ultra up to 3 times. Included USB-C to USB-C cable ensures easy connectivity. Stay powered up with Spigen's reliable and efficient power bank.
Specifications:
Price: 2,899 (
MRP 3,49917% Off)
Brand: 3,499
Capacity: 20000mAh
Output Ports: 2x USB-C (30W), 1x USB-A (22.5W)
Safety: 11 Passed Tests
Compatibility: Universal
Included: USB-C to C Cable (1m)
Pros
Cons
Ample power for travel
Build quality is not up to the mark
Safety features ensure reliability
May be bulky for some users
Universal compatibility with all devices
Fast charging with multiple devices
Triple output for versatile charging
Compact and portable design
User’s Review: Apart from being bulky, the power bank is most useful. Charging time is less, thanks to the type C. Also the charge time for the phone is quick.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its fast charging, triple output, and high safety standards, reflected in its impressive 4.1-star rating on Amazon.
Belkin's 20000mAh Power Bank is a go-to portable charging solution, offering fast and reliable power for your devices. With 3 ports including USB-C and 2x USB-A, charge up to 3 devices simultaneously. The power bank delivers 78 hours of additional battery life to your smartphone, ensuring you stay connected on-the-go. With PD compliance and 15W maximum output, it supports fast charging for smartphones, tablets, and other PD-enabled devices. The built-in LED indicator light keeps you informed about the power bank's status, while overcharge protection ensures safe and powerful charging. Stay connected and charged with Belkin's slim and pocket-sized power bank.
Specifications:
Price: 3,699 (
MRP 7,99954% Off)
Brand: Belkin
Capacity: 20000mAh
Ports: 1 USB-C, 2 USB-A
Output: 15W PD 3.0
LED Indicator: Yes
Color: Black
Cable: USB-A to USB-C
Pros
Cons
Can charge 3 devices simultaneously
Bulky in design
Portable and pocket-sized design
Overcharge protection ensures safety
LED indicator provides easy battery status
Fast charging capabilities
Strong and robust build quality
User’s Review: I've been looking for a decent power bank for a long time and with it I've finally found one that charges my mobile phone e.c without pooping in the middle of it like the others. I can fully recommend this power bank.
Why it's worth buying: With 73% of users giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable and highly recommended choice.
Ambrane's Stylo 20K Power Bank packs a punch with its massive 20000mAh capacity, delivering fast and reliable charging for your devices. With 20W fast charging output and input via Type C PD, it ensures quick top-ups for your gadgets. Charge up to 3 devices simultaneously with its triple output ports, while the durable body and secure charging features keep your devices protected. Travel-friendly and BIS certified, it's perfect for on-the-go use. With premium finish, LED indicators, and Type-C Power Delivery, it's a stylish and efficient charging solution for all your needs.
Specifications:
Price: 1,699 (
MRP 2,49932% Off)
Brand: Ambrane
Capacity: 20000mAh
Charging: 20W Fast
Ports: Triple Output
Input/Output: Type C PD
Protection: Multi-layered
Warranty: 6 months
Certification: BIS
Pros
Cons
Decent build quality
Prone to damages and scratches
Excellent performance
Compact and travel-friendly
Fast charging speed
Triple device charging
User’s Review: Bought it before a travel trip, it charges your phone up at least 4 times fully, before you need to charge it again, it’s heavy to carry around, but it’s reliable…it charges you phone also very fast till 90% then it slows down a bit for it to charge 100% I don’t know why that happens, I went 2 days straight on road with only this battery to charge my phone didn’t need to bring out my charger.
Why it's worth buying: Its 4-star rating from over 25,000 global reviews underscores its effectiveness and customer satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How long does a 20000mAh power bank last?
A 20000mAh power bank can typically provide around 4-6 full charges for smartphones, depending on the device's battery capacity and usage.
How long does it take to charge a 20000mAh power bank?
Charging time can vary depending on the power bank's input charging speed, but it typically takes around 6-8 hours to fully charge a 20000mAh power bank.
Can I carry a 20000mAh power bank on a plane?
Yes, most airlines allow power banks under 100Wh (watt-hours) in carry-on luggage, and a 20000mAh power bank falls within this limit.
Can a 20000mAh power bank explode?
While rare, any lithium-ion battery, including those in power banks, can potentially explode if damaged, overcharged, or exposed to extreme temperatures.
Is a 20000mAh power bank compatible with all devices?
While most devices can be charged with a 20000mAh power bank, compatibility depends on the device's charging requirements and the power bank's output specifications.
How long does a 20000mAh power bank hold its charge?
A fully charged 20000mAh power bank can typically retain its charge for several months when not in use, but this can vary based on the model and battery quality.
In Conclusion
Choosing from our meticulously selected list guarantees not just power, but a seamless charging experience tailored to your needs. With features like lightning-fast charging speeds, multiple output ports, compact designs, and robust safety measures, each power bank on our list embodies the pinnacle of modern charging technology. So, why settle for mediocrity when you can power up with excellence? Choose from our list and embrace the freedom of boundless energy, wherever your journey takes you.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change