10 Best Power Banks in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: The Ambrane 50000mAh Power Bank stands out with its massive capacity, 20W Power Delivery output, and multi-layer protection, ensuring reliable and fast charging for multiple devices.
Best for fast charging: The MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer impresses with its 18W fast charging support, dual input ports, and triple output ports, making it an efficient and versatile choice for quick power-ups.
Best for outdoors: The Spigen Durable Alloy Power Bank offers a sturdy build, 30W fast charging with PD3.0, and dual USB-C ports, making it ideal for outdoor adventures where durability and fast charging are essential.
Best budget: The Redmi 20000mAh Power Bank provides excellent value with its 18W fast charging, dual USB output, and compact design, offering a budget-friendly yet reliable charging solution.
Imagine you're out and about but your phone's about to die, and there's no power outlet in sight. In India, where power cuts and unpredictable charging spots are as common as chai stalls, having a trusty power bank is practically a survival tactic.
But with a gazillion options out there, finding "the one" can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. Fear not, we've got your back! for we've crafted a guide so comprehensive, it'll make your search as smooth as silk.
We've rounded up the best power banks, from slim and sleek chargers that slide into your pocket with ease to tough and weather-proof beasts that can handle India's unpredictable climate. Our lineup ensures that no matter where life takes you, you'll stay juiced up and ready to roll.
So buckle up as we explore the best power banks available in India, empowering you to make an informed decision and stay connected wherever life takes you.
Key factors to keep in mind when purchasing a power bank
Capacity: The capacity of a power bank is measured in mAh (milliampere-hour) and indicates how much charge the power bank can hold. Choose a capacity based on the devices you plan to charge and how often you'll need to recharge them.
Output Ports: Consider the number and types of output ports the power bank has. Look for a power bank with enough ports and the right type (USB-A, USB-C, etc.) for your devices.
Input Ports: Check the input ports on the power bank to ensure they are compatible with your charging cables. Some power banks support fast charging for quicker recharging.
Size and Weight: If portability is important to you, consider the size and weight of the power bank. Smaller, lighter power banks are easier to carry but may have lower capacities.
Charging Speed: Look for a power bank that supports fast charging if you want to quickly recharge your devices. Some power banks also support pass-through charging, allowing you to charge the power bank and connected devices simultaneously.
Build Quality: Consider the build quality and durability of the power bank, especially if you plan to use it in rugged environments or outdoors.
Safety Features: Ensure that the power bank includes built-in safety features such as overcharge protection, overcurrent protection, and short-circuit protection to prevent damage to your devices and ensure user safety.
How we picked them for you
Performance Evaluation: we carefully evaluated the performance of each power bank based on their specifications, such as charging speed, efficiency, and safety features. We selected models that offered reliable performance and met industry standards.
Customer Feedback Analysis: We scoured through customer reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences with each power bank. This allowed us to gauge user satisfaction, identify common issues, and determine overall product reliability.
Brand Credibility: We prioritized power banks from reputable brands with a proven track record of producing high-quality products and providing excellent customer support. Brand reputation played a significant role in our selection process to ensure reliability and trustworthiness.
Value for Money: We compared the features, specifications, and pricing of each power bank to assess its value proposition. Our goal was to recommend power banks that offer the best combination of performance and affordability, ensuring that you get the most bang for your buck.
Comparison of Features: We conducted a thorough comparison of the features and capabilities of each power bank, including battery capacity, charging speed, output ports, and additional functionalities. This allowed us to identify the strengths and weaknesses of each model and recommend the most suitable options for different user needs.
Below is a list of best power banks in India along with their price
Ambrane Stylo Pro Power Bank delivers versatile charging solutions with its 27000mAh capacity, 20W BoostedSpeed technology, and triple output ports. Featuring USB-A and Type-C outputs, it ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, while its two-way charging capability adds convenience. With multi-layer chipset protection and BIS certification, it guarantees safety and quality. Ideal for travellers, its air travel-friendly design makes it a reliable companion on journeys. Stay informed with LED indicators, ensuring you're never caught with a dead battery.
Specifications:
Price: 2,396 (
MRP 2,99920%)
Brand: Ambrane
Capacity: 27000mAh
Output: Triple Ports
Technology: Quick Charge 3.0
Input: Type-C
Body: Durable
Certification: BIS Certified
Port: USB Type-C
Pros
Cons
Fast charging speeds
Charging capacity may decline after a point
Versatile charging options
Large size may not be portable for all users
Durable construction
Air travel friendly
LED battery status indicators
Wide device compatibility
User’s Testimonial: Can charge the phone up to 4 times. Super useful if you keep travelling around. Not too heavy but I would recommend it only to people that have the habit of carrying around their handbag or laptop bag.
Why it's worth buying: With 4 stars from over 5000 ratings on Amazon, this power bank is a trusted choice for reliable, fast charging on the go. Grab yours now for dependable power whenever you need it!
The MI Power Bank 3i offers convenient and efficient charging solutions with its 20000mAh capacity and 18W fast charging support. Its triple port output allows you to charge three devices simultaneously, while the dual input ports (Micro-USB/USB-C) ensure easy recharging of the power bank. The power delivery feature supports type-C to type-C charging, making it compatible with a variety of devices. With smart power management and 12 layers of advanced circuit protection, this power bank ensures safe and reliable charging for all your devices.
Specifications:
Price: 2,149 (
MRP 2,1992% Off)
Brand: MI
Capacity: 20000mAh
Output: Triple port
Input: Dual (Type-C, Micro USB)
Charging Speed: 18W
Battery Type: Lithium Polymer
Colour: Black
Pros
Cons
Fast charging capability
Heavy weight
Versatile triple port output
Takes time to charge fully
Dual input for convenience
Efficient power management
Advanced circuit protection
High-density lithium polymer batteries
User’s Testimonial: It's very helpful having the power bank while going outside. It has good storage capacity. It's performance is good.It is very much useful while travelling. Loved it. Its appearance is good too.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident, with 10,000+ purchases on Amazon last month itself, showcasing its value and trustworthiness among users.
URBN 20,000mAh Nano Power Bank ensures unparalleled charging efficiency with its 22.5W Superfast Charging technology and dual Type-C Power Delivery ports. Despite its compact size, it packs a punch with 20,000mAh capacity, ensuring your devices stay powered on the go. With two-way fast charging, you can charge your devices and the power bank simultaneously. Engineered with advanced circuit protection and BIS certification, it guarantees safety and reliability. Proudly made in India with 12 months replacement support, it's the ultimate charging solution for your devices.
Specifications:
Price: 2,199 (
MRP 4,99956% Off)
Brand: URBN
Capacity: 20000mAh
Charging Speed: 22.5W
Ports: Dual Type-C PD, USB-A
Safety: 12-Layer Protection
Input: Type-C, Micro USB
Colour: Camo
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros
Cons
Rapid charging speed
Performance could be improved
Dual Type-C ports for versatility
Two-way fast charging
Compact and lightweight design
High capacity provides ample power
Reliable circuit protection
User’s Testimonial: The 10000mAh capacity provides ample power to charge my devices multiple times, and the fast-charging feature is a game-changer when I need a quick boost. The LED indicators help me keep track of the power bank's remaining charge, ensuring I'm never caught off guard.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its rapid charging, compact size, and high capacity. With 1,000 purchases last month and Amazon's Choice label, it's a trusted and popular product.
Duracell's 20000mAh Slimmest Power Bank is an ultimate charging solution, capable of charging three devices simultaneously. With auto device detection, it intelligently adjusts charging output for optimal performance. Featuring 22.5W power delivery and quick charging technology, it ensures fast and efficient charging for iPhones, Android phones, smartwatches, and more. Rest easy with ultra-protection against short circuits, over voltage, and over current. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it's the reliable choice for powering your devices on the go.
Specifications:
Price: 3,099 (
MRP 3,49911% Off)
Brand: Duracell
Capacity: 20000 mAh
Ports: 1 Type C PD, 2 USB A
Charging Speed: 22.5W
Input: USB-C / Micro USB
Output: USB-A / USB-C
Warranty: 2 Years
Pros
Cons
Fast charging speed
Built quality could be improved
Ultra protection against faults
May take time to charge
Auto detection of connected devices
Compact and slim design
Fast charging speed
Decent battery life
User’s Testimonial: The 10000mAh capacity provides ample power to charge my devices multiple times, and the fast-charging feature is a game-changer when I need a quick boost. The LED indicators help me keep track of the power bank's remaining charge, ensuring I'm never caught off guard.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its fast charging and multiple device support. 65% of Amazon users rated it 5 stars, affirming its reliability and performance.
Ambrane's Stylo Max Power Bank boasts a massive 50000mAh capacity, providing multiple charges for your devices. With 20W Power Delivery output and 18W fast charging input, it ensures rapid charging for your devices and itself. The power bank features triple output ports, allowing you to charge up to 3 devices simultaneously. Its universal compatibility and sturdy metallic body offer a secure and fashionable charging solution. Proudly Made in India with 180 days warranty, it's your reliable companion for all charging needs.
Specifications:
Brand: Ambrane
Price: 4,496 (
MRP 6,99936% Off)
Capacity: 50000mAh
Output: Triple ports
Fast Charging: 20W PD
Input: 18W
Compatibility: Universal
Body: Metallic
Warranty: 180 days
Pros
Cons
Rapid charging speed
Little heavy for carry
Multiple device charging capability
Takes too long to charge
Sturdy metallic body
Universal device compatibility
Excellent battery Life
Possesses professional looks
User’s Testimonial: True story – my boss needed a charger on a train, and this power bank turned into the entertainment centre on wheels. It not only charged his iPad to full throttle but also kept him binge-watching web series/movies for a solid 4 hours. Move over, in-flight entertainment; we've got the train-ment experience!
Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a stellar 4-star rating, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction.
URBN's 27000mAh Super Fast Charging Compact Power Bank is proudly Made in India, offering exceptional performance and reliability. With its 22.5W Power Delivery and Quick Charge technology, it charges devices rapidly. The power bank features 2 USB ports and 1 Type-C PD Fast Charging Port, ensuring versatility and compatibility. It includes a Type-C Fast Charging Cable and comes with a 6-month replacement warranty. BIS certification guarantees safety and quality.
Specifications:
Price: 2,149 (
MRP 5,99964% Off)
Brand: URBN
Capacity: 27000mAh
Charging Speed: 22.5W
Ports: 2 USB, 1 Type-C
Input/Output: Type-C
Colour: Blue
Made in: India
Included: Type-C cable
Pros
Cons
Compact and portable design
Performance is not up to mark
Multiple device charging
Type-C cable included
Efficient power bank
Charges quickly and effectively
Good built-in quality
User’s Testimonial: I'm impressed with its performance. The 22.5 Watt Super Fast Charging ensures quick device charging, and the 10000 mAh capacity allows for multiple charges. The sleek blue design adds a stylish touch, making it both functional and visually appealing. Overall, it's a reliable and efficient power bank that I highly recommend.
Why it's worth buying: With over 13,000 ratings on Amazon, it's evident that this Power Bank is highly trusted and recommended by users, making it a worthwhile investment for reliable and efficient charging on the go.
Redmi's 20000mAh Power Bank features a high-density Li-Polymer battery for durability and efficient charging. With 18W Fast Charging, it supports quick charging for various devices. The power bank offers dual input ports and dual USB outputs for versatile charging. Crafted with quality materials, it comes in classic black and white colors with an anti-slip edge texture. With 12 layers of circuit protection, it ensures safety against short-circuiting and overcharging. Made in India, it's designed for easy portability and universal compatibility.
Specifications:
Price: 2,049 (
MRP 3,19936% Off)
Brand: Redmi
Capacity: 20000mAh
Charging: 18W Fast
Ports: Dual USB
Input: Dual (Micro USB/USB-C)
Protection: 12 Layers
Design: Stylish, Ergonomic
Pros
Cons
Dual input/output ports
A little heavy to carry
Lightweight and portable
Charging capacity is not good
Reliable battery performance
Smudge-free and stylish finish
Universal compatibility
User’s Testimonial: I bought it in 2020 and it really lived up to the expectation. I have been able to charge my phone twice with still some juice left in the power bank.
Why it's worth buying: With an impressive rating of 4.2 stars from over 39,000 reviews on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for many.
Spigen's Durable Alloy Power Bank offers ultra-fast charging with 30W output for two USB-C ports and 22.5W for one USB-A port. With 20,000mAh capacity, it charges devices multiple times, such as the iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23. It ensures safety with 11 passed safety tests, including overheat and overcurrent protection. Universal compatibility makes it suitable for all devices. The package includes a USB-C to C cable and a pouch case for convenient storage.
Specifications:
Brand: Spigen
Price: 2,849 (
MRP 3,59921% Off)
Capacity: 20,000mAh
Fast Charging: 30W PD, 22.5W QC
Ports: 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A
Safety: Passed 11 tests
Compatibility: Universal
Included: USB-C Cable, Pouch Case
Pros
Cons
Triple output ports
May be expensive for some
Rigorously tested for safety
May be bulky for some
High battery capacity
Includes pouch case for portability
Speed of charging is fast
Compact and portable design
User’s Testimonial: Great battery performance with no heating issues. I no longer worry about running out of battery, thanks to its impressive capacity and reliable performance. A must-have accessory for anyone seeking convenience,
Why it's worth buying: Its durable build and high capacity make it a smart investment for anyone in need of reliable portable power.
MI's Pocket Pro Power Bank delivers 22.5W ultra-fast charging in a compact, pocket-sized design. With dual input ports and triple output ports, it offers convenience and versatility for charging multiple devices simultaneously. Despite its small size, it packs a powerful punch, providing 25% more power compared to similar models. The power bank features advanced 12-layer circuit protection, ensuring safety against overheating and short circuits. Lightweight and portable, it's the perfect companion for on-the-go charging needs.
Specifications:
Brand: MI
Price: 1,699 (
MRP 2,49937% Off)
Capacity: 10000mAh
Fast Charging: 22.5W
Input Ports: Dual (Micro-USB, Type-C)
Output Ports: Triple
Colour: Black
Protection: 12-layer circuit
Pros
Cons
Compact and pocket-sized
Compatibility issues at times
Versatile with dual input
Lightweight and portable
Anti-skid matte finish
Efficient 12-layer protection
Reliable charging speed
User’s Testimonial: Excellent battery. I am able to charge my iPhone and my Xiaomi tablet pretty easily with this power bank. It can charge my iPhone up to 4 times when fully charged and around a little more than twice for my tablet. I am able to carry it outside and it fits well in my jacket’s pocket—I love the compactness and the in-hand feel (as you can see in the photos). Recommended!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its fast charging and compact design, backed by rave reviews with a solid 4.3-star rating from over 21,000 satisfied customers on Amazon.
Pros
Cons
Fast charging capabilities
Performance could be better
Sleek and compact design
Wide device compatibility
Dual charging ports
LED battery indicator
Wireless charging support
User’s Testimonial: I have a lot of experience with Portronics products. There are no problems with charging this powerbank wirelessly. It functions as intended. Fast charging is a useful tool that functions well. I'm content and joyful about it.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4-star rating on Amazon and an "Amazon Choice" label, it's a trusted and highly recommended product.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How many times can a power bank charge my phone?
The number of times a power bank can charge your phone depends on its capacity and the battery size of your device. Higher capacity power banks can typically charge smartphones multiple times before needing to be recharged themselves.
Can I charge multiple devices simultaneously with a power bank?
Yes, many power banks come with multiple output ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. However, charging multiple devices may reduce the overall charging speed.
Is it safe to leave a power bank plugged in overnight?
While most modern power banks have built-in safety features to prevent overcharging and overheating, it's generally recommended to avoid leaving them plugged in overnight to minimise the risk of any potential issues.
How long does the battery of a power bank last?
The lifespan of a power bank's battery depends on various factors, including usage patterns, charging habits, and the quality of the battery itself. On average, a well-maintained power bank can last several years.
Can I take a power bank on a plane?
Yes, power banks are generally allowed in carry-on luggage on aeroplanes. However, there are restrictions on the capacity of power banks allowed onboard, so it's essential to check with the airline beforehand.
Wrapping up
In conclusion, power banks offer a convenient solution for charging devices on the go, ensuring you stay connected anytime, anywhere. With our carefully curated list of recommendations featuring various capacities and fast-charging capabilities, you can find the perfect power bank to suit your needs. Whether you're travelling, working, or simply out and about, investing in a reliable power bank from our selection guarantees you'll never run out of battery when you need it most. So why wait? Get yours today and stay powered up on the move.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change