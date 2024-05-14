Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa

Tuesday May 14, 2024 brings another lot of exciting sports action. In cricket, the IPL league stage is nearing its end with Delhi Capitals playing its last league game against Lucknow Super Giants. Even a big win will not be able to take the Capitals to the play-offs. Meanwhile, in Dublin, Ireland and Pakistan meet up for the third and final T20I that will also be the series decider. In football, after early on Wednesday, Spurs face Man City with the Citizens trying to take back the Premier League top spot from Arsenal ahead of the final match day. In tennis, women's quarters and men's Round of 16 games are lined up.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
14 May 2024
14 May 2024
Liverpool drew 3-3 against Aston Villa. AP

La Liga: FC Barcelona Take Back 2nd Spot

Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 2-0 to go second in the La Liga table ahead of Girona FC.

ICYMI: BCCI Invite Applications For Team India's New Coach

Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach is slated to end after June's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. - File
BCCI Invites Applications For India Head Coach, Tenure To Last Till 2027 End

BY Outlook Sports Desk

EPL: Aston Villa Draw 3-3 Against Liverpool

With ardent fan and Hollywood star Tom Hanks watching on from the stands, Aston Villa put up a memorable comeback against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in their EPL fixture on Monday night.

Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: May 14, 2024

Tuesday May 14, 2024 brings another lot of exciting sports action. In cricket, the IPL league stage is nearing its end with Delhi Capitals playing its last league game against Lucknow Super Giants. Even a big win will not be able to take the Capitals to the play-offs. Meanwhile, in Dublin, Ireland and Pakistan meet up for the third and final T20I that will also be the series decider. In football, after early on Wednesday, Spurs face Man City with the Citizens trying to take back the Premier League top spot from Arsenal ahead of the final match day. Among big teams, Liverpool and Barcelona are both in action in their respective leagues. In tennis, women's quarters and men's Round of 16 games are lined up.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner
  2. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  3. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  4. Student Dies By Suicide After Failing In Two Subjects In CBSE Class-12 Exams: Police
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dune: Prophecy': Tabu Lands A Recurring Role In Max Series, To Play A 'Strong, Intelligent' Character
  2. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  3. Gracie Abrams Surprises Fans With A Taylor Swift Feature On Track 5 'Us' Of New Album 'The Secret of Us': See Full Tracklist Here
  4. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Live Streaming, Palme d'Or Nominees, And More
  5. Manushi Chhillar Gives Fashion Inspiration Like A Pro On Her Birthday
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  2. Italian Open: Medvedev Pushed All The Way By Medjedovic To Avoid Third-round Scare
  3. Barcelona 2-0 Real Sociedad, La Liga: Blaugrana Back To Winning Ways To Reclaim Second Spot
  4. Villa Vs LFC, EPL: Duran’s Dramatic Late Double Edges Emery's Side Towards UCL Spot
  5. Andoni Iraola Signs 12-Month Contract Extension With Bournemouth
World News
  1. Indian Staff Member With The UN Killed In Gaza
  2. Gracie Abrams Surprises Fans With A Taylor Swift Feature On Track 5 'Us' Of New Album 'The Secret of Us': See Full Tracklist Here
  3. Planning A Summer Trip With Your Family? Here Are 15 Best Family Vacation Spots That Won’t Disappoint
  4. OpenAI Launches GPT-4o: New 'Much Faster', Free AI Model And Desktop Version Of ChatGPT
  5. David Gilmour Announces First US Live Shows In 8 Years: Tour Dates And Tickets
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi To File His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner