Tuesday May 14, 2024 brings another lot of exciting sports action. In cricket, the IPL league stage is nearing its end with Delhi Capitals playing its last league game against Lucknow Super Giants. Even a big win will not be able to take the Capitals to the play-offs. Meanwhile, in Dublin, Ireland and Pakistan meet up for the third and final T20I that will also be the series decider. In football, after early on Wednesday, Spurs face Man City with the Citizens trying to take back the Premier League top spot from Arsenal ahead of the final match day. Among big teams, Liverpool and Barcelona are both in action in their respective leagues. In tennis, women's quarters and men's Round of 16 games are lined up.