United States

India And US Have Firm Foundation Of Strategic Alignment: Condoleezza Rice

Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State, believes that the strategic alignment between India and the U.S. is so strong that the relationship will continue to improve regardless of who wins the upcoming elections in either country.

X
Condoleezza Rice Photo: X
info_icon

India and the US have a firm foundation of strategic alignment that whoever comes to power in either of the countries, after their respective elections this year, the relationship will see an upward trajectory, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has said.

The US will hold the presidential election on November 5 while a new government in India will be formed next month after the ongoing general elections.

“I think that whoever is elected in India, whoever is elected in the United States, we have such a firm foundation of strategic alignment that it may sound different from time to time, but I'm enough of a political scientist still to believe that countries do ultimately follow their interests,” Rice said last week.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - null
India-US Jet Engine Deal Is Revolutionary, Says Defence Secretary

BY PTI

Rice was responding to a question during a panel discussion “Strengthening Trust With India: Implications Of The 2008 US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement” organised by the Hoover Institute and Stanford University in California on May 6, the video of which was released on Monday.

“Our interests are very much aligned. Our values are also aligned if you have the notion that you're a democracy and you have a long history of that. But most importantly, as I said, our convergence of interest is just unassailable at this point. So I expect this to be bipartisan whoever wins,” Rice said in response to a question on the status of the India-US relationship.

Rice, 69, told the audience that the upward trajectory of this relationship started during the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova - X/@_MariaZakharova
Pannun Murder Plot: Russia Says US Meddling In India's Internal Affairs, Ongoing Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

Rice, who served as the secretary of state from 2005 to 2009 and as the national security advisor from 2001 to 2005, played a crucial role in the India-U.S. relationship during the Bush Administration.

“As hard as it was, it also was a positive step for the future. And when you're dealing with the world that we were dealing with post 9/11, it was great actually to be working with a democracy where there was a future of a strategic relationship that looked incredibly promising,” she said.

“Even though we knew it was going to be very, very difficult, and I should just mention others may mention this, it wasn't just the negotiations with India, you also had to bring the rest of the world along because India was outside of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and so there were lots of countries that didn't want this to happen,” she said.

Avani Dias, the South Asia Bureau Chief for Australian broadcasting firm ABC News - PTI
India Can Speak About Its Own Visa Policy: US On Australian Journalist's Claim On Visa Denial

BY PTI

“You also had to bring along the Congress. We had to have a change in US law to make this possible. But when you're dealing with Afghanistan and Pakistan and 9/11, India's kind of a good thing to get up and work on in the morning. So, it was great to have something so positive or potentially so positive,” Rice said.

Former national security advisor, M K Narayanan said the genesis of the civic nuclear deal was the meeting between the then prime minister Manmohan Singh and former president George Bush in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, Singh asked Bush to help him resolve India’s energy crisis by helping him through nuclear energy.

“President Bush said, what can I do for you? He said we have a problem with energy. He said the cost of every barrel is going up almost day by day. So we have a fairly strong nuclear energy establishment. If you can help us overcome the many embargoes that have been put on us, that would help us. He had a very, very limited request. What finally transformed is different, it became the bedrock of India-US relations, something which I think has never happened before, at least in recent centuries,” Narayanan said.

Former foreign secretary and national security advisor Shiv Shankar Menon said the nuclear deal fit in with India's basic strategic positioning and goals.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | - X/ Screengrab from ANI video
'We Are Judged By What We Do At Home...': MEA On Columbia University Protest; Reacts To 'Deeply Biased' US Report On India

BY Outlook Web Desk

“Because what's the purpose of foreign policy to help transform India into a modern, prosperous, secure country,” he said.

“There's no way that we can do that if we have an indifferent relationship with the US or just a sort of modus vivendi where we somehow or the other get along. There is an Indian strategic interest in having a good solid relationship with the US and frankly, the Indian people understood this I think long before the politicians did in India,” he said.

US working with India in its investigation into allegations related to the plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun - null
'Regularly Working' With India In Probe On Alleged Plot To Kill Sikh Separatist Leader: US

BY PTI

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Central University Of Kerala Professor Held For Sexually Harassing Woman At Amusement Park
  2. Qantas To Operate Daily Flights Between Bengaluru And Sydney From Dec To Mar Next Year
  3. Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam Appears Before ED In Money Laundering Case
  4. Goa Board Results 2024: GBSHSE To Declare 10th Results On May 15
  5. Mumbai Storm And Rain: 14 Killed In Hoarding Collapse Incident, Dozens Injured As Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Nitanshi Goel Becomes IMDb Breakout Star For Her Role In ‘Laapataa Ladies’
  2. Jackie Shroff Approaches Delhi HC Seeking Protection Of His Personality Rights-Report
  3. Off To London, Tara Sutaria Flaunts Cool Chic Look In Black Oversized Tee, Shorts & Boots
  4. Is ‘Heeramandi 2’ Unlikely? Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals He Won't 'Ever Be Able To Make It Again'
  5. Bishnoi Community Head Issues Statement On Black Buck Case, Demand Apology From Salman Khan
Sports News
  1. Harmanpreet Plans Comprehensive Trials For Olympic Squad Combinations Ahead Of Final Selections
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Announce 15-Member Squad; Najmul Hossain Shanto To Lead
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  4. EPL Permutations: What Does Arsenal Need To Do To Win The Title - Explainer
  5. Elon Musk Forecasts Full Solution To Chess Within 10 Years; Grandmasters React Strongly
World News
  1. Australian Doctor Cancer-Free After Experimental Treatment Based On Own Research
  2. India And US Have Firm Foundation Of Strategic Alignment: Condoleezza Rice
  3. Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work
  4. Whistleblower Who Exposed Alleged Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan Sentenced To Prison
  5. Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat; Radical Amritpal Singh's Parents Campaign For Him In Punjab
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival