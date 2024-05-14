K Drama

Gong Yoo To Portray An AI Character Opposite Tang Wei In Special Appearance For 'Wonderland'

Gong Yoo will be making a special appearance in 'Wonderland.'

Instagram
Gong Yoo in 'Wonderland' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Gong Yoo, the renowned South Korean actor with a massive fan base both domestically and globally, is slated to make a special cameo appearance in the upcoming sci-fi film ‘Wonderland.’ Ahead of its theatrical premiere, images of the actor’s character stills have been revealed.

The film’s narrative revolves around individuals using the Wonderland virtual world services to reconnect with their departed loved ones. Through this artificial intelligence-driven service, these loved ones are recreated using data from their everyday lives and modern-day technology.

Gong Yoo will portray the character of Sung Joon, an AI character, tasked with overseeing the virtual world. He communicates with the planners of the service as part of his responsibilities.

Two stills of the ‘Train to Busan’ actor have been shared by the production house. In the first one, he’s simply standing idly, deeply looking at something, with a slight smile on his face. And, the second slide offers fans a long-awaited glimpse of his and Tang Wei’s remarkable chemistry in the film. He tends to the actress’ emotional changes as she too is a recreated AI character created by the Wonderland service.

Take a look here:

Director Kim Tae Yong, who drew inspiration from his encounter with Gong Yoo, created the character Sung Joon. “Since he is an AI character that carries out the task of managing the AI within Wonderland while also being a friend, he needed to be both cool yet warm, and there was no other actor like Gong Yoo [for the role]. He is warm-hearted and thoughtful, and he is an actor with romantic tension,” the director said, as per Soompi.

Apart from them, the forthcoming sci-fi and fantasy movie also features Bae Suzy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-gum, and Jung Yu-mi in the lead roles. ‘Wonderland’ is scheduled for theatrical release on June 5, 2024. Additionally, the movie will be available to watch on Netflix in selected regions.

