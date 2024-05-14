Gong Yoo To Portray An AI Character Opposite Tang Wei In Special Appearance For 'Wonderland'

Director Kim Tae Yong, who drew inspiration from his encounter with Gong Yoo, created the character Sung Joon. “Since he is an AI character that carries out the task of managing the AI within Wonderland while also being a friend, he needed to be both cool yet warm, and there was no other actor like Gong Yoo [for the role]. He is warm-hearted and thoughtful, and he is an actor with romantic tension,” the director said, as per Soompi.