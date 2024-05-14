Art & Entertainment

Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More

Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother, reminisced about the challenging days in their one-bedroom flat.

Instagram
Soni Razdan with daughters, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Veteran actress Soni Razdan recalled the challenging times her and her husband-director Mahesh Bhatt endured when they were just starting out. They resided in a modest one-bedroom apartment and grappled with financial difficulties.

The actress took on the responsibility of being the primary caregiver to their daughters, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt, while her husband was fully engrossed in his work. “Back then we lived in a small one-bedroom flat. We didn’t have a lot of money, we were young, and we were struggling to make it. But the children were brought up with a lot of love. We didn’t have smart phones—heck, Alia didn’t even have a playroom. But then, life was simpler,” she said in a conversation with The Nod Mag.

“That time I felt like a single parent. Mahesh was supportive, but he was knee-deep in work, shooting for three films a day. I remember Shaheen was just three weeks old when he went off to a shoot, and I was left literally holding a baby, who refused to sleep at night,” she continued to say.

Adding that things are much different for her granddaughter Raha Kapoor, she said, “Every parent hopes to raise their child well, wants their child to be a better version of them. Today, Raha has a lot more. Alia’s position allows to give her the very best—the best childcare, the best nurses, and the best toys. Alia knows her privilege and is grateful for it.”

During the same interview, Razdan shared insights into the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ actress’ battle with working mother’s guilt, especially while filming her Hollywood debut, ‘Heart of Stone,’ in London. Alia, who was expecting at the time, revealed that she endured many sleepless nights, grappling with intense guilt over possibly not being present enough for her family.

Soon after, Alia and her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter, Raha, in 2022.

