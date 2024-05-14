Football

La Liga: Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad To Claim Second Spot - In Pics

Barcelona moved above Girona into second place in the Spanish league after beating Real Sociedad 2-0 on Monday. Sheraldo Becker had the ball in the net midway through the first half for Sociedad but the goal was disallowed for offside. Barcelona, though, gradually took control with Raphinha hitting the woodwork after 38 minutes and Lamine Yamal breaking the deadlock two minutes later. The Brazilian winger completed the scoring from the penalty spot three minutes into stoppage time after Álvaro Odriozola was adjudged to have handled in the box. The result pushed Barcelona to one point more than Girona.