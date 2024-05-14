Barcelona's Raphinha, left, celebrates with Cubarsi after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha shoots on goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha shoots to score his side's second goal from a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
The ball hits the arm of Real Sociedad's Alvaro Odriozola with a penalty kick awarded to Barcelona after the VAR decision during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Real Sociedad's goalkeeper Alex Remiro jumps to make a save during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan, left and Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand challenge for the ball with Le Normand getting kicked in the head during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand, left, holds off Barcelona's Raphinha during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, 4th from left, celebrates with team mates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha lines up a shot on goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre, chases the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, centre, tries to get past Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino, left, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez shouts instructions during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.