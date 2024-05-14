Football

La Liga: Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad To Claim Second Spot - In Pics

Barcelona moved above Girona into second place in the Spanish league after beating Real Sociedad 2-0 on Monday. Sheraldo Becker had the ball in the net midway through the first half for Sociedad but the goal was disallowed for offside. Barcelona, though, gradually took control with Raphinha hitting the woodwork after 38 minutes and Lamine Yamal breaking the deadlock two minutes later. The Brazilian winger completed the scoring from the penalty spot three minutes into stoppage time after Álvaro Odriozola was adjudged to have handled in the box. The result pushed Barcelona to one point more than Girona.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha, left, celebrates with Cubarsi after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

1/11
Raphinha shoots on goal
Raphinha shoots on goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha shoots on goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

2/11
Raphinha scores second goal from a penalty kick
Raphinha scores second goal from a penalty kick | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha shoots to score his side's second goal from a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

3/11
Ball hits the arm of Alvaro Odriozola
Ball hits the arm of Alvaro Odriozola | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

The ball hits the arm of Real Sociedad's Alvaro Odriozola with a penalty kick awarded to Barcelona after the VAR decision during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

4/11
Real Sociedads goalkeeper make a save
Real Sociedad's goalkeeper make a save | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Real Sociedad's goalkeeper Alex Remiro jumps to make a save during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

5/11
Ilkay Gundogan and Robin Le Normand
Ilkay Gundogan and Robin Le Normand | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan, left and Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand challenge for the ball with Le Normand getting kicked in the head during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

6/11
Robin Le Normand duels with Raphinha
Robin Le Normand duels with Raphinha | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand, left, holds off Barcelona's Raphinha during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

7/11
Lamine Yamal celebrates opening goal
Lamine Yamal celebrates opening goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, 4th from left, celebrates with team mates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

8/11
Raphinha
Raphinha | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha lines up a shot on goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

9/11
Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre, chases the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

10/11
Jules Kounde
Jules Kounde | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Jules Kounde, centre, tries to get past Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino, left, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

11/11
Xavi Hernandez
Xavi Hernandez | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez shouts instructions during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

