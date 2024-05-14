TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage

TN HSE +1 Result: The overall pass percentage for general students this year - 91.17 per cent, is higher than previous year’s 90.93 per cent, and 2022’s 90.07 per cent.

