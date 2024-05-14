Education

TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage

The Directorate of Government Examinations in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday released the HSE +1 results. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results from the official websites.

The overall pass percentage for general students this year - 91.17 per cent, is higher than previous year’s 90.93 per cent, and 2022’s 90.07 per cent.

How To Check TN HSE +1 Result 2024

  • TN HSE students can check their results using their date of birth and roll number.

  • The Board has already released the results for Classes 10 and 12.

  • The Tamil Nadu Class 11 results was released on May 14 at 9:30 am in a press conference.

  • Once the press conference is concluded, the TN HSE +1 have been declared at the official TN websites — dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

  • Students who want to check their TN HSE +1 results are required to log in to the websites mentioned above and click on the ‘download’ result link.

  • Students will then have to enter the registration number/ roll number, after which the result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download the scorecard and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Passing Marks

To clear the exam, candidates need to secure at least 35 out of 100 marks in all subjects.

For the subjects with 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure at least 15 in theory and a total of 35 marks.

There is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.

The TN Class 11 examination was conducted from March 4 and concluded on March 25 in offline mode. Over eight lakh students appeared for the Class 11 examination this year.

