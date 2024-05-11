10 Best Treadmill Brands in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: , featuring a powerful 4 HP motor, a wide running surface of 1100x400mm, and a maximum speed of 14 km/hr, offers a perfect blend of performance and convenience for diverse fitness needs.
Best with Smart Features: impresses with its multifunctionality, including a 5" LED screen, AUX input, USB port, and Bluetooth speakers, providing entertainment and convenience during workouts.
Best Durable: boasts sturdy construction, a 14 km/hr speed range, and a spacious running surface, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability for intense workouts.
Best Budget: offers an affordable option with its 1.25HP motor, 12 preset workouts, and compact design, making it ideal for budget-conscious users without compromising on essential features.
We all aspire to lead healthy lifestyles, yet how many of us actually start our mornings with a stretch and a release of tension? Not many. But consider this: adding some morning activity to your routine can work wonders for your energy levels and overall health.
Starting with light exercises and gradually intensifying them is a great approach, but having a can also be incredibly beneficial
You won't always need to rush to the gym; you can kickstart your day with a fantastic workout right in the comfort of your living room with the .
Having a treadmill at home offers numerous benefits. It provides convenience regardless of the weather or time constraints. Saves time and money spent on commuting to a gym and allows for privacy, which can be especially appealing to those who feel self-conscious exercising in public. Lastly, it offers consistency, as you can stick to your exercise routine without interruptions.
Treadmills offer a range of benefits, from cardiovascular improvement and weight management to enhanced mood and better sleep. If you're on the lookout for the best treadmill, it's crucial to know the top brands in the market.
Factors you should consider before purchasing a treadmill
Available Space: Measure the space where you plan to place the treadmill to ensure it fits comfortably in your home or gym.
Motor Power: Consider the horsepower (HP) of the treadmill's motor. Higher HP means smoother operation and better performance for intense workouts.
Running Surface: Check the dimensions of the running surface to ensure it's spacious enough for your stride length and provides ample room for comfortable running or walking.
Incline and Decline Options: Look for treadmills with adjustable incline and decline settings to simulate outdoor terrain and add variety to your workouts.
Cushioning System: Evaluate the treadmill's cushioning system to ensure it provides adequate shock absorption and reduces impact on your joints.
Programs and Features: Consider the built-in workout programs, entertainment options, and connectivity features such as Bluetooth and WiFi for a more engaging workout experience.
Maximum Weight Capacity: Check the maximum weight capacity of the treadmill to ensure it can accommodate the weight of all potential users.
Foldability and Portability: If space is limited, opt for a treadmill with a foldable design for easy storage when not in use or one with wheels for effortless relocation.
Criterias we took into account when shortlisting them for you
User-Friendly Features: We evaluated each treadmill for its user-friendly features, including intuitive controls, easy-to-read displays, and convenient workout programs.
Performance: Our assessment of performance was based on factors such as motor power, speed range, incline options, and overall stability during workouts.
Comparison Analysis: We conducted a detailed comparison analysis of each treadmill, weighing the pros and cons of features like cushioning systems, deck size, foldability, and entertainment options to help you make an informed decision.
User Feedback: We gathered insights from user feedback and reviews to understand real-world experiences with each treadmill, considering factors like durability, reliability, and customer satisfaction.
Brand Credibility: We assessed the credibility and reputation of each treadmill brand based on factors such as years of experience in the industry, manufacturing quality, and customer support.
Budget: Taking into account varying budget constraints, we ensured that each shortlisted treadmill offered the best value for money without compromising on essential features and quality.
Below is a list of best treadmill brands in India
The MAXPRO PTM405M Treadmill by WELCARE with its powerful 2.0 HP DC motor is ideal for interval training. With a 3-level manual incline and 12 pre-set programs, it provides intense workouts for users up to 110kg. The 5-inch LCD display tracks essential metrics, while features like massager, dumbbells, and USB port enhance the experience. Easy to fold and move, it's perfect for home use.
Specifications:
Price: 29,999 (
MRP 65,00054% Off)
Brand: MAXPRO
Power Source: Electric Powered
Motor: 2.0 HP DC
Max Speed: 14 km/hr
Incline Levels: 3 Manual
User Weight: 110 kg
Warranty: 1 Year
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth operation
|May make noise during jerks
|Compact and foldable design
|Mat heat up when used for longer period
|Easy to move and store
|User friendly design
|Excellent performance and build quality
User’s Testimonial: "Product is really good. The operations are very simple and easy to operate. Easy for the elderly also. Very smooth operation and less noise. It is really a good buy. Customer care was really supportive during the installation."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.5-star rating and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, it's a trusted option for effective home workouts.
The Lifelong FitPro Treadmill is your companion for achieving fitness goals at home. With 12 preset workouts and a max speed of 12 km/hr, it caters to weight loss and endurance training. Its 2.5HP motor ensures quiet operation, while the spacious tread belt and shock-absorbing design prioritise comfort and safety. Easy mobility and audio connectivity ensures comfortable and effective exercise sessions.
Specifications
Price: 16,999 (
MRP 41,00059% Off)
Brand: Lifelong
Power Source: Electric
Motor: 2.5HP Peak
Running Surface: Spacious
Max Speed: 12km/hr
Connectivity: AUX & USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy and robust build quality
|Can make noise
|Compact size fits home spaces
|Silent operation
|User friendly features
User’s Testimonial: "It's an amazing product at this price range. Quality is very good.. Very easy to install.. And work like a charm.. Go for it to make yourself fit at a very low cost. Very pocket friendly.. .. Offline Shops here at my place will charge above 50k for the same specifications.. I am very happy with the product. I guess I have lost a kilo Or 2 within the first week of use.."
Why it's worth buying: Boasting a commendable 4.2-star rating on Amazon from over 7000 reviewers, it's a worthwhile investment for those seeking a quality treadmill.
The Cockatoo CTM-05 Motorized Treadmill offers an efficient workout solution for home fitness enthusiasts. With a powerful motor, 3-level manual incline, and a maximum speed of 14 km/hr, it caters to varying fitness levels. The 5" LED display tracks essential metrics, while features like AUX input and pulse sensors enhance the workout experience. Easy installation and transportation wheels ensure convenience and versatility.
Specifications:
Price: 16,6690 (
MRP 37,50055% Off)
Power Source: Electric Powered
Display Type: LED Screen
Max Speed: 14 km/hr
Max User Weight: 90 Kg
Running Surface: 390*1100mm
Programs: 12 Preset Workouts
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy assembly and storage
|Basic incline options
|Robust and sturdy construction
|Noisy operation
|Console is user-friendly
|Performance is top notch
|Compact in size and easy to move
User’s Testimonial: "Trust me this an exceptional choice when it comes to purchasing a treadmill for home. You will for sure not regret the purchase. Simple installation, highly portable, comfortable style and easy maintenance. It also comes with an audio jack and a speaker system which adds to the entertainment quotient too while we workout. Inclining option is although unavailable, but, in this price range for every age group I feel this suffices the purpose. I loved the product."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its reliable performance and user-friendly features, as evidenced by its high 5-star ratings from 62% of Amazon reviewers.
The PowerMax Fitness JogPad-3 Treadmill is a versatile fitness solution designed for home use. With a powerful 1.5HP DC motor, spacious running surface, and customizable speed and incline settings, it caters to various fitness levels. The treadmill features superior shock absorption, a durable running deck, and precision-machined rollers for a smooth and comfortable workout experience. It also includes convenient features such as a removable work desk, Bluetooth speakers, and a wristband remote controller. Easy to install and portable, it's an ideal choice for enhancing your fitness journey while staying productive.
Specifications:
Price: 21,999 (
MRP 79,51072% Off)
Brand: PowerMax
Power Source: Electric Motor
Motor Capacity: 1.5HP DC
Running Surface: Spacious
Display Type: LED
User Weight Capacity: 100KG
Incline Levels: 2-Level Manual
|Pros
|Cons
|User-friendly LED display
|Issues with the belt
|Build quality is exceptional
|Motor may not be as durable
|Compact and easy to store
|Sleek and stylish design
|Silent operation
User’s Testimonial: "The product is easy to use. No installation is required. I have received follow up calls from the company for assistance on installation. I could follow the YouTube video which was shared to me for installation and usage. The remote watch is extremely handy when you just want to use the walking pad without the arms. The arms are collapsible. The best part of this machine is, it has 2 digital screens which shows you speed, distance covered, calories burnt and timer."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, it's highly rated for its performance and features, making it a reliable choice for home workouts.
The Fitkit FT98 Carbon Treadmill is a reliable choice for home gym fitness. With a 1.25HP motor, it offers a maximum speed of 14 km/hr and supports up to 90 kilograms. The LED display tracks essential metrics, and the treadmill is easy to lubricate for maintenance. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the motor and manufacturing defects, and 3-year warranty on the frame, ensuring long-term durability and performance.
Specifications:
Price: 13,999 (
MRP 41,00066% Off)
Motor Power: 1.25HP DC
Display Type: LED
Belt Size: 47.24" x 16.53"
Weight Capacity: 90kg
Lubrication: Easy Lubrication
Warranty: 1 Year Motor, 3 Years Frame
|Pros
|Cons
|Stable even during intense workouts
|Cannot be used for a longer period
|Easy maintenance with lubrication
|Narrow belt may feel restrictive
|Adequate weight capacity
|Simple to adjust and use
|Provides efficient workout experience
User’s Testimonial: "I bought this treadmill with hopes it will perform better. When I received it, it looked great and I tried it for more than a week. This is an excellent treadmill, quite sturdy, and easy to use. It is definitely value for money and I recommend buying this if you are looking for a treadmill. The massager is an added feature and works very nicely."
Why it's worth buying: Being a best seller on Amazon with over 100+ purchases last month underscores its popularity and trustworthiness among buyers.
he AmazonBasics 4-in-1 Smart Foldable Manual Treadmill comes with peak performance and versatility for home workouts. With push-up bars, steppers, and twisters, it provides a complete regimen without needing a gym. The LCD display tracks essential metrics, while the 3-level manual incline customises challenges. It's foldable, portable, and self-powered, making it convenient for any setting.
Specifications:
Price: 12,395 (
MRP 32,00061% Off)
Brand: AmazonBasics
Size: Compact Design
Weight Capacity: 100 Kg
Incline Levels: 3 Levels
Display: LCD Monitor
Power: Manual Operation
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy-to-read display
|Wobbles and shakes at times
|Versatile workout options
|Display could be better
|Space-saving and portable design
|Works reliably at high speed
|No electricity needed
User’s Testimonial: "I bought this last week and have used it for three days with my wife. See no reason to complain, it works well and the service technician did a good job assembling it. There is a weight limit of 100 kg's and both of us weigh less. So yes, it deserves the rating at the price charged. My thinking is, since I did not pay much, I will happily replace after the warranty period and not regret."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its reliable performance and user-friendly features, as evidenced by its high 5-star ratings from 62% of Amazon reviewers.
The Durafit Strong Multifunction Treadmill boasts a robust 4 HP Peak motor and supports a maximum user weight of 120 kg, ensuring stability and safety during workouts. With a speed range from 1 to 14 km/hr and 3 levels of manual incline, it caters to various fitness levels. The LCD display tracks essential metrics, while hydraulic folding and handrail controls provide convenience.
Specifications:
Price: 24,998 (
MRP 57,99957% Off)
Power Source: Motorised
Maximum Speed: 14 km/hr
Running Surface: 1100x400 mm
Incline Levels: 3 manual
Warranty Period: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth and effective performance
|Small in size
|Wide running surface
|No built-in entertainment features
|Easy to fold and store
|Durable steel frame construction
|Noise level is low
User’s Testimonial: "It's a very good and effective machine which helps me to track my daily progress and maintain my running and walking routine. Cost efficient and user friendly machine. It helps save my time when I go outside for a walk. Great product for beginners."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its Amazon Choice status and high customer satisfaction, with 4.4 stars from over 1300+ purchasers last month.
The Cultsport Cairo Treadmill provides a powerful 2 HP continuous and 4 HP Peak motor, supporting up to 110 kg weight. With a wide running board and anti-skid belt, it ensures a safe workout experience. Features like manual incline, 12 pre-set programs, and a massager enhance workout customization and comfort. Foldable design and transportation wheels add convenience.
Specifications:
Price: 26,899 (
MRP 58,99954% Off)
Brand: Cultsport
Motor Power: 4 HP Peak
Max Weight: 110 kg
Incline Type: Manual
Pre-set Programs: 12
Foldable Design: Hydraulic
Massager: Present
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to fold and store
|Manual lubrication required
|Decent weight capacity
|Poor speaker quality
|Multiple incline levels
|Powerful motor
|Wide running board
User’s Testimonial: "It's a very good and effective machine which helps me to track my daily progress and maintain my running and walking routine. Cost efficient and user friendly machine. It helps save my time when I go outside for a walk. Great product for beginners."
Why it's worth buying: With 65% 5-star ratings on Amazon, it's highly recommended for its effectiveness and user satisfaction.
9.
The Sparnod Fitness STH-1250 Treadmill is a user-friendly home workout solution. With a sturdy build and 100 kg max user weight, it offers a reliable exercise experience. The 1.75 HP motor supports speeds up to 12 km/hr, ideal for jogging and running. Features like a foldable design, LED display, heart rate sensors, and 12 preset workouts enhance usability.
Specifications:
Price: 17,499 (
MRP 41,00057% Off)
Brand: Sparnod
Motor Power: 3 HP
Speed Range: 1-12 km/hr
User Weight: 100 kg max
Display: LED monitor
Installation: DIY assembly
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient performance
|Not suitable for heavy users
|Compact design and space-saving
|Decent noise level
|Simple to fold and store
|Easy manual incline adjustment
|Display is clear and sharp
User’s Testimonial: "I bought this treadmill with hopes it will perform better. When I received it, it looked great and I tried it now for more than a week. This is an excellent treadmill, quite sturdy, and easy to use. It is definitely value for money and I recommend buying this if you are looking for a treadmill. The massager is an added feature and works very nicely."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its high rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon, indicating high customer satisfaction, and being recognized as an Amazon Choice product, reflecting its quality and value.
The Reach T-400 Treadmill is a high-quality equipment for home gyms. With a powerful 4 HP Peak DC Motor and 12 km/hr speed, it provides effective workouts. The LCD Touch Screen displays essential workout metrics, while the Pro-Cushioning system ensures comfort and reduces knee stress. Compact and stylish design with an iPad holder and MP3 speaker for entertainment.
Specifications:
Price: 14,240 (
MRP 56,50075% Off)
Brand: Reach
Motor Power: 4HP Peak
Display: 3.5" LCD
Running Belt: Wide, Cushioned
Incline Levels: 2 Manual
Max Speed: 12km/hr
Weight Capacity: 100kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth performance
|Limited speed range
|Comfortable and cushioned running belt
|Manual incline adjustment
|Durable construction
|Easy to read display
|Convenient entertainment feature
User’s Testimonial: "It was an easy installation, I have been using it for 3 months now it is performing very well for this price range.It would have been good if it had a step counter."
Why it's worth buying: Its compact design and convenient features make it an excellent choice for home gym enthusiasts seeking quality and versatility.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I maintain my treadmill?
Regular maintenance involves keeping the belt clean, lubricated, and properly tensioned, as well as checking for any loose bolts or parts. Refer to the user manual for specific maintenance instructions.
What safety precautions should I take when using a treadmill?
Always start with a warm-up, use the safety key, wear appropriate footwear, and avoid distractions while exercising. Additionally, keep the treadmill in a well-ventilated area and stay hydrated during workouts.
Can I use a treadmill if I have joint pain?
Many treadmills offer cushioned running surfaces and shock absorption features that reduce impact on joints. However, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any exercise regimen, especially if you have joint pain or other medical conditions.
How noisy are treadmills?
Noise levels vary depending on the treadmill model and construction. Generally, modern treadmills are designed to operate quietly, but some noise may still be noticeable, especially at higher speeds or inclines.
How long should I use a treadmill each day?
The duration of treadmill workouts depends on individual fitness levels, goals, and time availability. Beginners may start with 20-30 minutes per session, gradually increasing duration as fitness improves. It's essential to listen to your body and avoid overexertion.
In Conclusion
Investing in a treadmill from our recommended list of brands offers an opportunity to enhance your fitness journey conveniently at home. With a range of options catering to different needs and preferences, these treadmills provide reliable performance, durability, and user-friendly designs. Whether you're a beginner or a fitness enthusiast, our selection ensures quality, versatility, and value for your fitness goals.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change