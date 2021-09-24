Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
IPL 2021: SRH Name Umran Malik As Short-term COVID-19 Replacement For Thangarasu Natarajan

Thangarasu Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 before Sunrisers Hyderabad's fixture against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Umran Malik is already part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad set up as a net bowler. | Courtesy: Twitter (@SunRisers)

2021-09-24T16:17:15+05:30
Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 4:17 pm

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Friday named uncapped medium-pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for Thangarasu Natarajan.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought in medium pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign," an IPL release stated.

Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Malik has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets. He is already part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad as a net bowler.

"Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment."

"Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team," the release added.

The left-arm pacer is currently under isolation for 10 days and will have to test negative twice before being allowed back into the bubble.

The 30-year-old Natarajan has 20 IPL wickets from 24 matches.

