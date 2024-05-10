JOURNEYS Opens In Delhi: Free Event Features Readings And Songs By Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee And Shibasish Banerjee

After a resounding success in Kolkata, JOURNEYS, a dialogue in words and music presented by acclaimed interdisciplinary artist Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee and musician Shibasish Banerjee, opens in Delhi at the India International Centre on May 11th at 6.30pm. JOURNEYS features readings from Shakespeare to Shankho Ghosh and songs of different genres sung by Sujoy and Shibasish. The entry to the event is free.