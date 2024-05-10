Hub4Business

JOURNEYS Opens In Delhi: Free Event Features Readings And Songs By Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee And Shibasish Banerjee

Calling all art enthusiasts in Delhi! Don't miss JOURNEYS, a free event featuring readings and songs by Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee and Shibasish Banerjee. This unique dialogue in words and music takes place at the India International Centre on May 11th.

JOURNEYS Opens In Delhi

After a resounding success in Kolkata, JOURNEYS, a dialogue in words and music presented by acclaimed interdisciplinary artist Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee and musician Shibasish Banerjee, opens in Delhi at the India International Centre on May 11th at 6.30pm. JOURNEYS features readings from Shakespeare to Shankho Ghosh and songs of different genres sung by Sujoy and Shibasish. The entry to the event is free.

1/1
Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee
Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee

"JOURNEYS is an an assemblage of memories and muse that I lived through for two decades in arts. I hope everyone finds a voice in mine", signed off Sujoy.

1/1
Shibasish Banerjee
Shibasish Banerjee

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: 'Truth Can't Be Defeated', Says AAP; Wife Sunita Calls It 'Victory Of Democracy' | Who Said What
  2. Praful Patel Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: Delhi CM To Walk Out Of Jail Shortly; SC Asks Him To Stay Away From CMO
  4. Outlook News Wrap, May 10: Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail, Indian Troops Leave Maldives & Other Stories
  5. ISRO's Breakthrough '3D-Printed' Rocket Engine Saves 97 Pc Raw Materials, 60 Pc Production Time
Entertainment News
  1. Britney Spears Refutes Rumours Of Breakdown At Chateau Marmont, Says She Was 'Harassed And Gaslit And Tricked'
  2. ‘Hitler And The Nazis: Evil On Trial’ Trailer Review: Invokes Curiosity About Adolf Hitler’s Life, Times, Third Reich And World War II
  3. 'Boneyard' Trailer Review: 50 Cent Plays An Agent Investigating The Case Of The Bone Collector In New Mexico
  4. Jeremy Allen White's Carmy Returns To His Chaotic Kitchen In The Teaser Of 'The Bear' Season 3
  5. Amazon MGM Studios Announces 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Sequel
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: BAN 90/0 Batting First After 10 Overs Against ZIM
  2. IPL 2024: Tom Moody Dazzled By 'Remarkable' Virat Kohli Direct Hit - 'He's Not 21 Anymore'
  3. PGA Championship 2024, Preview: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Aims Another Major At Valhalla
  4. T20 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly Wants Virat Kohli To Open After Cracking IPL 2024 Form
  5. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Boston Celtics To Even Series At First Game - In Pics
World News
  1. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  2. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
  3. Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Serves Up Hot Take In Drake-Kendrick Lamar Rap Feud
  4. Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points
  5. Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: BAN 90/0 Batting First After 10 Overs Against ZIM
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Is Against Hindus, Says PM Modi; Shah Points Out Mamata's 'Silence' on 'Torture Of Women In Sandeshkhali'