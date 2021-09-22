Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
COVID-19 Scare In IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The IPL, however, said that 'tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.'

Thangarasu Natarajan, right, with Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Waner. | Courtesy: Twitter

2021-09-22T15:47:24+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 3:47 pm

In a major setback to Indian Premier League (IPL),  Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Thangarasu Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The IPL, however, said that 'tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.'

The IPL resumed in the UAE on Sunday after it had to be halted in May due to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble when the event was being staged in India.

According to a statement issued by the IPL, "Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic."

Left-arm pacer Natarajan, 30, who is coming back from a knee surgery, has been isolated along with six close contacts which also include out of favour India all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

"The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation:

1. Vijay Shankar - Player
2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager
3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist
4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor
5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager
6. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler

"The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai," the statement added.

