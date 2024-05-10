Sports

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Boston Celtics To Even Series At First Game - In Pics

On May 9, Thursday NBA witnessed a thrilling clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. With Donovan Mitchell scoring 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, the Cavaliers responded with a blowout of their own in a 118-94 win over the Celtics to even their second-round playoff series at one game apiece. During the game, Evan Mobley scored 21 points and 10 rebounds and Caris LeVert added 21 points off the bench for the, who won their first road playoff game in five tries in the 2024 postseason.