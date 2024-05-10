NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Boston Celtics To Even Series At First Game - In Pics

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots as Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) defends during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) drives toward the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.
Advertisement
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots as Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) defends during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.
Advertisement
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus, behind, and forward Evan Mobley during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.
Advertisement
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, left, tries to drive past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.
Advertisement
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) keeps the ball from Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.
Advertisement
Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) takes a shot at the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and forward Evan Mobley defend during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, defends as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert drives toward the basket during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.