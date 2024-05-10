Sports

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Boston Celtics To Even Series At First Game - In Pics

On May 9, Thursday NBA witnessed a thrilling clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. With Donovan Mitchell scoring 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, the Cavaliers responded with a blowout of their own in a 118-94 win over the Celtics to even their second-round playoff series at one game apiece. During the game, Evan Mobley scored 21 points and 10 rebounds and Caris LeVert added 21 points off the bench for the, who won their first road playoff game in five tries in the 2024 postseason.

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots as Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) defends during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

Payton Pritchard | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) drives toward the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

Donovan Mitchell | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots as Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) defends during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

Jaylen Brown | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

Jayson Tatum | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus, behind, and forward Evan Mobley during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

Derrick White | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, left, tries to drive past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

Jayson Tatum | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) keeps the ball from Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

Jrue Holiday | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

Derrick White | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) takes a shot at the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and forward Evan Mobley defend during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, defends as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert drives toward the basket during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Boston.

