Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, El Clasico Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Football Match

Barcelona host Real Madrid in the first El Clasico match since Lionel Messi left the Catalan club to join Paris Saint-Germain. (More Football News)

Barcelona have won two in a row in all competitions for the first time this season after a slow start without Messi. They can move closer to the top in La Liga with a win at Camp Nou Stadium.

Ronald Koeman's side started the week beating Valencia 3-1 in the league. They followed that by beating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 in the Champions League, which boosted Barcelona's chances of avoiding elimination from the group stage for the first time in 20 years.

Barcelona will be hoping Sunday's match against their fiercest rival can pull in more than the 45,000 spectators who only half-filled the 99,000-seat Camp Nou against Dynamo.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid return to Barcelona on the heels of a much-needed 5-0 victory at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Madrid's big win followed two upsets: A shock loss to Moldavian side Sheriff at home and a defeat at Barcelona-based Espanyol in the Liga.

Vinicius scored twice to lead Madrid's win in Ukraine, the Brazilian winger solidifying his status as Benzema's best partner.

Barcelona enter the round in eighth place but just two points behind fourth-placed Madrid.

Head-to-head

The Spanish giants have met each other in 246 competitive matches, with Real Madrid leading the head-to-head record 98-96. 52 matches have ended in draws.

In 182 La Liga, Real Madrid lead the head-to-head record 75-71 with 35 draws.

Lionel Messi remains the top scorer in El Clasico with 26 goals, ahead of Alfredo Di Stefano (18) and Cristiano Ronaldo (18).

Messi and Sergio Ramos have the most appearances - 45 each.

Match and telecast details

Match: La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid

Date: October 24 (Sunday), 2021.

Time: 7:45 PM IST/ 16:15 CEST

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

TV Channels: MTV

Live Streaming: Voot Select

Likely XIs

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Mingueza, Pique, Eric Garcia, Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Gavi, Fati, Dest, Memphis.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.