Ireland Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Toss Update: IRE Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Both teams are looking at these games as a preparation series ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 which begins June 1. For the Babar Azam-led side, this series may decide the fate of players on whether they will be able to board the flight to USA and the West Indies or not. Pakistan Cricket Board has not yet publically announced its squad for the T20 World Cup and is looking at this series to finalise on their team.