Varanasi International Airport Makes Announcement In Sanskrit

Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport has made Sanskrit, a part of the announcement along with other languages – Hindi and English

Sanskrit and Tamil were looked at as old languages and the origin of several other Indian languages Shutterstock

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 2:29 pm

India is a land of diverse cultures and rich traditions. Sanskrit is prominent and one of the ancient languages in India. Embracing the rich culture, Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport has made Sanskrit, a part of the announcement along with other languages – Hindi and English. All covid-19-related protocols were being announced in the Sanskrit language.

Varanasi Airport took to Twitter to share the news. It is an attempt to make people feel they have entered Kashi, the home of the Sanskrit language.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) along with Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the initiative. Aryama Sanyal, Varanasi Airport director, in one of the interviews revealed that Varanasi was the centre of the Sanskrit language from ancient days. By making announcements in Sanskrit, it was one of the ways of paying due respect to the language. According to reports, an official said,” Such a move will go long way in reviving people’s interest in the ancient language.”

Varanasi is one of the ancient cities of India. The streets of Varanasi reminisce past tales. Every nook and corner of the city has several untold stories to share. During ancient times, Sanskrit and Tamil were looked at as old languages and the origin of several other Indian languages. These languages were also the official languages of manuscripts and were used in other forms of writing.

This initiative taken by the Varanasi international airport has left the internet divided. One should note that with changing times, these languages and their importance have taken a back seat. It is important for people to still be connected to their roots and realise the value of their heritage. At the same time, important announcements should be made in languages that the general public can understand. As these information is curated for the interest of the general public, it is important that these are made in a language to which everyone can relate and strictly adhere.

