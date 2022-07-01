US Adds 650 New Miles Of Bike Trails In Oklahoma, Minnesota And Delaware

According to the Adventure Cycling Association, three new designated U.S. Bicycle Routes are added in Oklahoma, Minnesota and Delaware. The routes will take you through Historic Route 66 and offer a pristine view of Gopher State’s 10,000 lakes. The project aims at extending the route and adding new stations to it.

According to reports, Jim Tymon, the executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) said,” It's been 96 years since the iconic Route 66 opened to motor vehicle traffic in the U.S. Now cyclists can follow the historic route for more than 400 miles through Oklahoma using the newly designated USBR 66.”

The U.S Bicycle Route System has gone through changes and new designations have been assigned. It now includes 18,534 miles of routes in 33 states and Washington DC. As per the Adventure Cycling Association, 38 states are under development for new routes.

What Are The New Routes?