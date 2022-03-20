Syrah: From The Lanes Of Levant To The Bylanes Of Delhi

Placed cozily next to the pool, with a cool evening breeze almost making up for the simmering heat of Delhi days, I look down at the blue and white patterned plates covered to the brim with Levantine delights. Think hummus, moutabel, tabbouleh and an array of salads. With the first mouthful, I am transported to the alleys of Jordan and Israel, serving hearty pita breads.

Syrah at Hyatt Regency (Image: Zomato)

At Hyatt Regency Delhi's Eastern Mediterranean restaurant, Syrah, which was launched in the middle of Covid in 2020, the team of Chef Mohamed Hussein Ibrahim Kasem and Chef Abdelkarim Kurdi bring the authenticity of middle eastern fare from the region of Levant, which includes Syria, Jordan, Israel, Lebanon, Palestine and parts of Turkey. The meals are as traditional as you can imagine, with only “small alterations that fits the North Indian palate,” Chef Kurdi smiles. The alfresco setting, where we perch ourselves, is modern and chic, and there is a cool indoor setting for those wishing to escape the summer heat.

Hot and Cold mezze platter

Without much ado, the food arrives and with one fine swoop, our table is full. The cold mezze platter is classic and tasty, and a tad predictable. The creamy hummus complements the warm pita, which tastes heavenly with the beetroot moutabel. My favourite, hands down, is the tabbouleh, served with a generous dressing. The fattoush is bright, and refreshing, with its herbal notes accentuated by the acidity from the vinegar. When it comes to the Mediterranean, my go-to meal of choice is the kibbeh ( a deep-fried minced lamb meatballs) but Syrah’s version pulls its punch. There are a few other additions on the table, (read falafel and batata hara) which are nice, but don’t stand out from the crowd.

Grilled plates at Syrah

By the time we recollect ourselves from the onslaught of the cold mezze, the grills arrive. With warm pita on the side, we dig into Kafta Halabiyeh (charcoal grilled lamb chops) Shish Tawook (marinated chicken cubes) served with a side of garlic and chilli sauce. The chefs also send in a generous portion of chicken shawarma for us to taste, and boy was it delicious and just the right kind of juicy. To round off a sumptuous meal, we opt for Um Ali (a crispy butter dough with milk, nuts and whipped cream) and a classic baklava.

While Middle-East cuisine servers are aplenty in the capital, if an opulent, authentic Mediterranean dinner is on your mind, look no further.

Details:

Syrah, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Ground Floor, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram, New Delhi

Price for two: Rs 3,000 plus taxes (without alcohol)

