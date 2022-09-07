Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

These Organisations Are Promoting Conscious-Travel In India

They are endeavouring to promote an ecological and community-driven perspective on travel through sustainable initiatives

Conservation work being undertaken by Snow Leopard Conservancy- India Trust
Conservation work being undertaken by Snow Leopard Conservancy- India Trust snowleopardindia.org

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 5:55 pm

Travelling is an inexplicable part of our lives but the focus today must be on doing so while being conscious of our environment, heritage and culture. These organisations are endeavouring to promote an ecological and community-driven perspective on travel through their sustainable initiatives. 

Snow Leopard Conservancy India Trust

The extremely rare sight of a snow leopard is enough to draw willing expeditions and photographers to the snow-capped Himalayas. And to protect the environment and work towards its conservation, Snow Leopard Conservancy India Trust (SLC-IT), an NGO working in the Trans-Himalayan regions of Ladakh and Spiti, was co-founded in 2003 by Mr. Rinchen Wangchuk, a Ladakhi mountaineer and conservationist. Volunteers at SLC-IT partake in projects such as community homestay development, handicraft development, environmental education, camera trapping, the survey of prey species and mapping of snow leopard habitat, in collaboration with local communities. 

Ecosphere

Ecosphere is a social enterprise that is a collaborative effort of the local community of Spiti and professionals from diverse backgrounds whose focus is to ensure conservation, development and economic growth of the region through sustainable livelihood-generation. Ecosphere offers eco-travel in the pristine environs of the area while working towards the conservation of indigenous species of produce as well as and development of rural economies. 

India Untravelled

Related stories

Ladakh All Set To Promote Sustainable Tourism

Indian Handicrafts You Need To Pick Up On Your Next Trip

The Artistic Splendour Of Naya

India Untravelled works as a social enterprise with the aim to ensure travellers experience India beyond its popular towns and cities, through the eyes of its rural population by providing stays at organic farms, in villages and countryside escapes. Offering a chance to interact closely with the local communities, hosts, cooks and craftspeople, India Untravelled wishes to highlight the many pleasures and vibrant culture of India’s villages.

Dharmalaya Institute 

Dharmalaya Institute was established by a team of concerned citizens who were worried about the detrimental and haphazard development in the Himalayas and set out to offer residential programmes that focus on community development and sustainability. With their base in Himachal Pradesh’s Bir, they promote organic agricultural practices, sanitation, sustainable waste management and provide green jobs to individuals from local communities. 
 

Tags

Travel Conscious Travel Sustainable Travel Sustainability Travelling In India NGOs
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic