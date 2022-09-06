There’s More To Kashmiri Food Than Rogan Josh

To most people, the first food that comes to mind upon hearing Kashmir is Rogan Josh. Prod a bit further, someone will say Goshtaba. But the valley has an amazing range of food, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. A range of spices, including saffron, apart from the use of milk and yoghurt, give a unique flavour to each dish. Here we bring you five dishes which you may sample while on a trip to the valley.

Matschgand

Kashmir’s contribution to the world of meatball dishes, Matschgand is usually made of minced meat obtained from goat or sheep. The meatballs are cooked in a spicy red gravy and served hot.

Paneer Chaman

Paneer chaman Shutterstock

Paneer Chaman is a dish wherein cardamom powder is sprinkled on cubes of paneer, which are then gently cooked in milk and tomato gravy.

Haak

Haak shutterstock

A winter-time favourite dish of Kashmir, this soupy and aromatic dish is usually made with local green leafy vegetables but nowadays many people make it with spinach. One of the key spices used to prepare this dish is asafoetida. At homes, it is usually made with the leafy parts of vegetables which are often discarded. Haak is eaten with rice.

Nadir Monji

Nadur Monji shutterstock

Nadir (or Nadur) Monji is a fried snack made from strips of lotus roots coated with spiced rice flour batter. Often served with fresh mint chutney.

Tehar

Tehar shutterstock

Also called Tahar or Tehri, this is a popular rice dish to which turmeric is added to give the yellow colour. It is usually eaten warm. There are many social customs associated with Tehar, such as preparing the dish as a way of thanksgiving, during festivals, or simply feed people at large.