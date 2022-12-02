The Legend Of The Great Hornbill

The Hornbill Festival is underway in Nagaland's Kasima Heritage Village. The annual festival usually spans the first ten days of December and is popularly known as the 'Festival of Festivals'. At the onset of the festival, 17 major tribes of Nagaland come together in enthralling cultural performances, unfolding the many layers of their heritage. The multifaceted traditions of the indigenous tribal communities of Nagaland are well showcased throughout the festival with dances, processions, art exhibits and musical performances by many indie and local artists.

This year, festival partner Reckitt Benckiser in collaboration with Plan India, is giving special attention to the state's youth through their initiative ‘The Birds and Bees Talk’ (TBBT). The programme focuses on adolescent health and imparting age-appropriate and critical information to youngsters between 10 and 19 years to equip them with essential life skills and promote safe and healthy behaviour and practices among them.

Expect to see colourful performances, musical guests and vibrant food, all highlighting the ethos of the different Naga communities. An integral part of the Hornbill Festival is the eponymous bird, as elusive as the legends it has birthed. Its prominent mustard yellow beak curves downward in a hook, and while the black, white and yellow plumage is as regal as the festival, the Great Hornbill bird is now a highly endangered species. But the Nagas have a long association with this exotic bird. Why else is the biggest festival celebrating their state and all the communities named after the Great Hornbill? From their art to traditional attire and even colourful headgear, the reverence for this rare bird among the Nagas traces back to legends and tribal folklore.

Woven in Tribal Culture

The great bird is generally associated with bravery and strength by many communities of the state. Hence, its feathers were often fashioned as ceremonial headdresses worn by headhunters and warriors of the tribes to depict valour. From its beak to the vibrant colours of its plumes and even its call, the Hornbill is intricately intertwined with tribal culture.

Hornbill feathers were often fashioned as ceremonial headdresses worn by headhunters and warriors of the tribes to depict valour. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Roots in Folklore

In every community, there are usually a set of legends and folklore shared amongst members to bond over a common set of beliefs. Tribal communities in particular, still live by such beliefs. The Nagas are a deeply spiritual group who worship nature and certain creatures, usually associating meanings and symbolism to them. The Hornbill is among such creatures and is largely believed to be the harbinger of good. The most famous legend involving the bird is of a Naga youth

The legend of the Hornbill goes that once, an orphan Naga youth lived with his relatives. They treated him poorly, often mixing filth in his lunch that he took to work in the fields. He was ashamed to accept help from his friends when they found out and unable to bear the ill-treatment of his relatives, he turned into a Hornbill, promising to return to the village to see his friends once every year.

In another version of the same tale, it is believed that the youth, named Kivigho, turned into a Hornbill on his way back to his village with his lover Kahuli. From its perch on top of a tree, the Hornbill dropped a single feather on Kahuli’s lap. She was said to have treasured the feather all her life. Thus, symbolising the bird's feathers as a token of their everlasting love, many tribes still incorporate them in their clothing. Alternatively, it is also believed that the feathers of the Hornbill bring prosperity and good fortune. They are used in the traditional headgear of the Naga tribes, which you might have seen during the traditional war dances and headhunting rituals displayed by the Sumi, Konyak, Chang, Yimchunger and Ao tribes in particular.

Bird Behaviour

Although the masses often disregard legends and folklore as only being dinnertime tales, some of these tales and traditions followed by the different Naga tribes are believed to be directly inspired by the behavioural pattern of the Hornbill. The Sumi legend with the two lovers and the bird’s feathers symbolising their everlasting love could be attributed to the fact that the Hornbills, belonging to the family of birds called Bucerotidae, are a monogamous species. These birds are known to mate for life, with the male taking care of the female, foraging and feeding her while she lays eggs. Some rituals of the Ao tribe of Nagaland are believed to follow the life traits and patterns of the bird. After the death of a member, the tribe observes a mourning period of five days, which concludes on the sixth day with a ceremonial bath in the river.