Thailand Aims At Removing Covid-19 Related Travel Ban And To Restore Visa-On-Arrival For International Travellers

In an attempt to revive tourism in Thailand, the government has decided to end all mandatory pre-travel registration for international travellers. The country aims at planning to give at least one dose of vaccination to the majority of people residing by early October. The Health Ministry has also agreed along with Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. The meeting will be held on 17 June on to whether remove the Thailand Pass requirement.

As per reports, the Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-Ocha talked about the country achieving 105.5 million vaccination doses for the year and expects more supplies. The Prime Minister plans to provide 10 million of covid vaccines from July. This will be beneficial for fully vaccinated, local and international travellers. Then, the traveller will no longer be required to be in quarantine.

According to reports, tourism in Thailand led to coming fifth in economy and jobs and approx. 40 million overseas visitors. The travel and leisure industry had earlier asked to remove the ban as it was harming tourism. They aim to attract one million tourists a month from October, making Thailand, the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

Not just this, tourism aims at restoring visa-on-arrival for travellers from different countries. Only a few countries with the new covid-19 outbreaks will be avoided.

As per the tourism minister, Thailand will continue to charge an entry fee to people who enter the region via air. For people entering via road, a decision on that will be framed soon.