Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Swiss Offers Carbon-Neutral Mode While Booking Tickets To Reduce Carbon Emission

It aims to achieve the optimum balance by 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2050

The SAF used by the Swiss is made out of biogenic waste. Shutterstock

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 7:30 pm

Following the path of sustainability, Swiss International Airlines offers air travel in carbon-neutral mode while booking a flight ticket. This initiative will help the passengers to invest in climate protection projects or buy sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Passengers will also get an option to combine the SAF and climate protection project to begin their carbon-neutral journey. The SAF used by the Swiss is made out of biogenic waste.

Teaming up with the Lufthansa Group, SWISS is on a mission to reduce carbon dioxide. It aims to achieve the optimum balance by 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2050. To achieve that, SWISS has been rigorously following the four-pillar strategy – technological, operational, infrastructural and complementary economic instruments. These days, the fastest way to reduce carbon dioxide emission in flight operations is an investment in modern technologies too.

In an interview, Tamur Goudarzi Pour, the chief commercial officer of Swiss said,” Our long-term sustainability strategy at Swiss is an ambitious one that rests on multiple pillars. Along with our commitment to actively promote the use of new technologies such as solar fuel, it’s very important to us to ensure that existing means of making air travel carbon-neutral are as accessible as possible for our customers. And integrating our carbon-offset options directly into the flight booking process is an important step in doing so.”

These offset programmes are common in the transport industry. They are mindful of the environmental impacts of commercial aviation. A lot of companies have joined hands with reforestation or biodiversity protection projects. This is an attempt to decrease the emission of carbon produced by the flights.

