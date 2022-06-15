Super Nintendo World Opens In Universal Studios Hollywood

For all Super Nintendo lovers out there, here’s a piece of great news in store for you. Universal Studio along with Nintendo to introduce the first Super Nintendo World in the US. The fans will get an opportunity to team up with Mario in the world of augmented reality. The park will be located at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. It will kickstart in 2023.

According to the website, the immersive land will have a theme park, ground-breaking rides and interactive areas. It will be visually appealing with vibrant colours and architecture. Visitors can enter via Warp Pipe and go to Bowser’s Castle. Visitors can go on the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride.

After receiving the signal, the racers will go through several levels which will include underwater worlds as a member of Team Mario. They will compete for the Golden Cup along with collecting coins to beat Team Bowser in order to win. Amidst the game, visitors will also see characters like Princess Peach and Toad. After the game, visitors can shop from theme-based shops and enjoy a fine dining experience.

As of now, no official date has been fixed for the opening of the Super Nintendo World Hollywood. Some reports suggest it will be open to the public during the early year of 2023.

For the unversed, Nintendo, the world-renowned Japanese video game company has been existing for more than 130 years. The US Nintendo will follow the footsteps of a similarly themed park which was opened at Universal Studios Japan, Osaka. Super Nintendo is planning to expand the park by 2024. It will include Donkey Kong themed roller coaster to attract tourists.