Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Super Nintendo World Opens In Universal Studios Hollywood

According to the website, Super Nintendo will be open to the public during the early year of 2023

Super Nintendo World Opens In Universal Studios Hollywood
Amidst the game, visitors will also see characters like Princess Peach and Toad Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 5:45 pm

For all Super Nintendo lovers out there, here’s a piece of great news in store for you. Universal Studio along with Nintendo to introduce the first Super Nintendo World in the US. The fans will get an opportunity to team up with Mario in the world of augmented reality. The park will be located at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. It will kickstart in 2023. 

According to the website, the immersive land will have a theme park, ground-breaking rides and interactive areas. It will be visually appealing with vibrant colours and architecture. Visitors can enter via Warp Pipe and go to Bowser’s Castle. Visitors can go on the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride.

After receiving the signal, the racers will go through several levels which will include underwater worlds as a member of Team Mario. They will compete for the Golden Cup along with collecting coins to beat Team Bowser in order to win. Amidst the game, visitors will also see characters like Princess Peach and Toad. After the game, visitors can shop from theme-based shops and enjoy a fine dining experience.

As of now, no official date has been fixed for the opening of the Super Nintendo World Hollywood. Some reports suggest it will be open to the public during the early year of 2023.

Related stories

Heading to Mukteshwar? Sign Up For This Astro Camp

Bali Offers 5-Year Digital Nomad Visas For Remote Workers With A Passion For Travel

Singapore Airlines Launches Two New Flagship Lounges

For the unversed, Nintendo, the world-renowned Japanese video game company has been existing for more than 130 years. The US Nintendo will follow the footsteps of a similarly themed park which was opened at Universal Studios Japan, Osaka. Super Nintendo is planning to expand the park by 2024. It will include Donkey Kong themed roller coaster to attract tourists.

Tags

Travel Travel Adventure Japan United States Universal Studios Hollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings