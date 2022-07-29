Saudi Arabia’s Zero-Gravity Vertical City In Process

The hi-tech worlds that we see in movies are finally coming true! The wait to finally live in those areas is now over. The reality is hitting the earth soon. Saudi Arabia, to curb climate change, has figured out a way of living in a new zero-carbon city located in Neom. According to reports, this 170 km long zero-gravity vertical metropolis, known as The Line, will be the first of its kind.It is also touted to be zero cars, zero pollution and zero carbon emissions.

In a world where anything is possible, the city will be vertically placed. The two buildings, which are the world’s largest structures, will be 1,600 feet in height and will go parallel for 75 miles or 120 km. This city is also called an architectural marvel. Whenever The Line is ready, it will run in a direct and straight line from Neom mountains to the Red Sea.

The chairman of the NEOM board of directors and Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has announced the designs of the Line. According to the Instagram post, it is a civilizational revolution that puts humans first, providing an unprecedented urban living experience. The post continued by saying that the Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today, shed light on alternative ways to live and create a model for nature preservation.

There are plans for vertical farming too which will be integrated into the buildings. It will be a 20-minute stretch where people can travel from one corner to another. According to the media reports, the prince has said that the city will be ready by 2030, however, the engineers said that it could take at least 50 years to complete..

While in conversation at an event in Jeddah to showcase The Line, the crown prince said that the new city is a cosmopolitan centre and will be home to more than nine million people.

According to media reports, he said, “ We cannot ignore the livability and environmental crises facing our world’s cities, and NEOM is at the forefront of delivering new and imaginative solutions to address these issues. NEOM is leading a team of the brightest minds in architecture, engineering and construction to make the idea of building upwards a reality.”