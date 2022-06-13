Ranjit Sagar Lake Will Now Become A World Class Tourist Destination In Punjab

Punjab is all set to boost tourism in the state by developing Ranjit Sagar Lake as world class global tourist destination in Pathankot. The fruits of this decision will work in favour of not just Punjab but its surrounding areas too. In an investors’ summit conducted by the Punjab government, the invitation to this project has been extended to private organisations too. During the summit, the development of several other potential tourist destination sites was discussed.

According to reports, Anirudh Tewari said that Ranjit Sagar Lake in Pathankot will be developed as a state-of-the-art tourist destination in public-private partnership (PPP) model. The state government has received environment clearance and stage-1 forest clearance for the project.

Surrounded by greenery and hills across 74.76 acres, Ranjit Sagar Lake has the potential to become a great tourist destination. It can also help in boosting tourism in surrounding areas like Dalhousie, Dharamshala, Palampur, Chamba and Vaishno Devi. It is closely situated to these well-known tourist spots.

Punjab has a rich and diverse natural landscape, said Tewari. With this new project, a lot of citizens will check out the site and appreciate the conservation of natural resources.

The other sites that fall under the development category for tourist attractions are the Darbar Hall and Gol Kothi in Kapurthala, Sangrur Kothi in Sangrur, Amritsar and Mohali convention centres and Shahpur Kandi Fort.