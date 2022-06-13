Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Ranjit Sagar Lake Will Now Become A World Class Tourist Destination In Punjab

The other sites that fall under the development category for tourist attractions are the Darbar Hall and Gol Kothi in Kapurthala, Sangrur Kothi in Sangrur, Amritsar and Mohali convention centres and Shahpur Kandi Fort

Ranjit Sagar Lake Will Now Become A World Class Tourist Destination In Punjab
Representative image. Ranjit Sagar Lake is surrounded by greenery and hills across 74.76 acres Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 3:04 pm

Punjab is all set to boost tourism in the state by developing Ranjit Sagar Lake as world class global tourist destination in Pathankot. The fruits of this decision will work in favour of not just Punjab but its surrounding areas too. In an investors’ summit conducted by the Punjab government, the invitation to this project has been extended to private organisations too. During the summit, the development of several other potential tourist destination sites was discussed.

According to reports, Anirudh Tewari said that Ranjit Sagar Lake in Pathankot will be developed as a state-of-the-art tourist destination in public-private partnership (PPP) model. The state government has received environment clearance and stage-1 forest clearance for the project.

Surrounded by greenery and hills across 74.76 acres, Ranjit Sagar Lake has the potential to become a great tourist destination. It can also help in boosting tourism in surrounding areas like Dalhousie, Dharamshala, Palampur, Chamba and Vaishno Devi. It is closely situated to these well-known tourist spots.

Punjab has a rich and diverse natural landscape, said Tewari. With this new project, a lot of citizens will check out the site and appreciate the conservation of natural resources.

Related stories

7 Thrilling Trips to Take With Your Father

Preserving Renaissance Synagogues In Venice’s Ghettos

Poetry In Stone

The other sites that fall under the development category for tourist attractions are the Darbar Hall and Gol Kothi in Kapurthala, Sangrur Kothi in Sangrur, Amritsar and Mohali convention centres and Shahpur Kandi Fort.

Tags

Travel Punjab Travel Travel & Tourism Ranjit Sagar Lake Travel Destinations Lakes Tourism
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview