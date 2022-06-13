Preserving Renaissance Synagogues In Venice’s Ghettos

Venice, a place filled with antiques and little anecdotes from the past, has an old yet new tale to tell the world. Looked as the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, Venice’s Jewish ghetto is on its way to preserving its 16th century synagogues. Synagogues are referred to as a building where Jewish people meet for religious worship or congregation. It has also been a tourist site. The project is known as the Project for the Restoration of the Renaissance Synagogues of Venice.

As Venice rulers did not allow the Jews to practise in public, the synagogues are not visible from the street. They are hidden on the top floors of the building which look normal. Jewish families live in the lower level of those buildings. The project helps in safeguarding the history of Venice’s Jewish community.

Venice's biggest synagogues AP Photo

According to reports, synagogues – as per the Jewish law – should be the tallest in an area and had to be secretive. Hence, the temples were built on the top floor. Approximately 5,000 Jews lived in the ghetto. Soon, it became a site where people would gather and take refuge.

David Landau, an art historian, said in a report that the only Renaissance synagogues that are still in use are the discoveries of the original foundations of three ghetto synagogues. The restorers are working on it for nearly two years. Along with this, a fundraising effort to restore the building as well as the synagogues are being in practice for Venice’s small Jewish community - just 450 people and the Jewish Museum of Venice, for tourists to learn more about the history.

For the project, about five million euros euro has been secured and the work will get over by the end of 2023. The budget was four million euros but it has now increased to six million euros due to an increase in the cost of its construction.

The ghetto travels way back in time to 1516 when the republic forced the Jews to old foundries or ‘geti’. The area used to be closed at night and became Europe’s first ghetto and the hub of Venice’s Jewish community in the Cannaregio area.

Italian and Hebrew signs to Jewish ghetto AP Photos

Built by German Ashkenazi Jews, the first synagogue was constructed in 1528. Several other groups followed which included Spanish Sephardic Jews and Italian Jews. The synagogues have always been functional except during the German occupation in World War II.