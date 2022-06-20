Nepal Shifts Everest Base Camp Due To The Melting Of Glaciers And Unsafe Human Activity

The current base camp – Nepal’s Khumbu glacier – is used by almost 1,500 people during the spring climbing season. Unfortunately, the glaciers are melting and thinning rapidly due to global warming and unsafe human activities. Therefore, the Nepal government is planning to shift the base to another site.

The current location, the base camp is situated at an altitude of 5,364m., the new base camp will be located between 200m to 400m. According to reports, this new site is located at a lower altitude and has no year-round ice.

The glaciers are melting and thus causing destabilisation. Along with this, climbers can also see crevasses and cracks showing up at the base camp while everyone is asleep; the research points out. According to a report, it has been estimated that the ice in the South Cole glacier located at an elevation of 8,020 metres is thinning at a rate of nearly two-mitre per year.

According to a report, Taranath Adhikari, the director general of Nepal’s tourism department, said,” We are now preparing for the relocation and we will soon begin consultation with all stakeholders. It is basically about adapting to the changes we are seeing at the base camp and it has become essential for the sustainability of the mountaineering business itself.” In order to facilitate and keep a tab on mountaineering in the Everest region, the Nepal government had made a committee which will decide. A decision is yet to be made but according to a report, the Nepali officials may expect the move to happen by 2024.

This decision might pose an issue in the future. With a new base camp located at a lower altitude, the length between the two base camps increases.

China and Nepal scaled the world’s highest peak – Mt Everest – to now be taller by 86 centimetres in December 2002. India had previously scaled the same mountain six decades ago in 1954. The new height has finally ended the dispute between two neighbouring countries.