Leading Travel Company JOL Brings The EXIT Music Festival Serbia Route In July

A music festival that traces its roots to a socio-political cause advocated by three students has now become one of Europe’s biggest draw.

Leading travel company JOL is bringing a stellar opportunity to traverse and push music tourism in potential and niche segments, starting with five days of relentless fun and immersive adventure at the EXIT Music Festival in Serbia from July 6 to 10, 2022.

As an exclusive travel company, JOL rests on the mission of creating travel awareness, encouraging music enthusiasts to explore new destinations shaping a new edge in experiential travel culture.

JOL has exclusively partnered with several travel boards and agencies to facilitate easy access to the EXIT Music Festival. The travel company has curated an exclusive travel package which includes premium hotel accommodations, exploring local food and culture, and two days VIP access to the festival, with additional activities giving travelers an opportunity to explore the unexpected.

The festival has been around for two decades. It was officially proclaimed “Best Major European Festival” at the EU Festival Awards in 2013 and 2017. Backed with its mission to achieve social change through music, EXIT was the first major European festival that took place in 2021, since the beginning of the pandemic. The Petrovaradin fortress located in Serbia’s second largest city, Novi Sad, is the venue of this festival. The pretty little town of Novi Sad will remind you a bit of of Greece. Located in Vojvodina, an autonomous province of Serbia, the town is overlooked by the majestic fortress. It has quaint farm stays with excellent traditional fare. The location of the festival in the gorgeous, historically rich walls of the fortress makes for its uniqueness, with multiple stages and zones ready, hidden between its premises. The festival, which frequently tops lists of the best European and international music events, saw a footfall of more than 180,000 visitors over four days in 2021, augmenting music tourism in Serbia considerably.

“Over the years, music tourism has transformed into a massive phenomenon globally, owing to the fact that the young travelers in India are enthusiastic about exploring it as a completely new experience," said Sanyam Bajaj, CEO, JOL. "With music forming a large part of this population’s interest, travel is the new medium that is bringing these two forces together to revive travel and tourism to pre-Covid levels."

The capital of Serbia, Belgrade is a dynamic city with a lot to offer. From ‘70s-style disco nightclubs and floating lounges known as splavovi (or splav) anchored along the riverfront, to a Frank Zappa theme club, or dinner at Beton Hala, there’s a lot to do here if you decide to stay up late. Check here for more info on things to do in and around Belgrade.

JOL will provide end-to-end support to travellers at affordable prices. The cost of the five-day trip is INR 1,37,997 all-inclusive. Check here for info. The company has partnered with several travel boards and agencies to give end to end solutions through the five days of the EXIT Festival Serbia Route, such as an all-inclusive package that entails stay at the finest accommodations, transfers in a dedicated vehicle throughout the trip, and GOLD PASS privileges that include VIP entries to opening and closing parties at the best night clubs in Belgrade, wine tasting and a 7-course lunch at an elite Serbian vineyard, VIP access to the EXIT Music Festival and many more privileges.

The Information

What: EXIT Music Festival

Where: Novi Sad, Serbia

When: July 6-10, 2020

Website: https://www.exitfest.org/en