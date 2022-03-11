Ivoryy: A Garden of Many Delights

I doubt there is anything that solves your mid-week blues like a cocktail. And after a really long and tiring day at work, I found myself drawn to the warmly lit lanes of Panchshila Park in Malviya, to see what was a ‘cocktail garden’.

Ivoryy offers indoor, outdoor and rooftop dining spaces to choose from

Ivoryy, the newest kid on the block, is a visual delight. From a warm indoor dining space with large windows that bring the outdoors inside, to alfresco seating under a lit canopy. To top it all off with a rooftop dining space that offers a gorgeous sunset view if you pick the right time. I had two reasons to be happy as I sat myself on one of the high chairs on the terrace - good drinks and the company of a good friend.

Trippy Notes

Amid the chic and upscale decor of Ivoryy is a distinct vibe of modernity that moves effortlessly from the ambience to the menu. With Mediterranean, European, and Asian delicacies on offer, I hasten to the first page on the menu for liquid courage. Ivoryy specialises in cocktails; ‘Stages of Drinking’ a daunting cocktail menu curated by Ankit Ghawana is stunning. I skipped to stage 6 - The Relentless Party Mode (quite ambitious but no regrets there!), while my (rightfully cautious) friend opted to play safe with a sangria.

A self-proclaimed cocktail garden, Ivoryy doesn't disappoint when it comes to eclectic drinks

My drink is a fruity mixture of Blue Pea vodka, rum, gin, tequila, whisky and mango, which leans towards a sweet note, and has me ordering for a second not too long after. To pair with the cocktails, we order herbed chicken skewers, which come marinated in spices with tomatoes, onions and tahini, along with a delicious platter of lamb adana kebabs that taste heavenly with hummus, tzatziki and wrapped in a moist pita bread. As we clean off the plates, a steamy bowl of spicy chicken crystal comes to the table. Its purple hue topped with pomegranate is juicy but probably the least impressive addition to the meal.

At Ivoryy, don't miss out on the many Asian delicacies that the place has to offer

With more cocktails to keep us going on our culinary journey, we opted for chicken pad thai noodles, which were just the right level of spicy. Don't be misled by our never-ending appetite for chicken. There are options galore for the vegetarians too! Veggie Mie Goreng is a popular pick from Ivoryy’s Asian wok. The highlight of our meal? Ivoryy’s special aubergine mess. A whole aubergine cooked to perfection, sits tight on a pomegranates and berries dip and is a riot of flavour both savoury and tangy.

While we know we could absolutely eat no more, there is always some space for desserts eh? If you agree, opt for malibu malabi, a smashing pudding that comes laden with coconuts, orange blossom, mango, sumac, rose and a hint of citrusy yuzu. As we dig into this heavenly sweet, a candle is placed on our table, burning bright in what remains of the Delhi winters.

Details

Address: T-540, Panchshila Rendezvous Complex, Maharishi Dayanand Marg, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Price for two: INR 2,000

For reservations, call: +919289070222 / +918800901139

