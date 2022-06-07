IRCTC Luggage Rule 2022: Railways To Impose Heavy Charge For Carrying Extra Bags

Gone are the days when extra luggage was allowed on trains. This new IRCTC rule has put an end to that. Now, a strict rule with a heavy penalty has been placed which shall forbid the passengers to carry extra luggage on the train. Making the travel experience similar to air journeys.

The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter to break the news. Translated from hindi, it read, “If the luggage is more then the enjoyment of the journey will be half! Do not travel by train carrying more luggage. In case of excess baggage, go to the parcel office and book the luggage.”

अधिक सामान ले कर रेल यात्रा ना करें। सामान अधिक होने पर पार्सल कार्यालय जा कर लगेज बुक कराएं। pic.twitter.com/gUuishbqr5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 29, 2022

Keeping in mind the new rules, passengers travelling in sleeper class are allowed to take up to 40 kg. They have to pay if it exceeds the set required. For people travelling in second class, they are allowed to carry luggage up to 35 kg only. Here’s a chart for the reference:

As per the reports, heavy charges will be levied on the packages which weigh above 100 kgs or exceeds 1m*1m*0.7m in the outside measurement. If the package exceeds the given dimension, it will be treated as a bulky package, irrespective of its actual weight. On the other hand, if the volumetric basis does not exceed 10% of the desired measurement but weighs 100 kgs, it will not be considered bulky.

The charges will be double the normal rate if found to exceed the baggage limit. If they are caught with excess luggage in the middle of the journey, they will have to pay a penalty of Rs 654.

The baggage should be the size of 100 cms x 60 cms x 25 cms. However, if you are travelling in AC 3 tier and AC chair compartment, the luggage size cannot exceed more than 55 cm x 45 cms x 22.5 cms.

Such rules have already been in existence. In 2018, according to a report, the IRCTC came up with a similar baggage rule. However, this was not practised with determination or taken it seriously. Random checking was put into action and an amount of Rs 654 had to be paid if found.