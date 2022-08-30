IRCTC Introduces A New Feature To Order Food Via WhatsApp

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has launched a food delivery app known as Zoop. Through this app, passengers can order food via Whatsapp, the messaging service. To avail the service, passengers have to type their passenger name record (PNR).

Zoop was launched in partnership with IRCTC and Jio Haptik. Passengers do not have to download an app or any other software to order food. A link will be generated which will take the passengers to the WhatsApp chat.

At present, online food ordering and delivery services are available in Vijayawada, Vadodra, Moradabad, Warangal, PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Kanpur, Agra Cant, Tundla Junction, Balharshah Junction, and more stations.

Passengers can choose from veg thali, veg/chicken biryani with raita, and standard/Jain special thali. For payment, passengers can directly pay via the Zoop app.

With the recent WhatsApp update, a chatbot named Ziva can help passengers order food and get it delivered directly to their seats. Real-time tracking facilities, feedback as well as support options are available.

E-Catering is a part of this initiative. This has been introduced to upgrade, professionalise and manage the catering and hospitality services which are carried out on trains, stations and other locations. The aim is to promote domestic as well as international tourism.

As part of IRCTC’s Catering and Hospitality business, E-Catering is an internet service which helps passengers order food from partner restaurants or other restaurants while travelling on a train.

Passengers can chat with Zoop at 91+ 7042062070 on WhatsApp. With the confirmation of the order, the food will be delivered to passengers on their respective seats and berths.

