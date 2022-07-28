Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

India’s New Coastal Clean-Up Initiative: To Clean 75 Beaches For 75 Days

According to the Ministry, the three goals for the drives are to consume judiciously, dispose of waste carefully and separate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at home

This drive is a huge part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
This drive is a huge part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 7:20 pm

With India celebrating its 75th Independence Day, to make beaches eco-friendly and clean, a coastal clean-up drive has been initiated. The initiative will be carried out on 75 beaches for 75 days, starting from July 3. The drive will end on September 17. The main aim of this initiative is to remove 1,500 tonnes of garbage from seacoasts. This drive is a huge part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The main focus of this drive is to spread awareness among people about the effects of dumping plastic in ocean waters. These are dangerous to marine life. Various studies have suggested how the use of plastic forms can cause harm to marine biodiversity, human health and the economy. During the monsoon season, one can see several microplastics lying along the coastline.

The International Coastal Cleanup Day is organised on the third of September every year. This year, it falls on September 17, when the drive will come to an end.

Related stories

Far From The Madding Crowd: Rock Art To Hidden Beaches

Goa Launches Beach Vigil App

Must Visit Beaches In Gujarat - Part II

Indian Coast Guard, Environment Ministry, National Disaster Management Authority, Akhil Vidyarthi Parishad, Students for development and various other organisations, joined in to keep the Indian coastline clean and free of plastics. According to the Ministry, the three goals for the drives are to consume judiciously, dispose of waste carefully and separate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at home.

To encourage people to reduce the use of plastic and to protect marine life, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, called for a complete ban on single-use plastic bags. This was effective from July 1, 2022. The ban is also extended to the use, manufacture and distribution of plastics across the country.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism India Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Marine Life
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy