India Becomes World’s 8th Most Desired Country To Relocate, Beats Italy And Germany

It is important that you visit different places in different countries before it's too late. New places and regions will tell you about their culture, beliefs, and traditions, and help you connect with your true inner self. To make your country-hoping work easier, Comparethemarket Australia, an Australia-based price comparison website has ranked India as the world’s 8th most desired country to relocate to. The first desired country is Canada.

India has the highest population of youth. The average age in India is just 29 and hence, it is one of the youngest countries in the world. India has a strong start-up ecosystem and an efficient IT sector which helps in generating employment opportunities for people in these fields. India is also one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Along with this, India is considered a talented and ambitious workforce to enhance economic growth.

Canada bags the first spot as the most desired country to relocate to. According to residents from 50 different countries, they are willing to relocate to Canada. The diverse and multicultural elements in the society are easily welcoming and accepting ex-pats too. Among other things like the transparency of government, civil rights, quality of life, economy and education, Canada ranks top.

The study was conducted by analysing the Google search data for terms related to relocating to different countries. They also looked at words of every country’s annual search volume such as ‘moving to’, ‘relocating to’, etc. This led to the making of the world’s most desirable countries to relocate list.

The list also includes countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Finland, Ivory Coast, Libya, Niger and the United Arab Emirates. However, the least desired countries include Nigeria, Germany, Sweden, Bulgaria, Italy, Myanmar and more.