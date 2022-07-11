Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

India Becomes World’s 8th Most Desired Country To Relocate, Beats Italy And Germany

The study was conducted by analysing the Google search data for terms related to relocating to different countries

India has the highest population of youth
India has the highest population of youth Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 5:52 pm

It is important that you visit different places in different countries before it's too late. New places and regions will tell you about their culture, beliefs, and traditions, and help you connect with your true inner self. To make your country-hoping work easier, Comparethemarket Australia, an Australia-based price comparison website has ranked India as the world’s 8th most desired country to relocate to. The first desired country is Canada.

India has the highest population of youth. The average age in India is just 29 and hence, it is one of the youngest countries in the world. India has a strong start-up ecosystem and an efficient IT sector which helps in generating employment opportunities for people in these fields. India is also one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Along with this, India is considered a talented and ambitious workforce to enhance economic growth.

Canada bags the first spot as the most desired country to relocate to. According to residents from 50 different countries, they are willing to relocate to Canada. The diverse and multicultural elements in the society are easily welcoming and accepting ex-pats too. Among other things like the transparency of government, civil rights, quality of life, economy and education, Canada ranks top.

Related stories

7 Indian Artisanal Chocolates You Won't Feel Like Sharing

A Sip in Time: India's Finest Teas and Teatime Treats

Foodies Ahoy, How Many Of These Made In India Cheeses Have You Tried?

The study was conducted by analysing the Google search data for terms related to relocating to different countries. They also looked at words of every country’s annual search volume such as ‘moving to’, ‘relocating to’, etc. This led to the making of the world’s most desirable countries to relocate list.

The list also includes countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Finland, Ivory Coast, Libya, Niger and the United Arab Emirates. However, the least desired countries include Nigeria, Germany, Sweden, Bulgaria, Italy, Myanmar and more.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism India Canada Italy Germany
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0