Hornbill Festival 2022 Brings Important Topics To The Fore

Nagaland's misty hills are all set to be coloured in celebration as the 23rd edition of the Hornbill Festival begins tomorrow. The ten-day extravaganza is a euphoric celebration of the state's rich culture and diverse traditions, complete with music concerts, traditional dance performances, food stalls serving local dishes, art and crafts exhibition, indigenous games, and more.

Known to be the stage where Nagaland's native traditions bask in the spotlight, this year, the "festival of festivals" also plans to introduce the many attendees to important conversations. The festival has also found the perfect collaborator in Reckitt, the multinational consumer goods company famed to have produced a roster of globally loved brands.

With Reckitt’s philosophy–of creating a cleaner and healthier world–and the festival’s popularity, the partnership promises to make a positive impact among the youth through various initiatives. The Birds and The Bees Talk (TBBT) programme, led by Reckitt and implemented by Plan India, is one initiative the festival will host.

Empowering The Youth

The programme aims to advance the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's initiatives concerning adolescent health and the country's Sustainable Development Goals. As Hornbill Festival 2022's official partner, the programme plans to expand its impact on the youth and other stakeholders like teachers, parents and community members.

"We are delighted to be the 'Purpose Partners' at the iconic Hornbill Festival with our 'The Birds and the Bees' initiative. This festival is an ideal platform for us to reach out to the youth, enabling us to create a healthier and more progressive India," said Ravi Bhatnagar, Director of External Affairs and Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt.

Making It Fun

The programme is designed to engage adolescents between 10 to 19 years old through imaginative ways. As a part of the exhibit, the team has organised experiential activities featuring the best of tech available. One such activity is "Fly with VR", where visitors can explore Kohima's beauty with a flight simulator. There's also a photo booth where people can get a picture clicked alongside their favourite musicians through an AR experience.

Since the initiative is centred around promoting safe and healthy practices and essential life skills, the "Run to Learn" activity fulfils that. Participants would learn about protection, awareness, consent, inclusion, and equity in this activity.

What’s More

Apart from that, a glittering line-up, which includes Andrea Tariang and band Kediriale Iheilung, GMP band, Ugen Bhutia, and Kekhrie Ringa, would be infusing the festival with fun in equal measure.

Where: Kisama Heritage Village, Kohima

Dates: December 1 to 10

How To Reach

Nearest airport: Dimapur Airport (roughly 74 km from Kohima)

Nearest railway station: Dimapur Railway Station (roughly 69 km from Kohima)

By road: Kohima is well-connected to Shillong and Guwahati