Overseas arrivals will have to spend less time in their hotels after arrival in Hong Kong - hotel quarantine time has been cut to just three days.

At present, people arriving from international countries have to be quarantined for seven days in their hotels. Starting from Friday, they will have to stay at their designated quarantine hotels for three days only. After that, they will have to undergo another four days of medical surveillance. They can either do that at their home or at any hotel.

During the medical surveillance period, visitors cannot step into places that require vaccine passes, like bars, gyms, amusement centres, etc. They will also be required to follow a new two-colour health code that is similar to mainland China.

Along with this, visitors cannot participate in activities that will require them to take their masks off. For instance, participating in certain types of exercises, visiting elderly or disabled people’s homes and hospitals, or medical venues.

However, if they test negative in the four-day period, they can take public transportation, go shopping, and visit public markets.

Commuting and travelling in the city is still expensive and difficult despite the easing of certain restrictions. Only a limited number of quarantine hotels can be accessed by people. People are afraid that they will be left stranded if they test Covid-19 positive right before they board their flight.