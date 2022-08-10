Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Hong Kong Has Reduced Hotel Quarantine To Just Three Days

Inbound travellers who test negative will get yellow code on ‘Leave Home Safe’ risk exposure app, and will be able to enjoy restricted activities from day 4

Apart from such places with vaccine passes, visitors can venture to other places
Apart from such places with vaccine passes, visitors can venture to other places Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 9:09 pm

Overseas arrivals will have to spend less time in their hotels after arrival in Hong Kong - hotel quarantine time has been cut to just three days.  

At present, people arriving from international countries have to be quarantined for seven days in their hotels. Starting from Friday, they will have to stay at their designated quarantine hotels for three days only. After that, they will have to undergo another four days of medical surveillance. They can either do that at their home or at any hotel.

During the medical surveillance period, visitors cannot step into places that require vaccine passes, like bars, gyms, amusement centres, etc. They will also be required to follow a new two-colour health code that is similar to mainland China.

Along with this, visitors cannot participate in activities that will require them to take their masks off. For instance, participating in certain types of exercises, visiting elderly or disabled people’s homes and hospitals, or medical venues.

However, if they test negative in the four-day period, they can take public transportation, go shopping, and visit public markets.

Commuting and travelling in the city is still expensive and difficult despite the easing of certain restrictions. Only a limited number of quarantine hotels can be accessed by people. People are afraid that they will be left stranded if they test Covid-19 positive right before they board their flight.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Tourism Hong Kong News Hong Kong Covid-19 Travel Entry Rules Quarantine Covid Travel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu