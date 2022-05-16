Nikkei cuisine, a harmonious blend of Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions, has sparked a global interest among chefs, restaurateurs and diners alike in the past few years. With Soy Como Soy, Iceberg Hospitality founded by Manpreet Uppal and Sandy Singh brings this harmonious blend of vibrant flavours and traditions to diners’ plates in Pune, this May 2022.

Spanish for ‘I am what I am,’ Soy Como Soy embraces the unapologetic, bold nature of Nikkei cuisine while also paying tribute to ‘soy,’ the indispensable Asian condiment. Channeling the intrigue and intimacy of a speakeasy, the vibrancy and individuality of an izakaya and the brightness of Nikkei cuisine, Soy Como Soy promises to indulge palates in unique textures, aromas and flavours.

Like the essence of Nikkei, the menu at Soy Como Soy is a blend of Iceberg Hospitality’s two successful brands, Kinki – Asian Kitchen & Bar and The Pali Cartel, a gourmet food delivery service that brought global delicacies the city had never seen before. Helmed by chefs Rohit Vishnani & Sumair Singh, the Soy Como Soy menu is a smorgasbord of Asian and Peruvian cultural influences. Delicate flavours come together with punchy notes in refined fusion cooking.

Some standout appetizers from the menu include Mariscos Fritos with Ebi, Squid Ink & Piman Aioli, New Zealand Lamb Chops with a lemongrass soy reduction and the Lomo Saltado – Peruvian stir fry beef with pisco and toasted bao. Given the importance of fresh fish in the two cultures, the Soy Como Soy Cold Bar, Sushi & Sashimi take center stage with many offerings including the Macapuno Ceviche with house-smoked Hamachi, Salmon Tiradito and more.

The Cold Bar also features delicious vegetarian options like Avocado Miso Tartare with truffle, togarashi and tapioca chips, Vietnamese Summer Rolls & Beet Carpaccio. You will also find umami flavours bursting from fresh tacos, robata skewers and baos with options like Corn Ribs, Ebi Wrapped in Bacon Skewers and Katsu Eggplant Bao.

Conceptualized by Drinks India Company, the consulting firm that also owns and runs some of the most awarded bars in the country – Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy and Café Lungta in Gurgaon and Sidecar in Delhi, the Soy Como Soy Bar Menu features flavour-forward craft cocktails that capture the Nikkei essence. Spy Como Sours see Pisco, the staple drink of Peru blending effortlessly with signature Japanese flavours, pickled ginger finding its way into the stunningly refreshing Chilcanitos and sweet Peruvian sugar snap peas pairing themselves with Japanese sake in the Sake Snap.

At Soy Como Soy, you come as you are and leave as you please. Once you get a taste of everything it has to offer, though, there will always be a plate and a cocktail that will make you stay.

Address: Soy Como Soy, near Royal Orchid Golden suites, opposite Marigold, Kalyani Nagar, Pune.