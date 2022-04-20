Reinforcing its ongoing commitment to heritage tourism and sustainability, WelcomHeritage announces its partnership with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) to host its flagship event- 11th International Heritage Tourism Conclave - ‘Heritage as a key driver of Sustainability’ on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Elysium Resort & Spa, Shimla.

Committed to contributing significantly to socio-economic development and capacity building in several fields through its research-based advocacy role PHDCCI recognizes that cultural heritage - both tangible and intangible are resources that need to be protected and carefully managed.

Building on the previous 10 editions, this Conclave at WelcomHeritage Elysium Resort & Spa will deliberate on how the tourism and culture sectors can work together more collaboratively and increase public-private partnerships to ensure the protection of our Cultural and Natural Heritage while extending benefits to local communities.

Speaking on this association the CEO of WelcomHeritage, Abinash Manghani, says,”WelcomHeritage has been at the helm of preserving the cultural and environmental heritage of India. As an active custodian to over 36 properties across the country, we are honored to be chosen as the official venue partner for an event as prestigious and relevant as the 11th International Heritage Tourism Conclave.”

The event inaugurated by Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will host senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, diplomats from countries like Bulgaria, Cuba, Czech Republic, Hungary, Togo and United States of America along with industry experts and thought leaders.

"We need a forum like this to brainstorm what steps can be taken to correct the skewed balance of tourist traffic, where bulk of the foreign tourist arrival is limited to a few prominent destinations," says Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI. "I trust that the 11th IHTC will build on the already strong foundation laid by the Chamber and draw a sharper focus on the important role that all aspects of heritage play in attracting tourists and thus bringing in investments, development and jobs.”

Supported by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, the conclave aims to address all aspects of heritage including key tourism management issues, such as coordination between heritage management and tourism organizations, extending benefits to local communities, reducing tourism congestion and environmental impacts

The programme is being supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; Superior Industries; Micromax Infomatics; and Pawan Hans Ltd.