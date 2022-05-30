From Merlot To Sette: Try Wine At The Best Vineyards In India

Wine tourism has been steadily on the rise in India in the last decade with wine tours becoming a new escape from the city humdrum for millennials. Social media has painted a classy and ‘Instagrammable’ picture of wine in elegant glasses in our heads and now we all want to know what it’s like!

Visiting a vineyard is a part of a ‘wine getaway’ and is perfect to help with your ‘something new’ cravings. Here’s a list of vineyards in India that are waiting to deliver a brand new experience:

Sula Vineyards

Spread across a magnificent 3,000 acres, Sula vineyard in Nashik, Maharashtra, is India’s largest vineyard and rightfully carries the nickname ‘The Napa Valley of India’. That would explain why it has captured nearly 80 per cent of the Indian wine market. With a luxurious resort named ‘Beyond’ on its verdant grounds, Sula Valley serves you a stellar variety of wines like Riesling, Seco and Satori Merlot that’ll meet you at your breakfast table and wine tasting tours. Relish the sweet smell that hangs lightly in the air as you ride a bicycle with a basket with the rolling hills encompassing you.

Fratelli Vineyards

Located in Solapur, Maharashtra, Fratelli launched their single varietal range of wines born from the heart of the Fratelli brand and the three families behind it. The Fratelli (translates to ‘brothers’ in Italian) brand is well known for its exclusive collection of wines as well as its extensive tasting tours and the lavish resorts for you to stay in. Fratelli Wines is best known for the stellar production of Sette in the country.

Chateau d’Ori

The second-largest vineyard after Sula vineyards, Chateau d-Ori is known for its classic French wines. Situated in Nashik, Chateau d’Ori is home to India’s largest Merlot plantation and boasts being completely environment-friendly with no use of pesticides and fertilizers and having windmills running for power generation. With 3 artificial lakes for watersports and resorts with jacuzzi, wine-tasting lounges and swimming pools, Chateau d’Ori promises a wholesome experience.

Grover Zampa Vineyards

Grover Vineyards happen to be one of the oldest winemakers in India merged with Vallee de Vin from Maharashtra, which also happens to be the producer of the wine Zampa. The company also managed to buy Four Season Wines and Charosa Wines in 2019. With an impressive wine barrel room and an award for the premium, La Reserve brand of oak matured Shiraz reds and Cabernet Sauvignon, Grover Zampa in the Nandi Hills of Karnataka is an absolute delight. We hear there are a number of bird species that’ll greet you there!

York Winery

Also located in Nashik, York Winery is located on the gentle slope of a green hill with a little lake on its side. This winery is home to quality wines like Shiraz and Sauvignon Blanc. The blend of the two was released in 2014 and has quite a loyal customer segment. York Winery is also one of the few wineries in India that produce Chardonnay. A restaurant named the Cellar Door restaurant is known to serve the perfect Indian cuisine to pair York wines with. Make sure to try York’s very own sparkling wine called York Sparkling Brut which is made up of 100% Chennin Blanc grapes.