Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Five Amazing Theme Parks In India You Can't Miss

With time, many theme parks have come into existence in India and have proved to be a complete package of entertainment

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 9:24 am

For kids who grew up in Delhi-NCR in the late 90s and early 2000s, the name 'Appu Ghar' is a part of their collective consciousnesses. The famous amusement park was located in Pragati Maidan and was the first of its kind in the country. But it closed in 2008 after having entertained children and adults for 24 years.

However, gone are the days when kids all over India had limited fun options like Appu Ghar. With time, many other theme parks came into existence that proved to be complete entertainers. Here are five fantastic theme parks in India you can't miss.

Adventure Island, New Delhi
This theme park has everything: bridges, towers, jungles, and lakes. It has bumper car rides that are slightly low on adrenaline but still fun - especially for kids. And then there are the pacey rides like 'Butterfly Feeling,' 'Twister,' and 'Flip Out.' This theme park has something to offer everyone, whether a kid or an adult.

Location: Opposite Rithala Metro Station, Sector 10, Rohini, New Delhi

Kingdom of Dreams, Gurgaon
It is a relatively newer addition to the Indian theme park scene. Walking under the magnificent skies of the 'culture gully,' you can explore the food and arts of various Indian states. You can also buy a ticket to Zangoora, Bollywood's first musical. Packed with culture and entertainment, hours spent here are a delightful experience.

Location: Near IFFCO Chowk Metro Station, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Wonderla, Bengaluru
Keeping up with the tradition of Bengaluru, this amusement park is as clean and green as the city. With over 50 rides for adults and kids, Wonderla is an enjoyable place. There are also nine unique rides for children. You can enjoy a fun-filled weekend here by staying in the inbuilt residential facilities!

Location: 30 kilometers from Bengaluru, off the Bengaluru-Mysore highway

Imagica, Mumbai
This magical place is full of themed rides such as 'Salimgarh' and 'Wrath of the Gods' to 'Dare 2 Drop' and 'Scream Machine' (for the slightly braver participants). The rides that can be described as 'less crazy' are the 'Tea Cup' and 'Carousel.' There is also a delightful food court where you can relish amazing pizzas and burgers.

Location: Sangdewadi, Pali-Khopoli Road, Tal-Khalapur, Off Mumbai-Pune Express 

Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad
An integrated film studio complex, Ramoji Film City is spread over 1,666 acres, making it the largest film studio complex in the world. It is also a popular tourism and recreation center, containing natural and artificial attractions, including an amusement park. 

Location: NH-9, 30 km from Hyderabad

