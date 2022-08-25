Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Explore Sikkim As It Gets Ready To Celebrate Pang Lhabsol

Pang Lhabsol is celebrated to pay homage to Mount Khangchendzonga and is the ideal time to see Sikkim's culture and colours from up close

A masked dance in progress at the Rumtek monastery
A masked dance in progress at the Rumtek monastery Soumitra Pendse/Shutterstock.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 5:06 pm

Celebrated to offer respect to Mount Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world, Pang Lhabsol is a cultural bonanza that draws visitors from far and wide to the quaint and beautiful state of Sikkim. Celebrated on the 15th day of the 7th month of the Tibetan calendar, Pang Lhabsol falls on 10th September this year and provides the perfect opportunity to explore this Himalayan state as it revels in festivities. 

Pang means ‘to witness’ and the festival marks the consecration of Mount Khangchendzonga as the guardian deity of Sikkim, while commemorating the Treaty of brotherhood between Lepchas and Bhutias. It is believed that the mountain god played an active role in introducing Buddhism into this former kingdom and according to a handwritten biography by Lhatsun Chenpo, the chief propagator of Buddhism in Sikkim, it was divine visions sent by the mountain god which guided him to Demajong, as Sikkim was once called. 

Related stories

Foreign Tourists Can Now Explore Sikkim By Applying For RAP And PAP Online

How To Take The Middle Path In Sikkim

The Paradise Worth Preserving: How The Lepcha Community Has Built Up Resistance Against Dams In Sikkim

The festival is marked by gaiety and celebrations including the stunning spectacle that is the Chham dance. A popular warrior dance, the ‘chaam’ or the ritualistic masked dances are usually organised as part of a bigger festival and performed by the monks of the Tibetan Buddhism order. The theme can range from appeasement of the gods to tales from the life of the divine characters. Wearing elaborate masks and colourful costumes, the performers represent various characters, broadly divided into good and bad, the divine and the devil. The dancers engage in elaborate movements to the accompaniment of traditional musical instruments, including trumpets, drums and cymbals. The chaam dances are known to bring good luck to the viewers too.
 

Tags

Travel Festivals Of India Sikkim Sikkim Tourism Festivals Of Sikkim Northeast India Travelling In Sikkim
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here