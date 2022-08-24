Drought Discovers Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints at US Dinosaur Valley State Park

In a world where discoveries are just a stone's throw away, here’s another one. Footprints from a dinosaur that lived millions of years ago have been discovered in Texas. This discovery was made after a drought caused a river to dry up at Dinosaur Valley State Park. It is reported that it is the longest dinosaur trackway in the world.

As per media reports, the tracks belonged to a three-legged dinosaur known as acrocanthosaurus and sauroposeidon, a sauropod (four-legged) dinosaur. The footprint of these dinosaurs is estimated to be around 113 million years old.

Most of these trails remain underwater and are usually not visible to the naked eye. According to media reports, Stephanie Salinas Garcia of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said that the tracks were usually filled with sediment, which buried the footprints, thus making them now visible. Dinosaur trails belonged to Acrocanthosaurus and weighed nearly seven tons, similarly to an adult. These were 15 feet tall.

The trails are visible now due to dry weather.

Rainstorms are expected to hit Dinosaur Valley State Park soon.Rangers at the dinosaur park are afraid that the water might bury the recent findings.

To prevent the burying of recent findings and to protect them, officials have agreed to lay a new layer of sediment.

According to the US Drought Monitor, 60 percent of Texas experienced drought last week in two of the most severe categories.The state is also experiencing heat waves, which have led to excessive heat alerts.

Along with nature’s wrath, the human-caused climate crisis has also increased. It can be seen via an increase in drought, high precipitation like flash floods and more.