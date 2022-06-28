Denmark’s New Museum Narrates Stories Of Refugees

Margrethe II, the Danish Queen and German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck inaugurate a museum in Denmark which features the stories of refugees who have taken shelter in the Nordic country home. Flugt – Refugee Museum of Denmark – shows the account of migrants and refugees who have been a part of Danish society and their contributions, beginning with Germans who left the Soviet during World War II.

The museum is built in Oksboel, a town located near Denmark’s west coast and was just 95 kilometers (60 miles) from Germany’s border. Previously, the site served as a former refugee camp. Post the war, the site gave shelter to 1,00,000 refugees from Germany.

The museum is designed by Bjarke Ingels, a Danish architect and curated by Claus Kjeld Jensen. The museum features the methodology of a modern building of wood and glass. These connect to old annexes which were used as hospital buildings when the war was over.

Refugees can tell their own stories via large video screens. Right before entering the museum, visitors can see plaques which described the lives of the Germans who lived in the refugee camp between 1945 and 1949, called Oksboellejren. They eventually moved to West Germany but a cemetery on the site has been erected as a resting place for people who died there.

In Danish, flugt means to escape. The museum also depicts stories of immigrants from Iran, Lebanon, Hungary, Vietnam and other places. At present, Denmark has opened up to refugees who have left Ukraine due to the ongoing war.

People can visit the museum on June 29. According to a report, the museum has been financed by private donations, the federal German government and the state government of Germany's northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein.