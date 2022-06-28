Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Denmark’s New Museum Narrates Stories Of Refugees

Flugt – Refugee Museum of Denmark – shows the account of migrants and refugees who have been a part of Danish society and their contributions, beginning with Germans who left the Soviet during World War II

Denmark’s New Museum Narrates Stories Of Refugees
In Danish, flugt means to escape Instagram (@flugt)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 6:29 pm

Margrethe II, the Danish Queen and German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck inaugurate a museum in Denmark which features the stories of refugees who have taken shelter in the Nordic country home. Flugt – Refugee Museum of Denmark – shows the account of migrants and refugees who have been a part of Danish society and their contributions, beginning with Germans who left the Soviet during World War II.

The museum is built in Oksboel, a town located near Denmark’s west coast and was just 95 kilometers (60 miles) from Germany’s border. Previously, the site served as a former refugee camp. Post the war, the site gave shelter to 1,00,000 refugees from Germany.

The museum is designed by Bjarke Ingels, a Danish architect and curated by Claus Kjeld Jensen. The museum features the methodology of a modern building of wood and glass. These connect to old annexes which were used as hospital buildings when the war was over.

Related stories

Las Vegas Gets Its First One Of A Kind Permanent Immersive Digital Art Museum

Museum Of Rescued Art Features Italy’s Ancient And Stolen Relics 

Museums In India Come Together To Do Their Bit For The Environment

Refugees can tell their own stories via large video screens. Right before entering the museum, visitors can see plaques which described the lives of the Germans who lived in the refugee camp between 1945 and 1949, called Oksboellejren. They eventually moved to West Germany but a cemetery on the site has been erected as a resting place for people who died there.

In Danish, flugt means to escape. The museum also depicts stories of immigrants from Iran, Lebanon, Hungary, Vietnam and other places. At present, Denmark has opened up to refugees who have left Ukraine due to the ongoing war.

People can visit the museum on June 29. According to a report, the museum has been financed by private donations, the federal German government and the state government of Germany's northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Tags

Travel Denmark Art & Culture Museum Refugees Refugee Museum
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

Mukesh Ambani Hands Over Reliance Jio To Son Akash

Mukesh Ambani Hands Over Reliance Jio To Son Akash