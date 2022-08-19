De’Lan: Indo-European Cuisine At Its Finest

Walk into De’Lan and you step into a space that has come to life inspired by an eclectic European pub culture. Its vibrant interiors, replete with a dedicated lay area for kids and an outside seating for those who wish to enjoy Delhi drizzle, are dimly lit as we make our way to our table, across the screen where a football match is entertaining a bunch of youngsters.

“When we first thought of opening De’Lan, our intention was to create a space that would pique everyone’s interest, be it a 4-year-old child or an adult looking for a place to work, or a mother who wants to have her time out with children, or even family and friends looking to hang out and spend some quality time together,” restaurateurs Shweta and Gaurav Saran tell us about their ambitious venture. An Indo-European cafe, De'Lan offers a culinary experience like no other. With a blend of global and Indian cuisines set across a spacious and colourful backdrop, De’Lan has something to offer for just about everyone.

De'lan offers a blend of global and Indian cuisines set across a spacious backdrop

A unique curation of scrumptious cuisine and authentic flavours created from a fusion of Indian and European delicacies gets us started with our meals. The Confit Mushroom Arancini is a great start to a leisurely paced meal. Don’t miss the spectacular Tomato Ginger Salsa. Another addition to the table is the visually appealing Bhatti tandoori chicken that comes with a mouthwatering coriander chutney on the side. Those looking to get a little experimental with their small bites can also dig into a plate of Chettinad Prawns and finish it off with a round of So’fish’ticated fish tikkas, the taste of which is elevated with a mustard marinade.

Make sure to try out their lamb boti pepper!

For the mains, the wood ovens churning out delicious artisanal Naples style pizzas catch our eye. Cajun Chicken Pizza it is. The De’Lan Garden Pizza and the Three Musketeers Chicken Pizza are also worthy competitors on the menu. And while we are too full from our cheesy meal, the chef brings to our table a lovely rendition of paneer tikka masala, that sits in a delicious oozy gravy too beckoning to overlook. It is a tad sweet for my taste (I like my mains tongue-numbingly spicy) but is delicious nonetheless.

Relish fresh pizzas, straight from the wood-fire ovens

At De’Lan, time is a relative concept and you will, like us, find yourself setting your laptop and phones aside to enjoy the food and the ambience. The cafe also pays homage to home-made desserts reimagined to suit the contemporary menu. Kala Jamun on the bed of mixed nuts rabri is a guilty indulgence. So is the Bull’s Eye, a fudgy brownie that comes with vanilla icecream and torched silken marshmallows.

Barring the distance from your usual destinations, De’Lan comes greatly recommended for a quiet dinner date or a fun night out with friends.

Details:

Address- 3rd Floor, opposite Pathways School, sector 104, Noida

Cost for Two- Rs 1800 + taxes exclusive of drinks

For reservations, call: 8766234279

