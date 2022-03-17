Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Travel

Vietnam Scraps Quarantine for International Travellers

You can now plan your vacation to the country, with only a negative Covid test report

Vietnam Scraps Quarantine for International Travellers
Vietnam

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 1:47 pm

Called the Land of the Ascending Dragon, Vietnam has all the makings of a popular destination - stunning coastline, historical avenues and great local food. And for Indians, with Vietnam’s low prices, it was a sureshot hit. But for two years now, the country has been reeling under the pandemic, with strict restrictions in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, on 16th March, Vietnam announced scrapping of the quarantine requirement for all international travellers, hoping to revive its tourism sector.  The country’s Ministry of Health issued a statement stating that the only requirement for visitors now will be providing proof of a negative COVID test report. 

Vietnam had already been inching towards resumption of travel in the past few months,and has vaccinated 98% of its population. Visitors had been allowed back into the country at resorts, under bubble arrangements late last year. Vietnam has also announced resumption of 15-days visa-free travel for travellers from 13 nations. These include Germany, Sweden, Russia, Britain, Japan, Norway, Belarus, Finland, Spain, Denmark, France, South Korea, and Italy. 

Related stories

5 Stunning Heritage Circuits In India To Add To Your Travel Bucketlist

UK To Lift All Remaining COVID-19 International Travel Rules

Head To These Countries That Are Now Open For Indian Travellers

According to a news report published in Channel News Asia, the country’s tourism sector stood at US$ 32 billion a year before the pandemic hit. In spite of almost 200,000 Covid-19 cases still being reported per day in the country, Vietnam’s health ministry has assured it is safe to travel, owing to low hospitalisation and death rates.
 

Tags

Travel Vietnam India-Vietnam Summer Holidays Holidays COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID-19 Vaccine Quarantine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explainer: Who's A War Criminal, And Who Gets To Decide?

Explainer: Who's A War Criminal, And Who Gets To Decide?

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue - Full Details

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue - Full Details