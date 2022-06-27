Chennai Sky Soaring High With Pride Flags After Two Years

After two years of hiatus, Chennai sky was soaring high with pride flags. Scores of people were decked up in colourful hues to rejoice and celebrate their true selves and spread love. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the pride was at a halt. However, this year, The Chennai pride parade was back with grandeur and much fervour.

As per the reports, Chennai Rainbow Coalition, now known as The Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition along with several NGOs like Kattiyakari, Nirangal, Orinam, Sahodran, Saathii and Chennai Dost, celebrated the 14th year of the pride parade this year.

The street was bustling with upbeat music, a riot of colours and a myriad of people – all dressed up – reached Langs Garden Road in Chintadripet. The event started with the organisers hosting the cultural traditional event Vannangal which showcased music, dance and fashion show by the members of the transmasculine community.

LGBTQIA+ people, allies, volunteers and people who believe in equality, peace and justice, gathered in colourful outfits and flamboyant makeup. Even pets took part in the parade and were dolled up in fancy costumes.

Jaya, general manager of Sahodaran, an NGO working for the welfare of the transgender community in conversation with Indian Express said,” We are pretty excited for this pride walk since it is happening after two years. There is so much anticipation for this among our community members and other activists. We are expecting a minimum of 1,000 people to turn out for this colourful event. Apart from the general pride walk, we are planning to organise a host of other events, which include poetry sessions, film screenings, theatre plays, etc. We did a live Instagram session (Queer and Proud) where we spoke about self-acceptance, how the members should meet their partners safely… It was kind of an awakening session for many new members of our community.”

LGBTQIA+ folks witnessed major development for the community in the last two years. This year, the parade was just a way of celebrating the success and realising that a lot more is needed to be done.